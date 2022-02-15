 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 5 San Diego)   3 arrested after $16K of items stolen from Victoria's Secret stores. No word on what size either of the bras was   (fox5sandiego.com) divider line
9
    More: Awkward, Organized retail crime, SAN DIEGO, Theft, San Diego County, California, Shoplifting, San Diego County, Carlsbad police officers, Criminal law  
•       •       •

160 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Feb 2022 at 5:05 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A, B or C. Maybe D. We're not talking about Torrid here.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I guess subby has never seen expensive lingerie before.

What a shame.

If you think the bras at Vicky's are expensive, don't go to a place like Agent Provocateur or La Perla, you may have a heart attack.  (La Perla, home of the 300.00 thong)
 
Mukster
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sounds like those thieves were..... no Angels.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well, two bras shared among three people is kind of feeble
 
sleep lack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Subby is mistaken. It was not bras that were stolen, but several pairs of Vicki's AAA Wygu panties. You know their slogan: Victoria's Secret - Only the highest grade beef curtains.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Officers then arrested Shyonie Myshae Davis, 20, of San Francisco, Ahjanae Latania Anetta Woods, 21, of Antioch and Wessaun Leetay Johnson, 18, of Antioch.

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Ashelth
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Odd Bird: Officers then arrested Shyonie Myshae Davis, 20, of San Francisco, Ahjanae Latania Anetta Woods, 21, of Antioch and Wessaun Leetay Johnson, 18, of Antioch.

[media2.giphy.com image 320x233]


Honestly I'll take that over the 4 Taylors I had in one lab.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.