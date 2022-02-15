 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jalopnik)   The history of traffic safety films. Bonus: Sammy Davis Jr. with an honorable mention   (jalopnik.com) divider line
16
    More: Vintage, Interstate Highway System, Ohio State Highway Patrol, bloody film, founder Richard Wayman, traffic safety films, Highway Safety Foundation, mental hygiene films, scene changes  
•       •       •

534 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Feb 2022 at 8:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things have gotten much more gruesome.  Today's children have to listen to a MADD mom getting an hour's worth of free therapy by airing their most inner thoughts.  Truly horrifying.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Simpsons - DUI Video
Youtube QGceHaq1wgM
hi everybody!
 
djfitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dick York sure knew how to tell his fellow kids about the evils of unsafe driving.

Fark user imageView Full Size


CLASSIC DRIVER'S EDUCATION SCARE FILM "THE LAST DATE" 89454
Youtube MKMd4LNHp44
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What started as a merry band of insomniacs with fancy cameras and a fascination with police procedures, all came crashing down amid small town rumors and innuendo of secret porno shoots, bathroom cruising, a dead photographer and a failed telethon with Sammy Davis Jr.

Damn. I'm going to have to come back and actually read this article after work.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mechanized Death.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Likely Stories - Pee Wee Herman - Part 1
Youtube wAGLWH_SCio
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was taking drivers Ed the current film was Blood Flows Red on the Highway.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Could you identify this bucketful of your brother?"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I remember these. First time since around 1970 I've seen one.

To screen a film where they pull bodies from cars with their faces flapping in the breeze could not happen today because it would permanently scar the kids' parents.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: [Fark user image 259x194]

"Could you identify this bucketful of your brother?"


Why don't they look?
 
Katwang
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I can still hear the film skipping because the sprocket holes were worn out when I saw these 25 years later.
Don't forget the smart ass yelling "focus" as the films started.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I didn't get any films like that. The only film we saw was in black and white and featured a guy who advocated "tootling" your horn as you approach other drivers and pedestrians so as to not startle them with your presence.

This was in 1992.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: [Fark user image 259x194]

"Could you identify this bucketful of your brother?"

Why don't they look?


Your Last Clear Chance for savings!  In full:

MST3K - Last Clear Chance
Youtube Naix-f6KSIg
 
zez
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I watched some of those in the late 80s in High School drivers ed.

These were the favorites though.

Freewayphobia (1965)
Youtube fjZR7sWMSAo
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BolloxReader: The only film we saw was in black and white and featured a guy who advocated "tootling" your horn as you approach other drivers and pedestrians so as to not startle them with your presence


Saw him in our 1984 drivers ed and couldn't believe then that they'd show us such an old movie.

Tooting your horn as a friendly and helpful gesture was also a source of much amusement.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.