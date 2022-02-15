 Skip to content
(CNN)   But enough about general carnage, massive civilian casualties, and a destabilized Europe. How might an invasion of Ukraine affect *you*? I mean, I've got plans to shop Amazon later this afternoon and then hit Starbucks. I can still do that, right?   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Iraq, Gulf War, Saddam Hussein, 2003 invasion of Iraq, Terrorism, World War II, United States, Russia  
21 Comments
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
THINK OF THE SHAREHOLDERS! AND HUNTER! AND HER EMAILS! AND MAR-A-LAGO!

/Am I doing this right?
 
TomDooley
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Good luck finding a Starbucks not closed due to a outbreak of Covid.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm probably cancelling my trip to Romania this Halloween because of the turmoil.

/vampires win THIS round

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TomDooley: Good luck finding a Starbucks not closed due to a outbreak of Covid.


Man, that would suck.  Might have to go to the Starbucks next door.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'mma watch the live coverage at Starbucks, I guess. Unless the cyberattacks take down Apple Pay, but I'm pretty sure that's a human rights violation.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
buy a diesel powered vehicle for when the unleaded runs out you can still drive to the starbucks.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, a invasion of the Ukraine without international response would be a green light to Putin to do the same thing wherever he wants. A invasion of the Ukraine with sanctions would hurt the economy of Russia, but would it be enough to hurt Putin personally enough for him to pullback? We might see. As for a shooting war beyond the Ukraine, that might occur if Russia wants to attack the people buying his country's natural gas for supporting the silly idea of NOT invading every country you want as your own.
 
chucknasty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
my boss is Ukrainian and is convinced it is a dick flex. there is nothing in Ukraine worth the effort to capture it.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just sent my Ukrainian girlfriend that I'm totally gonna marry $5000 for ammo she said she needed.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I will get sucked into reading more vacuous talking head stories like this one.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TomDooley: Good luck finding a Starbucks not closed due to a outbreak of Covid.


I've got one, a block away.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: TomDooley: Good luck finding a Starbucks not closed due to a outbreak of Covid.

Man, that would suck.  Might have to go to the Starbucks next door.


Probably less about COVID and more about union busting at this point. Fark Starbucks.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
MY totally real and not fake Ukrainian girlfriend says it will cost me more to talk to her today.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Mail in bribes prices will be through the roof
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dead on the River: Just sent my Ukrainian girlfriend that I'm totally gonna marry $5000 for ammo she said she needed.


Me too! I wonder if they know each other?
 
Moose out front
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I've got one army each in Western Australia, Eastern Australia, New Guinea, and Indonesia, and the bulk of my remaining forces are guarding it all in Siam. Sure it's small, but it generates a couple new armies each turn which go straight to Siam. I'm only vulnerable to attack from China and India, so I feel pretty safe for now.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

chucknasty: my boss is Ukrainian and is convinced it is a dick flex. there is nothing in Ukraine worth the effort to capture it.


I was curious, would Putin really want to have Chernobyl back and have to pay for maintaining the containment building around reactor 4?
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

chitownmike: TomDooley: Good luck finding a Starbucks not closed due to a outbreak of Covid.

I've got one, a block away.


I still can't get over that people living in dwellings that have electricity and a refrigerator have to stop for coffee. Breakfast is one thing if you overslept.

/tea drinker
 
houginator
‘’ 1 minute ago  

chucknasty: my boss is Ukrainian and is convinced it is a dick flex. there is nothing in Ukraine worth the effort to capture it.


Its less about resources, and more about the fact that Russia can't tolerate a culturally similar country on its border that overthrew its dictator and is now showing that democracy actually works just fine, because its own people might start getting ideas.
 
Froman
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Given that CNN was culpable in helping to elect that maniac who propped up Putin for 4 years giving him the political courage to resurrect the whole "let's invade Ukraine again, it'll work this time, I swear" thing, they kinda want to distract us by making it out to be a little economic blip.

Just like with Afghanistan it will be all Biden's fault. The GOP operates under the principle of weaponized incompetence.
 
