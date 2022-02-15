 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Rearrange these words into a well-known phrase: fight to an express train bring not a motorcycle do   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
14
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

381 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Feb 2022 at 10:50 AM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A motorcycle to train a fight express an not do?

I think I'm doing something wrong.

Not as wrong as riding in front of a train though.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I said "don't you know that it is illegal to kill a wild boar in the king's forest?"
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I think I'm missing a "with".
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"No Ticket!"
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Classic handful of front brake making the bike drop.  Had he hit the throttle he would have made it.
 
RaceBoatDriver
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"I spent the last few years building up an immunity to iocane powder"?
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If a second train had come in from the right a couple of seconds later... <chef's kiss>
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
I forget the rest but your mother's a whore, Trebek.
 
sleze
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Guuberre
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Bystanders came very close to wearing that dude. Would have been very messy.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
well-known phrase Rearrange these words into
 
ReverendLoki
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I think I can do this.  Let's see...

"Never going to gi..."

Fark you, subby.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Maybe next time he'll...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.