 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Survey finds which Florida county is peak Florida   (wfla.com) divider line
16
    More: Florida, High school, Higher education, Education, Diploma, educational attainment, college degree, national statistics, High school diploma  
•       •       •

858 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Feb 2022 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm....Orange County isn't even on there.  Not sure what to conclude from that.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew it would be the panhandle. Only question was would it border Alabama or Georgia.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walton County is this weird juxtaposition of abject poverty north of I-10 and incredible wealth south of HWY 20.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I read there was "I could rule Hamilton County with an iron fist, should I decide to spend about two hundred bucks in the right places & whisper in the right ears..."

...I mean, damn, how horrible.
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: All I read there was "I could rule Hamilton County with an iron fist, should I decide to spend about two hundred bucks in the right places & whisper in the right ears..."

...I mean, damn, how horrible.


I took a look, and honestly it has me reconsidering the whole "Better to rule in Hell" thing....
 
Obituary Birthday
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm glad the county I'm in and the surrounding counties made it ok. We have enough problems already.

/Panhandle under Alabama
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What's the least educated part of Florida?

Yes.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Weird that the list doesn't actually list all the counties in Florida.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Hmm....Orange County isn't even on there.  Not sure what to conclude from that.


Neither are Broward, Hillsborough, and Pinellas.

Sounds like all 4 are educated by Florida standards.
 
wozzeck
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The list ranks the 50 least educated counties in Florida.

Florida has 67 counties, so 17 aren't on the list. For those wondering why Orange, Broward, Hillsborough, Duval, Alachua, Leon, Brevard etc. aren't listed.
 
darch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
Mrtraveler01: Diogenes: Hmm....Orange County isn't even on there.  Not sure what to conclude from that.

Neither are Broward, Hillsborough, and Pinellas.

Sounds like all 4 are educated by Florida standards.


Just spent a week in Pinellas. And my take away is based on seeing a LOT of this type of thing:
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Weird that the list doesn't actually list all the counties in Florida.


A "top 67 list" doesn't have the same ring to it.
 
FarkOf40000Years
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Britton_Hill
 
24fps
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Diogenes: Hmm....Orange County isn't even on there.  Not sure what to conclude from that.

Neither are Broward, Hillsborough, and Pinellas.

Sounds like all 4 are educated by Florida standards.


So the counties that have the highest populations that moved to FL from another state are also the highest educated in the state.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This survey is analogous to asking which shiat-soaked tramp's sock tastes the least like shiat.

Florida is a swirling vortex of ignorance and bigotry.  If you don't believe this, you'll fit right in here.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
No snark here. Those are some sad numbers.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.