(WDRB Louisville)   Old news: Politicians attempt to kill journalists. New News: Journalist tries to kill politician   (wdrb.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Louisville, Kentucky, Jerry Abramson, Craig Greenberg's campaign office, Youth Violence Prevention Research Center, Kentucky, Quintez Brown, Monday night, Louisville Metro Police  
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brown, who has been active with Black Lives Matter Louisville and the University of Louisville's Youth Violence Prevention Research Center

You're doing it wrong!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brown, who is currently running as a independent candidate for Louisville Metro Council District 5, went missing for 11 days last summer.

Nutjob?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

edmo: Brown, who is currently running as a independent candidate for Louisville Metro Council District 5, went missing for 11 days last summer.

Nutjob?


For a normal person, yes. Politician? Probably either an affair or abortion related to one.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He is also facing four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
will someone please think of the wontons.
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Walker: Brown, who has been active with Black Lives Matter Louisville and the University of Louisville's Youth Violence Prevention Research Center

You're doing it wrong!


Clearly he needs to do more research.
 
snowballinhell
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Failure. The rule is simple: DO NOT MISS.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ not everyone remembers that guy was a journalist...
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rattlesnake Rattles Me: He is also facing four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
will someone please think of the wontons.[hips.hearstapps.com image 383x191]


When I'm around the wontons are definitely in danger.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: [Fark user image 267x189]

/ not everyone remembers that guy was a journalist...


Darn it, not sure why that didn't animate.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Having a round go through your clothing yet not get hit must be the most scariest thing.  Also, this guy should buy some lottery tickets, because he clearly has a 10 in his Luck stat.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Ambitwistor: [Fark user image 267x189]

/ not everyone remembers that guy was a journalist...

Darn it, not sure why that didn't animate.

[Fark user image 374x294] [View Full Size image _x_]


The amused look on W's face always cracks me up.
 
abbarach
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: edmo: Brown, who is currently running as a independent candidate for Louisville Metro Council District 5, went missing for 11 days last summer.

Nutjob?

For a normal person, yes. Politician? Probably either an affair or abortion related to one.


Nah, clearly he was "hiking the Appalachian Trail"
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: edmo: Brown, who is currently running as a independent candidate for Louisville Metro Council District 5, went missing for 11 days last summer.

Nutjob?

For a normal person, yes. Politician? Probably either an affair or abortion related to one.


Maybe he was hiking the Appalachian Trail.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Ambitwistor: Ambitwistor: [Fark user image 267x189]

/ not everyone remembers that guy was a journalist...

Darn it, not sure why that didn't animate.

[Fark user image 374x294] [View Full Size image _x_]

The amused look on W's face always cracks me up.


And what's surprising is that the guy gets tackled by a fellow journalist long before any secret service people get to him.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

snowballinhell: Failure. The rule is simple: DO NOT MISS.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

abbarach: Claude Ballse: edmo: Brown, who is currently running as a independent candidate for Louisville Metro Council District 5, went missing for 11 days last summer.

Nutjob?

For a normal person, yes. Politician? Probably either an affair or abortion related to one.

Nah, clearly he was "hiking the Appalachian Trail"


I got a lot of hate for you right now. You must be young and have nimble fingers. Have mercy on an old man with arthritis
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Walker: Brown, who has been active with Black Lives Matter Louisville and the University of Louisville's Youth Violence Prevention Research Center

You're doing it wrong!


Your contribution to the original thread, before the shooter's identity was revealed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What a twist!
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: BunchaRubes: Ambitwistor: Ambitwistor: [Fark user image 267x189]

/ not everyone remembers that guy was a journalist...

Darn it, not sure why that didn't animate.

[Fark user image 374x294] [View Full Size image _x_]

The amused look on W's face always cracks me up.

And what's surprising is that the guy gets tackled by a fellow journalist long before any secret service people get to him.


How can you possibly find that surprising?

The guy is 10+ feet away from W, the fellow journalist is right next to him.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Great.  Now we're gonna have to listen to several weeks of how this proves that BLM is devoted exclusively to murdering white people.  Even though a dem was the intended victim.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A local activist and columnist has been arrested in connection with firing a shot directly at a Louisville mayoral candidate.
...
Greenberg was not hit by a bullet, but a round hit his clothing, according to Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields.

If it was directly at him, wouldn't it have hit him?
 
hej
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wow, 20 comments and not a single "but if he was WHITE herp dee derp...."

I have to say I'm pleasantly surprised, good job guys.
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Lol... I have to go back and read the thread from yesterday now.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

hej: Wow, 20 comments and not a single "but if he was WHITE herp dee derp...."

I have to say I'm pleasantly surprised, good job guys.


I think a lot of farkers spent all their "energy"  in the circle jerk from yesterday, when they all assumed this was a Trumper radicalized by Fox News.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Possible anti-Semitic hate crime.
 
hej
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: hej: Wow, 20 comments and not a single "but if he was WHITE herp dee derp...."

I have to say I'm pleasantly surprised, good job guys.

I think a lot of farkers spent all their "energy"  in the circle jerk from yesterday, when they all assumed this was a Trumper radicalized by Fox News.


Not gonna lie, that's where my head was at.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Possible anti-Semitic hate crime.


Maybe he was avenging the Titanic
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Great.  Now we're gonna have to listen to several weeks of how this proves that BLM is devoted exclusively to murdering white people.  Even though a dem was the intended victim.


Yeah, it's not helping. Would not surprise me if the shooter has some mental health issues, but it's not helping at all. Curious to learn what his motive might be.
 
