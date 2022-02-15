 Skip to content
(San Francisco Chronicle)   Good news, we finally started processing your rape kit. Bad news, your DNA is linked to a crime so you're under arrest. Sorry about the rape   (sfchronicle.com) divider line
    Awkward, Police, Rape, sexual assault victims' DNA profiles, San Francisco police crime lab, Sexual assault, Crime, part of a rape exam, District Attorney Chesa Boudin  
1147 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Feb 2022 at 8:50 AM



Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see the police state is still thriving.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remind me again why defunding the police is a bad idea?
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is a hefty accusation in an article full of weasel words.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now it is SHE who burgles turds
 
PawisBetlog
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Still supporting rape by policy.  USA, USA, USA!
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is the crime obstructing justice?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Thanks for linking us to an article that gets blocked by a pop-up subscription ad!  Anybody got a better article, or can copy/pasta the text in the thread?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Is this worth going around the Paywall?
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Snort: That is a hefty accusation in an article full of weasel words.


You're right. No evidence has been presented that anyone is actually sorry about the rape.
 
Alebak
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"Guys why does almost everyone either distrust or hate us???"

"Dunno, I'll think about it while I update the dog shooting scoreboard."
 
The Brains
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Is this worth going around the Paywall?


It never is
 
Marcos P
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Jesus
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Thanks for linking us to an article that gets blocked by a pop-up subscription ad!  Anybody got a better article, or can copy/pasta the text in the thread?


If you want, we can wait until it shows up on that Political Flare site. That one doesn't have a paywall. Or news.
 
djgrundel
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
2022 and we're still posting stuff behind paywalls, eh?
 
LikeALeafOnTheWind
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
seems like a 5th amendment violation.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I don't even know where to begin with what's wrong with that. Christ.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I mean does getting raped mean you get to commit other crimes for free?

/ though seriously, what are the odds the rape gets prosecuted?
 
KingKauff
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Thanks for linking us to an article that gets blocked by a pop-up subscription ad!  Anybody got a better article, or can copy/pasta the text in the thread?

If you want, we can wait until it shows up on that Political Flare site. That one doesn't have a paywall. Or news.


Fark.com?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Thanks for linking us to an article that gets blocked by a pop-up subscription ad!  Anybody got a better article, or can copy/pasta the text in the thread?


Gizmodo has the a similar article on the home page
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I mean does getting raped mean you get to commit other crimes for free?

/ though seriously, what are the odds the rape gets prosecuted?


There should be strict limits on when DNA can be run blindly against open cases without permission.

And it should never be DNA obtained from a rape kit.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
After the rape, the violation of the victim will continue forever.
 
Valter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Who puts rape victims in prison?
 
evilsofa
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Thanks for linking us to an article that gets blocked by a pop-up subscription ad!  Anybody got a better article, or can copy/pasta the text in the thread?


I submitted this NBCNews article with a less funny headline. Choice quote showing they actually did it:

"Boudin said DNA collected from a rape exam years ago was used to link a woman to a recent property crime, the Chronicle reported."

There's also an AP News article.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Thanks for linking us to an article that gets blocked by a pop-up subscription ad!  Anybody got a better article, or can copy/pasta the text in the thread?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Valter: Who puts rape victims in prison?


Apparently, the San Francisco Police Department.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Thanks for linking us to an article that gets blocked by a pop-up subscription ad!  Anybody got a better article, or can copy/pasta the text in the thread?

If you want, we can wait until it shows up on that Political Flare site. That one doesn't have a paywall. Or news.


Fark needs a remedial browser tutorial or something that covers how to use things like reader mode, disabling javascript, private browsing, and I guess even inspecting the DOM to delete overlays, etc. for Firefox, DDG, Chrome, and (begrudgingly) Safari.  Then people can just link that when another person is unaware how to bypass soft paywalls.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

edmo: After the rape, the violation of the victim will continue forever.


I bet the person she ripped off also felt violated.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

evilsofa: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Thanks for linking us to an article that gets blocked by a pop-up subscription ad!  Anybody got a better article, or can copy/pasta the text in the thread?

I submitted this NBCNews article with a less funny headline. Choice quote showing they actually did it:

"Boudin said DNA collected from a rape exam years ago was used to link a woman to a recent property crime, the Chronicle reported."

There's also an AP News article.


So unlike subby's bullshiat headline, the DA himself is saying it's wrong to use the rape DNA data to link rape victims to crimes.  The DA, as in the one that either presses charges or declines to press charges,

The San Francisco Police Department is accused of using DNA from sexual assault victims to identify possible crime suspects in a practice that the city's district attorney called "legally and ethically wrong."
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: edmo: After the rape, the violation of the victim will continue forever.

I bet the person she ripped off also felt violated.


Rape isn't a property crime (anymore)
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Now that I've read TFA...

Nothing has been said HOW the DNA is being handled (uploaded to CODIS, etc). But on the surface, it does sound like a 4th Amendment violation.

/But think of the CHILDREN!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Valter: Who puts rape victims in prison?


Most of the Arab nations?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The simple fix for this blatant overreach by police is to pass laws forbidding the use of rape victims' DNA for anything other than the underlying rape case. It sucks that we have to do that, but the police most certainly won't police themselves.
 
Madeup Farkname
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It always struck me as odd that folks who were so vocal about their pride at being "tough on crime" allowed for such a monstrous backlog of untested rape kits.

Then it occurred to me that maybe a lot of cops and prosecuters might be rapists, and they're just covering for themselves. This story....does nothing to alleviate that concern.

/I could easily be proven wrong...
//By the goddamned actual testing of all the rape kits.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Remind me again why defunding the police is a bad idea?


Violence! Safety! Children! Ooga Booga!
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The San Francisco police crime lab has been entering sexual assault victims' DNA profiles in a database used to identify suspects in crimes

This is incredibly wrong and any such crimes discovered should have DNA evidence excluded. Victims never consented to having their DNA sampled and compared to potential offenders, and police had no reasonable suspicion of a person to run their DNA through the database.
 
NEDM
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Madeup Farkname: It always struck me as odd that folks who were so vocal about their pride at being "tough on crime" allowed for such a monstrous backlog of untested rape kits.

Then it occurred to me that maybe a lot of cops and prosecuters might be rapists, and they're just covering for themselves. This story....does nothing to alleviate that concern.

/I could easily be proven wrong...
//By the goddamned actual testing of all the rape kits.


It's nothing like that.

They just don't see crimes committed against women as crimes against human beings.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Thanks for linking us to an article that gets blocked by a pop-up subscription ad!  Anybody got a better article, or can copy/pasta the text in the thread?


12ft.io/

and then insert the rest of the link.
 
ongbok
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gubbo: MythDragon: I mean does getting raped mean you get to commit other crimes for free?

/ though seriously, what are the odds the rape gets prosecuted?

There should be strict limits on when DNA can be run blindly against open cases without permission.

And it should never be DNA obtained from a rape kit.


If LEO gets their hands on your DNA, they are going to run it against every open case they have, and if it doesn't match, they will store your profile to run in the future. This is why so many people will refuse request for a DNA sample even if they know they are innocent of any crime.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Madeup Farkname: It always struck me as odd that folks who were so vocal about their pride at being "tough on crime" allowed for such a monstrous backlog of untested rape kits.

Then it occurred to me that maybe a lot of cops and prosecuters might be rapists, and they're just covering for themselves. This story....does nothing to alleviate that concern.

/I could easily be proven wrong...
//By the goddamned actual testing of all the rape kits.


You're probably right ergo...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
evilsofa
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mrmopar5287: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Thanks for linking us to an article that gets blocked by a pop-up subscription ad!  Anybody got a better article, or can copy/pasta the text in the thread?

12ft.io/

and then insert the rest of the link.


As long as it isn't more than 12 feet 4 inches tall.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
1. It isn't an untested rape kit. It was processed and the DNA of both the victim and the rapist was sequenced and uploaded to the Police databases. Hers was of course tied to her full identity.

2. I'm really baffled why the police performed such a detailed investigation of a property crime. I thought the standard M.O. was make a record for the insurance company and if a bunch of stolen goods are found in the future maybe the police can trace the property back to the original owner. In this case the police took the time to search the crime scene and find DNA of the criminal. They then processed the DNA, uploaded it, and surprise - they found a record that matched.

3. This is really no different than the police identifying a criminal based upon a standard DNA genealogy test by the criminal or a relative of the criminal.

4. Welcome to the 21st century.
 
