The Merriam-Webster word of the day for February 15 is meander, as in: Meander had great sex last night
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
On a side note, me and Mrs. Facue refer to people in our way walking way too slowly and not paying attention to the world around them as meanderthals.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
clapping guy.gif
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Who's Der?
 
austerity101
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
We're so selfish. We keep saying "meander" and never thinking about "weander."
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Mean pander?
I thought they were chill marsupials that ate bamboo shoots & stuff.
 
Kid Lester
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, at least Me did
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's not what she shed.
 
funzyr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Speak for yourself
 
Uck The SJWs
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
He only scored with her because he used the world's greatest pickup line: " "I know we just met tonight, baby, but I think we automate."
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Me hand had sex last night too.
 
Valter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's a pretty decent w...that's farken lewd.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

okay enough
 
Valter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

apathy2673: [Fark user image 736x980]
okay enough


Full of deadly traps?

Ghastly, help.
 
