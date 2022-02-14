 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Booty is in the eye of the beholder (NSFW)
99
99 Comments     (+0 »)
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NSFEyes.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA

Model with 'supersized booty' can't find love because men are 'afraid' of her butt

/End FTA

I wouldn't say "afraid". I'd say "repulsed". Butts are not supposed to look like almonds.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Model with 'supersized booty' can't find love because men are 'afraid' of her butt

Men are afraid of you because of what you've done to your butt, not the butt itself. The before and after pics reveal that mistakes were continually made.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The big ass is just a symptom.  Run......
 
knbber2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Nuke it from orbit, it's the only way  to be sure.
 
PKXI
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Warnings... sheesh... I was drinking coffee when I clicked...
 
johnphantom
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You look like a freak.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
media-dominaria.cursecdn.comView Full Size
 
GalFisk
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

knbber2: Nuke it from orbit, it's the only way  to be sure.


Low Earth orbit, or low butt orbit?
 
buntz
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Instead of mocking this woman I will say it seems she has a mental illness and it should be a criminal offense that the "doctors" keep assisting her.
 
Xai
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Honestly I think men are far more frightened of her mental state than her body.
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Freaks for the Freak God!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Men aren't afraid of it, they just think it's disgusting, because it is.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
But I'm sure she has a great personality. Wait, what's this, "It's scary for men. You have my personality...It's extreme."
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

knbber2: Nuke it from orbit, it's the only way  to be sure.


You'd have to drill first and set the nuke inside, like in Armageddon
 
Marcos P
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's not all I'm afraid of yikes
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Did she eat the other woman in the pictures
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Eh, I've done worse. Call me!
 
Valter
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Xai: Honestly I think men are far more frightened of her mental state than her body.


No, I actually am afraid of her butt.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: knbber2: Nuke it from orbit, it's the only way  to be sure.

You'd have to drill first and set the nuke inside, like in Armageddon


Oregonwhaledynamite.gif
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Men are intimidated by my butt".
No, men are rightly terrified of everything about you. The butt is just a symptom of way bigger problems.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Was the SCARY tag too busy with the Ukraine threads?

Total wackadoo.  And it's not often I use the term 'wackadoo' for something other than religious/political insanity.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: knbber2: Nuke it from orbit, it's the only way  to be sure.

You'd have to drill first and set the nuke inside, like in Armageddon


I am NOT drilling that butt.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

snowybunting: Model with 'supersized booty' can't find love because men are 'afraid' of her butt
Men are afraid of you because of what you've done to your butt, not the butt itself. The before and after pics reveal that mistakes were continually made.


Her butt?  Did you look at the rest of her?

nypost.comView Full Size


Holy crap, that is repulsive.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
With the money she's making from showing that cellulite she can buy a dildo or rent a man.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Maybe a few more injections will take care of your problems.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ewwww. No.
 
Gramma
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Serbian-Swedish influencer Natasha Crown will soon undergo her sixth Brazilian butt lift in her quest to have "the world's biggest bum." And while she may have racked up millions of followers on Instagram, she says her enormous asset has hindered her from finding a boyfriend."

So making it even more extreme will surely fix her dating problem.
 
DrKillPatient [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Boojum2k: knbber2: Nuke it from orbit, it's the only way  to be sure.

You'd have to drill first and set the nuke inside, like in Armageddon

Oregonwhaledynamite.gif


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

buntz: Instead of mocking this woman I will say it seems she has a mental illness and it should be a criminal offense that the "doctors" keep assisting her.


These surgeries are very expensive. 'Influencer' means she's self-employed. Any prospective partner would need to know she's put aside money for retirement and other financial hurdles too. Whether she has good judgment in these other but related parts of her life is not clear.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Eh, I've done worse. Call me!


https://www.instagram.com/p/CY7LZ9xphzV/
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Her lips look like she was stung by bees and she's having an allergic reaction.
 
starsrift
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I can see how that could set her behind.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
She's not wrong. Body dysmorphia is scary sh*t.

Lady needs a good therapist, not another plastic surgeon.
 
chipaku
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Marcos P: That's not all I'm afraid of yikes


My thoughts exactly
 
starsrift
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I don't think she's gotten to the bottom of this yet.
 
Pert
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gleeman: [media-dominaria.cursecdn.com image 320x240]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Look, I like big girls, and I am most definitely appreciative of a woman's posterior. However, that woman's behind is just...no....she's maimed herself with surgery.   And she really should google Steatopygia, no matter how hard she tries she's ain't achieving that
 
starsrift
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yeah, that would put her in the rear of the swiping queue.

/ okay, enough dad jokes for today
 
Russ1642
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That's not a butt, that's a plastic surgeon's sick joke.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Katwang
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I like big butts I can not lie but yours is too damn wide
Baby got back
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magnus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Gramma: "Serbian-Swedish influencer Natasha Crown will soon undergo her sixth Brazilian butt lift in her quest to have "the world's biggest bum." And while she may have racked up millions of followers on Instagram, she says her enormous asset has hindered her from finding a boyfriend."

So making it even more extreme will surely fix her dating problem.


Imma going out on a limb here, but I don't think she's doing this for a man.  However, your view of women may explain why she has these mental issues.
 
SamLowryDZ-015
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
She looks like Robert Zdar's more extreme sister.   He had a genetic reason for his appearance.  Her whole body gives off the I've got a distorted view of normalcy and am  bat sh*t crazy vibe.  While most guys will do a hookup with crazy, nobody wants that for relations.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And those lips... Ye gods this is depressing, especially after seeing the "before" picture.  ☹
 
Pert
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: snowybunting: Model with 'supersized booty' can't find love because men are 'afraid' of her butt
Men are afraid of you because of what you've done to your butt, not the butt itself. The before and after pics reveal that mistakes were continually made.

Her butt?  Did you look at the rest of her?

[nypost.com image 307x205]

Holy crap, that is repulsive.


Bargon wan che copa, peedunkee, caba dee unko. Wee now kong bantha poodoo.
 
