(I Heart Radio)   The Fountain of Youth was discovered in Sardinia. Turns out it's just pasta and wine   (wild955.iheart.com) divider line
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool, that was me sorted decades ago
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, universal healthcare.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you live to be over 100, bear in mind that half of that time will be over 50.
 
forteblast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And cigarettes, don't forget cigarettes
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mostly spent time on Corsica but Sardinia is beautiful.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, I was hoping it was French Fries and IPA.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The leading cause of death in the tiny Italian town is falling down an elevator shaft onto some bullets.
 
gopats [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'nearly 10'  ???
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nearly 10? Really? Why the estimate? Too hard to count or just likely to be one less by the time you pressed the publish button?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skyotter: Also, universal healthcare.


Surprisingly for this (centenarians) it appears not so much
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can find it, the "Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations" Sardinia episode is excellent.  Just a ton of great looking food and wine.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: Damn, I was hoping it was French Fries and IPA.


The fountain of middle age
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pharmdawg: Nearly 10? Really? Why the estimate? Too hard to count or just likely to be one less by the time you pressed the publish button?


Maybe they were worried that by the time they finished the count, it would've been off by one.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably really good olive oil involved as well.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: Pharmdawg: Nearly 10? Really? Why the estimate? Too hard to count or just likely to be one less by the time you pressed the publish button?

Maybe they were worried that by the time they finished the count, it would've been off by one.


https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Off-by-one_error
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's probably more fish and olive oil.

And not sitting on your ass all day trying to correct everyone that's wrong on the internet.
 
snowballinhell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would lean toward fresh food in the diet, low preservatives. An great wine
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

skyotter: [imageproxy.ifunny.co image 541x442]


No, it's not just that.  Diet matters a lot.  It's well understood that Americans can live healthy, long lives on a Mediterranean diet as well.  It's rather simple to understand based on its components.

1.  Lots of fish which are high in good fats promoting good cardiovascular health.
2.  Whole grains, which have a low glycemic index leading to lower BMIs and less diabetes.
3.  Lots of vegetables, which have cancer fighting properties both from vitamins like beta-carotene to the fiber which prevents cancer in the digestive tract.

The problem is that many Americans just don't eat this way owing to a variety of factors.
1.  It's expensive.  Our food supply is heavily subsidized for processed foods and things you can produce with corn and soy like red meat.
2.  It's time consuming to make this food every day, and you will usually make it because there aren't many convenience options.
3.  It's seen as unmasculine.
4.  It's seen as unproductive because "you're gonna die anyway, might as well enjoy it."  Of course, part of the reason this idea exists is because if you're only looking at old people with a poor diet, they're going to look miserable.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If they found it in Wisconsin, it would be called the bubbler of youth.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fish, air, mountains, bad attitude.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: skyotter: [imageproxy.ifunny.co image 541x442]

No, it's not just that.  Diet matters a lot.  It's well understood that Americans can live healthy, long lives on a Mediterranean diet as well.  It's rather simple to understand based on its components.

1.  Lots of fish which are high in good fats promoting good cardiovascular health.
2.  Whole grains, which have a low glycemic index leading to lower BMIs and less diabetes.
3.  Lots of vegetables, which have cancer fighting properties both from vitamins like beta-carotene to the fiber which prevents cancer in the digestive tract.

The problem is that many Americans just don't eat this way owing to a variety of factors.
1.  It's expensive.  Our food supply is heavily subsidized for processed foods and things you can produce with corn and soy like red meat.
2.  It's time consuming to make this food every day, and you will usually make it because there aren't many convenience options.
3.  It's seen as unmasculine.
4.  It's seen as unproductive because "you're gonna die anyway, might as well enjoy it."  Of course, part of the reason this idea exists is because if you're only looking at old people with a poor diet, they're going to look miserable.


And universal health care.

Germany is like the Wisconsin of Europe. They have the worst diets and have the most people die from dietary related disease. But they live a lot longer and healthier than Americans.
 
Aezetyr [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: skyotter: [imageproxy.ifunny.co image 541x442]

No, it's not just that.  Diet matters a lot.  It's well understood that Americans can live healthy, long lives on a Mediterranean diet as well.  It's rather simple to understand based on its components.

1.  Lots of fish which are high in good fats promoting good cardiovascular health.
2.  Whole grains, which have a low glycemic index leading to lower BMIs and less diabetes.
3.  Lots of vegetables, which have cancer fighting properties both from vitamins like beta-carotene to the fiber which prevents cancer in the digestive tract.

The problem is that many Americans just don't eat this way owing to a variety of factors.
1.  It's expensive.  Our food supply is heavily subsidized for processed foods and things you can produce with corn and soy like red meat.
2.  It's time consuming to make this food every day, and you will usually make it because there aren't many convenience options.
3.  It's seen as unmasculine.
4.  It's seen as unproductive because "you're gonna die anyway, might as well enjoy it."  Of course, part of the reason this idea exists is because if you're only looking at old people with a poor diet, they're going to look miserable.


On the 'expensive' point - it seems initially expensive, however in the long run its cheaper because you're not buying as much (you're more satisfied by the meal) and you're likely preventing many diseases, health problems and slavery to big pharma.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Rapmaster2000: skyotter: [imageproxy.ifunny.co image 541x442]

No, it's not just that.  Diet matters a lot.  It's well understood that Americans can live healthy, long lives on a Mediterranean diet as well.  It's rather simple to understand based on its components.

1.  Lots of fish which are high in good fats promoting good cardiovascular health.
2.  Whole grains, which have a low glycemic index leading to lower BMIs and less diabetes.
3.  Lots of vegetables, which have cancer fighting properties both from vitamins like beta-carotene to the fiber which prevents cancer in the digestive tract.

The problem is that many Americans just don't eat this way owing to a variety of factors.
1.  It's expensive.  Our food supply is heavily subsidized for processed foods and things you can produce with corn and soy like red meat.
2.  It's time consuming to make this food every day, and you will usually make it because there aren't many convenience options.
3.  It's seen as unmasculine.
4.  It's seen as unproductive because "you're gonna die anyway, might as well enjoy it."  Of course, part of the reason this idea exists is because if you're only looking at old people with a poor diet, they're going to look miserable.

And universal health care.

Germany is like the Wisconsin of Europe. They have the worst diets and have the most people die from dietary related disease. But they live a lot longer and healthier than Americans.


They also walk a lot more owing to living in more compact cities.  A quick calculation shows me that the rate of car ownership in Germany is 30% lower than the US.

There are many factors.  I'm making the statement that diet is important and that it is possible to improve your life outcome with diet.  Plenty of people in my company have the same healthcare I do and look like shiat because all they eat is Burger King.  That's all.  I'm not denying the importance of healthcare.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Rapmaster2000: skyotter: [imageproxy.ifunny.co image 541x442]

No, it's not just that.  Diet matters a lot.  It's well understood that Americans can live healthy, long lives on a Mediterranean diet as well.  It's rather simple to understand based on its components.

1.  Lots of fish which are high in good fats promoting good cardiovascular health.
2.  Whole grains, which have a low glycemic index leading to lower BMIs and less diabetes.
3.  Lots of vegetables, which have cancer fighting properties both from vitamins like beta-carotene to the fiber which prevents cancer in the digestive tract.

The problem is that many Americans just don't eat this way owing to a variety of factors.
1.  It's expensive.  Our food supply is heavily subsidized for processed foods and things you can produce with corn and soy like red meat.
2.  It's time consuming to make this food every day, and you will usually make it because there aren't many convenience options.
3.  It's seen as unmasculine.
4.  It's seen as unproductive because "you're gonna die anyway, might as well enjoy it."  Of course, part of the reason this idea exists is because if you're only looking at old people with a poor diet, they're going to look miserable.

And universal health care.

Germany is like the Wisconsin of Europe. They have the worst diets and have the most people die from dietary related disease. But they live a lot longer and healthier than Americans.


I think most (all?) places with universal healthcare have a higher expected lifespan but for centenarians specifically the correlation is not so obvious.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Aezetyr: Rapmaster2000: skyotter: [imageproxy.ifunny.co image 541x442]

No, it's not just that.  Diet matters a lot.  It's well understood that Americans can live healthy, long lives on a Mediterranean diet as well.  It's rather simple to understand based on its components.

1.  Lots of fish which are high in good fats promoting good cardiovascular health.
2.  Whole grains, which have a low glycemic index leading to lower BMIs and less diabetes.
3.  Lots of vegetables, which have cancer fighting properties both from vitamins like beta-carotene to the fiber which prevents cancer in the digestive tract.

The problem is that many Americans just don't eat this way owing to a variety of factors.
1.  It's expensive.  Our food supply is heavily subsidized for processed foods and things you can produce with corn and soy like red meat.
2.  It's time consuming to make this food every day, and you will usually make it because there aren't many convenience options.
3.  It's seen as unmasculine.
4.  It's seen as unproductive because "you're gonna die anyway, might as well enjoy it."  Of course, part of the reason this idea exists is because if you're only looking at old people with a poor diet, they're going to look miserable.

On the 'expensive' point - it seems initially expensive, however in the long run its cheaper because you're not buying as much (you're more satisfied by the meal) and you're likely preventing many diseases, health problems and slavery to big pharma.


True, but upfront cost is what most people are going to see and when you're in a survival mode you can't think "30 years out when I'm old, I'll be happy I paid $9.99/lb for this salmon instead of $3.99/lb for this ground beef."

It's definitely more expensive for the first X years and the costs of eating unhealthy are not apparent at the beginning.
 
Aezetyr [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Rapmaster2000: skyotter: [imageproxy.ifunny.co image 541x442]

No, it's not just that.  Diet matters a lot.  It's well understood that Americans can live healthy, long lives on a Mediterranean diet as well.  It's rather simple to understand based on its components.

1.  Lots of fish which are high in good fats promoting good cardiovascular health.
2.  Whole grains, which have a low glycemic index leading to lower BMIs and less diabetes.
3.  Lots of vegetables, which have cancer fighting properties both from vitamins like beta-carotene to the fiber which prevents cancer in the digestive tract.

The problem is that many Americans just don't eat this way owing to a variety of factors.
1.  It's expensive.  Our food supply is heavily subsidized for processed foods and things you can produce with corn and soy like red meat.
2.  It's time consuming to make this food every day, and you will usually make it because there aren't many convenience options.
3.  It's seen as unmasculine.
4.  It's seen as unproductive because "you're gonna die anyway, might as well enjoy it."  Of course, part of the reason this idea exists is because if you're only looking at old people with a poor diet, they're going to look miserable.

And universal health care.

Germany is like the Wisconsin of Europe. They have the worst diets and have the most people die from dietary related disease. But they live a lot longer and healthier than Americans.


Universal health care is a nice idea, and if the average Americans were more apt to take care of themselves I'd be all for it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I think most (all?) places with universal healthcare have a higher expected lifespan but for centenarians specifically the correlation is not so obvious.


Definitely not accurate:  https://www.worldometers.info/demographics/life-expectancy/

All of Eastern Europe is universal and has a lower life expectancy along with most of South America.  Now, you're probably thinking, but that's because they're poor.  Saudi Arabia and Kuwait also have a lower life expectancy with universal healthcare.  They are very obese countries.

This is because there are many factors in human health and diet, being a major part of a human's life, matters.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: johnny_vegas: I think most (all?) places with universal healthcare have a higher expected lifespan but for centenarians specifically the correlation is not so obvious.

Definitely not accurate:  https://www.worldometers.info/demographics/life-expectancy/

All of Eastern Europe is universal and has a lower life expectancy along with most of South America.  Now, you're probably thinking, but that's because they're poor.  Saudi Arabia and Kuwait also have a lower life expectancy with universal healthcare.  They are very obese countries.

This is because there are many factors in human health and diet, being a major part of a human's life, matters.


Interesting, thanks!  My thought process was prejudiced towards "western" countries for sure
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Don't forget horrible record keeping.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Rapmaster2000: johnny_vegas: I think most (all?) places with universal healthcare have a higher expected lifespan but for centenarians specifically the correlation is not so obvious.

Definitely not accurate:  https://www.worldometers.info/demographics/life-expectancy/

All of Eastern Europe is universal and has a lower life expectancy along with most of South America.  Now, you're probably thinking, but that's because they're poor.  Saudi Arabia and Kuwait also have a lower life expectancy with universal healthcare.  They are very obese countries.

This is because there are many factors in human health and diet, being a major part of a human's life, matters.

Interesting, thanks!  My thought process was prejudiced towards "western" countries for sure


No prob.  You can definitely see that income matters.  Like Lithuania and Estonia doing worse than Sweden and Norway even though they have access to the same protein sources.

France came to mind because it has a different diet in the south than in the north.  The longest life province is Corsica (Mediterranean diet) followed by Occitaine (the Catalan region).  The worst is in the Northeast on the border with Belgium.  I googled what to eat there.  It was all cheese.  The official thing there is a rabbit boiled in beer.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fluoridation, Mandrake.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: thealgorerhythm: Rapmaster2000: skyotter: [imageproxy.ifunny.co image 541x442]

No, it's not just that.  Diet matters a lot.  It's well understood that Americans can live healthy, long lives on a Mediterranean diet as well.  It's rather simple to understand based on its components.

1.  Lots of fish which are high in good fats promoting good cardiovascular health.
2.  Whole grains, which have a low glycemic index leading to lower BMIs and less diabetes.
3.  Lots of vegetables, which have cancer fighting properties both from vitamins like beta-carotene to the fiber which prevents cancer in the digestive tract.

The problem is that many Americans just don't eat this way owing to a variety of factors.
1.  It's expensive.  Our food supply is heavily subsidized for processed foods and things you can produce with corn and soy like red meat.
2.  It's time consuming to make this food every day, and you will usually make it because there aren't many convenience options.
3.  It's seen as unmasculine.
4.  It's seen as unproductive because "you're gonna die anyway, might as well enjoy it."  Of course, part of the reason this idea exists is because if you're only looking at old people with a poor diet, they're going to look miserable.

And universal health care.

Germany is like the Wisconsin of Europe. They have the worst diets and have the most people die from dietary related disease. But they live a lot longer and healthier than Americans.

They also walk a lot more owing to living in more compact cities.  A quick calculation shows me that the rate of car ownership in Germany is 30% lower than the US.

There are many factors.  I'm making the statement that diet is important and that it is possible to improve your life outcome with diet.  Plenty of people in my company have the same healthcare I do and look like shiat because all they eat is Burger King.  That's all.  I'm not denying the importance of healthcare.


And likewise, less pollution because fewer people have cars and there's good public transit.

For many of these mountain villages, there are lots of old people who have no car but can walk everywhere they need to get to, so they're not stranded at home and can socialize with their friends at the pub / café / bocce court or whatever.  So they stay more active overall.

They're also typically not eating lots of meat and definitely not eating processed meals.  They likely also have a more seasonal, local diet, rather than food that's been grown for size and storage/shipping.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FAME!

I'm gonna live forever...
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Pharmdawg: Nearly 10? Really? Why the estimate? Too hard to count or just likely to be one less by the time you pressed the publish button?


Someone can't count past five without losing track when they switch hands?
 
