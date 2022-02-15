 Skip to content
(I Heart Radio)   The highest elevation in Florida might be this teenager's forehead according to Guinness World Records   (wild955.iheart.com) divider line
    Guinness World Records, Olivier Rioux, teenage basketball player  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hope the kid does well without the health issues really tall people often suffer from
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"can shoot and finish at the rim"
Just everyone who's met Subby's mom
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it just me or is the guy in the picture different from the guy in the video?
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Is it just me or is the guy in the picture different from the guy in the video?


I think you might be right.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always heard that the Ocala City Dump has the highest elevation in Florida.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Is it just me or is the guy in the picture different from the guy in the video?


What tipped you off?
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Is it just me or is the guy in the picture different from the guy in the video?


I agree.

Also, if they are going to use a modulator to deepen and distort his voice they really need to hide his face.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: I hope the kid does well without the health issues really tall people often suffer from


I hope he's done growing. That's got to be rough.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funny, I never thought I'd see a headline associating Florida with high-brow humor.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This story reminds me that I flew down to Sarasota about a decade ago, and on my flight was a teenager who was going to IMG for baseball.  We started chatting at the gate.  He was a pitcher.  He must have been 6'6" 250lbs.  When we got on the plane, he didn't have an exit row seat and I did.  I felt sorry for him, so I traded with him.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Is it just me or is the guy in the picture different from the guy in the video?


Same guy, the lighting is off
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having lived in Floriduh for 7 years, I can assure you all that the highest elevation in the state is a bridge span. IIRC, it is in Tampa.
 
IDGAF
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: Rapmaster2000: Is it just me or is the guy in the picture different from the guy in the video?

What tipped you off?


I think the guy in the picture looked much shorter than 7'5"
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
luthia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jack Sabbath: Rapmaster2000: Is it just me or is the guy in the picture different from the guy in the video?

I agree.

Also, if they are going to use a modulator to deepen and distort his voice they really need to hide his face.


I mean, not difficult to spot the 7'5" guy even without a face..
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He sounds like a neat kid, has a great family and proper trainers.  Just keep him away sleazy people and he should do great.
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: He sounds like a neat kid, has a great family and proper trainers.  Just keep him away sleazy people and he should do great.


So...get him out of Florida.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aside from basketball, that's gotta be a liability. I hope he has a healthy and happy life, and figures out how to shoehorn himself into a world designed for dwarfs.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: He also explained that he wears a size 20 shoe.

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Especially now that Tacko Fall is in Cleveland.
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Growing pains must be horrible. And he's only 15. He'll probably be 7'9" before he's done. Damn!
 
Stormin Gorman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jclaggett: bighairyguy: He sounds like a neat kid, has a great family and proper trainers.  Just keep him away sleazy people and he should do great.

So...get him out of Florida.


Or off Earth altogether.
 
muphasta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My 16 year old nephew is 6' 8" and he has a hard time fitting into cars and airplanes, I cannot imagine what a 7'5" person has to do to fit!
My eldest son is 6'4" tall and he hopes that he is done growing.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It is often the little things which spring to mind. No big boy regrets or anything like that, just "could have been a touch kinder here" and "could have been a little more aware there" bits.

Working the Wendy's counter in high school and this really tall guy walks in the door with what I assumed was his girlfriend.

"Do you play basketball?"

Yup, I really did that.

Turned out that he did, that he was (then) currently on Miami of Ohio's team. I don't remember any aggression or annoyance registering on his face or in his tone but really, I'm sure it is the last thing he wanted to hear when he was just trying to grab a bite to eat. To always stand out like that has some benefits but can't be all that fun much of the time when every other dumbass you see asks if you play basketball.

A kid in eighth grade when I was in seventh was 6'8". Benefits, again, but some serious downsides undoubtedly.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Contrary to what some may be speculating, the teenager is not just good at basketball due to his size, on the contrary, Coach Schiller noted that Rioux is a skilled passer, can shoot and finish at the rim. Schiller says his goal is to continue to maximize the teen's potential.

Oh!  Sounds like quite the Renaissance Man.  I was expecting something like, "He enjoys volleyball as well, and has a part-time job at Home Depot, where he manipulates stock placed higher on the shelf."
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Get him a CAT scan and excise the tumor off his pituitary.
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Is it just me or is the guy in the picture different from the guy in the video?


He is smiling in the video. I think that is the difference.
 
dascott
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Wow he has remarkably normal proportions for that age and height" the man thought, until he clicked the video.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SoupJohnB: I've always heard that the Ocala City Dump has the highest elevation in Florida.


LOL.   In the late 90s we went to Florida.  Meh, mostly, but coming from the Oregon Coast, the big take away was how farking flat the place is.   We passed a landfill on some highway and we both laughed and said at the same time, "That must be the highest point in the state", or something like that.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
6'7 with a size 14 shoe here, now feeling a bit like Peter Dinklage. Just a bit
 
NobleHam
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Is it just me or is the guy in the picture different from the guy in the video?


Hey, you search Google Images for "tall teenager" for more than 5 minutes and the FBI takes notice, they had to be quick.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

muphasta: My 16 year old nephew is 6' 8" and he has a hard time fitting into cars and airplanes, I cannot imagine what a 7'5" person has to do to fit!


im7.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If I were 18 inches taller, I would be the same height as this young man, at 7' 5". And if this young man were 18 inches taller, only then would he be as tall as Robert Wadlow, at 8' 11".

Our boy is 13 and has grown 8" in a year and a half. That's been jarring enough to witness, I can't imagine what it's like for this kid.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
