 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Putin would do well for himself if he heeded the wise words of... Mike Tyson?   (cnn.com) divider line
47
    More: Interesting, World War II, Soviet Union, World War I, United States, US officials, Russia, new war, small teams of special forces  
•       •       •

1472 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 15 Feb 2022 at 3:05 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They are withe wordth, thubby.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Russians have been psyching themselves up for this. They thought that they'd be going in to a former vassal state to seize it and turn it out to run tricks for the kleptocrats, with Americans sitting on the sidelines and encouraging Europe to stand down and just watch.

And it ain't like that. But Vladimir can't just back down, his buddies NEED new fields to reap, because they don't have anything left at home to give to them, except krokodil and prison time, and they keep promising no one goes to prison for serving the right masters, so it's a rough spot to try to weasel out of. He goes in, sanctions fall down, and banks stop up the cash flow, and he's got a population that is drug and COVID riddled, and kind of losing faith, or he backs off, and his buddies find a nice deep hole to bury him in, after the appropriate tut-tutting about what a tragic accident that he had wrestling that bear and who knew that bears could use straight razors? Straight razors with pistols attached to them, almost no one, right?

He's got a shot, but it will mean throwing himself to the mercy of the rest of the world, and just admitting that they need help. And they do. Their economy isn't just strapped, it's downright gutted. If they DO open themselves up for assistance, the kleptocrats are going to lose market share. And it will mean disarming by quite a bit. Which will get a lot of folks pissed off, possibly enough to upset the whole applecart all over again, but then again, with the kleptocrats rule, if they do that route, it's gonna be ugly.

The smart thing would have been to NOT give in to mobsters and thieves for decades, and try to build an actual nation, as opposed to sort of letting strongmen rise and steal everything and everyone blind. But Putin seems to think that if he just smiles Sovietly, that he's going to be able to get out of this intact. Easier to stay out, than get out, and right now, he's about three tokes over the line. This Ukraine thing without a complicit US is a heckuva gamble to make. Which is perhaps why we KEEP getting a lot of RT talking points from our legislatures and Congress right now, because they've been the most efficient cost to benefit assets that he's got.

I really hate living in 'interesting times.'
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I just have this thing inside me that wants to eat and conquer. Maybe it's egotistical, but I have it in me. I don't want to be a tycoon. I just want to conquer people and their souls."

I'm not seeing how this is supposed to help.
 
whidbey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Opinion

lol at first I thought it was going to be a Mike Tyson penned Op Ed piece.
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Vladimir Putin should take some time to relax at Ram Ranch.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rjakobi
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I've been saying Putin needed a punch in the mouth for a good long time and all I got for it were unfounded allegations about goats.
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
In these stupid times, I could see a Russia related Mike Tyson vs. Steven Segal symposium.  Moderated by Joe Rogan or Candace Owens, perhaps?
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"We all do crazy shiat when we're f**ked up."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pheelix
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Video directly underneath the headline had nothing to do with Mike Tyson. I wanted to hear him say it, not just see it in quotes. Fark you, CNN!
 
special20
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I bet he'd chew Putin's ear off if they ever met.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Putin ought to resign and make music, he's good at music, he can sing and play the piano.

If he keeps farking around, someone will come round and bite off one of his ears.

Then it would be less comfortable for him to sing Blueberry Hill.
 
hammettman
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Crocoduck: In these stupid times, I could see a Russia related Mike Tyson vs. Steven Segal symposium.  Moderated by Joe Rogan or Candace Owens, perhaps?


Make it Jerry Springer and you got a PPV event of the year.
 
Rhymes With Silver
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Watch out, South America:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
These two can sit down and talk, rapist to rapist.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Don't bite off more than you can chew?
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Putin better be careful or he might break his back. Spinal.
 
WrongTrousers
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pheelix
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

special20: I bet he'd chew Putin's ear off if they ever met.


I'd be happy with an uppercut.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
let's ear what mike has to say.  Spit it out!
 
synithium
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

pheelix: special20: I bet he'd chew Putin's ear off if they ever met.

I'd be happy with an uppercut.
[Fark user image 640x496] [View Full Size image _x_]


Pretty sure I saw his soul leave his body there.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I wonder if Pigeon has anything to say about this.

/what?
//I didn't know he was sick
 
genner
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well he has solved a lot of mysteries.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LedLawless
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
As a bouncer who had one $10 punch to the mouth change his life Mike knows his stuff.
 
jethroe
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Putin says some Russian troops are withdrawing after drills, but skepticism in Ukraine and US remains - CNN

President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Russia was sending some troops back to baseafter completing drills and that while he is open to further negotiations on the Ukraine crisis, Moscow's security demands were an "unconditional priority."


hmm
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Phil McKraken: Vladimir Putin should take some time to relax at Ram Ranch.


imagez.tmz.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Much of the "debate" today centers around the idea of the Social Contract;  that we live in society and to do so requires respect.  The debate is between people who believe in the Social Contract and those who don't.

The test is quite simple to tell which belief is held.  It goes like this.  It affirms the answer they give.

If someone answers "No" when asked "Do you believe in the Social Contract?" punch them in the nose.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I have no love for pooty poot, but i would find it har-larious if tyson dove into a shallow pool.
 
Valter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If Mike Tyson hit me in the face my skeleton would explode and you'd be covered in blood.
 
Artist
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grchunt [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Please tell me that the advice was "don't bite off more than you can chew."

/why no, I dnrtfa. Why do you ask?
 
alltim
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Blathering Idjut [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Skyfrog: Well he has solved a lot of mysteries.

[Fark user image 562x316]


I feel sorry for folks who haven't watched that show because it's friggin' hysterical.
 
berylman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Forget his boxing....there will never be a better karaoke singer ever
Mike Tyson - One Night in bangkok (official video)
Youtube o0JzBIUOfZ8
 
chrisco123
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I've never seen a person punch harder than Tyson.  Argue his skills,sure, but Lord could he punch.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: The Russians have been psyching themselves up for this. They thought that they'd be going in to a former vassal state to seize it and turn it out to run tricks for the kleptocrats, with Americans sitting on the sidelines and encouraging Europe to stand down and just watch.

And it ain't like that. But Vladimir can't just back down, his buddies NEED new fields to reap, because they don't have anything left at home to give to them, except krokodil and prison time, and they keep promising no one goes to prison for serving the right masters, so it's a rough spot to try to weasel out of. He goes in, sanctions fall down, and banks stop up the cash flow, and he's got a population that is drug and COVID riddled, and kind of losing faith, or he backs off, and his buddies find a nice deep hole to bury him in, after the appropriate tut-tutting about what a tragic accident that he had wrestling that bear and who knew that bears could use straight razors? Straight razors with pistols attached to them, almost no one, right?

He's got a shot, but it will mean throwing himself to the mercy of the rest of the world, and just admitting that they need help. And they do. Their economy isn't just strapped, it's downright gutted. If they DO open themselves up for assistance, the kleptocrats are going to lose market share. And it will mean disarming by quite a bit. Which will get a lot of folks pissed off, possibly enough to upset the whole applecart all over again, but then again, with the kleptocrats rule, if they do that route, it's gonna be ugly.

The smart thing would have been to NOT give in to mobsters and thieves for decades, and try to build an actual nation, as opposed to sort of letting strongmen rise and steal everything and everyone blind. But Putin seems to think that if he just smiles Sovietly, that he's going to be able to get out of this intact. Easier to stay out, than get out, and right now, he's about three tokes over the line. This Ukraine thing without a complicit US is a heckuva gamble to make. Which is perhaps why we KEEP getting a lot of RT talking points from our legislatures and Congress right now, because they've been the most efficient cost to benefit assets that he's got.

I really hate living in 'interesting times.'


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrBonestripper [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Iron" Moltke.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Thank Gord it wasn't this one:

"I'm not much for talking. You know what I do. I put guys in body bags when I'm right."
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jethroe: Putin says some Russian troops are withdrawing after drills, but skepticism in Ukraine and US remains - CNN

President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Russia was sending some troops back to baseafter completing drills and that while he is open to further negotiations on the Ukraine crisis, Moscow's security demands were an "unconditional priority."


hmm


I know. Russia is the real victim here.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
quotefancy.comView Full Size

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Advantage, Iron Mike
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

hammettman: Crocoduck: In these stupid times, I could see a Russia related Mike Tyson vs. Steven Segal symposium.  Moderated by Joe Rogan or Candace Owens, perhaps?

Make it Jerry Springer and you got a PPV event of the year.


Tyson would pantomime one punch and Seagal would empty his bowels all over the stage.
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

chrisco123: I've never seen a person punch harder than Tyson.  Argue his skills,sure, but Lord could he punch.


Tyson had immaculate boxing skills.  The footwork it takes to overcome what was often a huge reach advantage for his opponents is something that takes a good deal of dedication and patience.
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.