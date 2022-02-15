 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   Shot in the butt / and you're to blame / you give unlicensed plastic surgery / a bad name
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The woman died shortly thereafter. Law enforcement sources say she had multiple injection marks in her buttocks, and the investigation is looking into whether some sort of procedure somehow went awry.

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paige no!
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Having it legally done is just as idiotic. Slightly less, perhaps.

/2 friends had it done
//1 was able to recover well
///Both regret it
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luthia
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Imagine dying for a larger bum.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
bad name...GUITAR!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

luthia: Imagine dying for a larger bum.


I mean, metaphorically...
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Repeat of https://www.fark.com/comments/12132631/Booty-is-in-eye-of-beholder-NSFW.

Wait, it's not?  This is a completely different "ass injections gone horribly wrong" article?  What the fark, man...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Pff I've never lost a patient to bathroom surgery. I will lance anything you got, free of charge.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Probably caulk. Don't fill your ass with caulk.

i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size


/black caulk
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Last Man on Earth: Wait, it's not? This is a completely different "ass injections gone horribly wrong" article? What the fark, man...


The rare ass injection hat trick. It's only been done once before on fark in the late 90s.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
UFIA can kill.

Unlicensed Filler In the Asscheeks
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

foo monkey: luthia: Imagine dying for a larger bum.

I mean, metaphorically...


i1.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Her anus was unremarkable.
 
starsrift
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I thought we had seen the hind end of this thread already today. Apparently not.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
She took up a bed that could have been used for someone who didn't get the COVID vaccine.
 
indy_kid [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

luthia: Imagine dying for a larger bum.


Imagine dying because you wouldn't get a vaccine, despite having gotten several previously.

/I'm sure she did the research before the procedure.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just goes to show: never get involved with things that involve butt holes
 
