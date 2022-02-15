 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Putin blinks sovietly   (bbc.com)
Glitchwerks
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This all feels like an international game of chicken.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Maskirovka.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I was promised a war

What the hell am I supposed to watch until March Madness?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: I was promised a war

What the hell am I supposed to watch until March Madness?


Don't worry, this could be the final bit of disinformation to dull the edge of Ukrainian readiness.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Trust, but verify.

Actually, don't trust. Just verify.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: This all feels like an international game of chicken.


That's roughly what diplomacy is
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He's pulled some troops back from the border so he can move them to a different location on the border.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Maskirovka.


Never tried it. Is it as good as Grey Goose?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Believe that at your peril.
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Warthog: Parthenogenetic: I was promised a war

What the hell am I supposed to watch until March Madness?

Don't worry, this could be the final bit of disinformation to dull the edge of Ukrainian readiness.


I invested a lot of time reading threads here, on Reddit, and Twitter

And now... this? It's like a Kickstarter announcing there are unforeseen production issues and urging everyone to be patient.

Unacceptable. I want to speak with a manager.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: I was promised a war

What the hell am I supposed to watch until March Madness?


Snooker?
 
Mike_1962
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: This all feels like an international game of chicken.


It is.
 
Kuta
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So Russia had planned exercises with Belarus for months, and now some of the units are headed back after being there for a very long time?  This isn't an international incident.

Never trust the Defense Blob.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well if Russia says it's pulling back that 'obviously' must be true.

/'obviously'
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If I were forced into a war I'd volunteer to join the Central Caucuses Cozy Corps because their armor features a nice inviting covered front porch that's  just made for consuming coffee and casual conversations on drizzly days.

/War, there's no hurry
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Kinda feels like a feint but in this day and age it should be easy to see what's happening before they return to the lines if they are sent back.
 
TWX
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
As I've said it before, while Russia was weak post-breakup, other ex-Soviet countries should have deported their Soviet-era ethnic Russians that the Soviet Union intentionally resettled there within the last couple of generations.  Russia has used those ethnic-Russian populations as both pretext to meddle and as a fifth column.  Absolutely many would have condemned that act, but Russia itself with how it handled Koenigsburg established precedent.

Even if those ex-bloc countries ultimately would have had to pay reparations to those deported it still would have been less costly than suffering continued Russian military or paramilitary meddling like we've seen in South Ossetia, Crimea, and Donetsk, and probably other regions that I'm forgetting about.

And absolutely Russia should have lost it's exclave bases in places like Crimea and Baikonur, at least the latter for military purposes.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
One wonders if there were COVID outbreaks severe enough to cripple those units' readiness.
 
kolpanic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: This all feels like an international game of chicken.


Yeah. Chicken Kiev.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You know, Russia wants a say in who joins NATO - send them an application, members get a vote after all,
 
goodncold
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is like when the quarterback says a bunch of numbers and those other dudes run back and forth behind the really big guys trying to confuse the other teams big guys.

/does not watch football.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: What the hell am I supposed to watch until March Madness?


Just starting on BBC1 now, 'Victoria Regina', the inspiring tale of the simple crofter's daughter who worked her way up to become Queen of England and Empress of the greatest empire television has ever seen.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kolpanic: Glitchwerks: This all feels like an international game of chicken.

Yeah. Chicken Kiev.


You just reminded me I have some frozen chicken kiev. I think I know what's for lunch.
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: This all feels like an international game of chicken.


Putin: Made you flinch!
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TWX: As I've said it before, while Russia was weak post-breakup, other ex-Soviet countries should have deported their Soviet-era ethnic Russians that the Soviet Union intentionally resettled there within the last couple of generations.  Russia has used those ethnic-Russian populations as both pretext to meddle and as a fifth column.  Absolutely many would have condemned that act, but Russia itself with how it handled Koenigsburg established precedent.

Even if those ex-bloc countries ultimately would have had to pay reparations to those deported it still would have been less costly than suffering continued Russian military or paramilitary meddling like we've seen in South Ossetia, Crimea, and Donetsk, and probably other regions that I'm forgetting about.

And absolutely Russia should have lost it's exclave bases in places like Crimea and Baikonur, at least the latter for military purposes.


Problem is, ethnic Russians have been living in the Dneiper basin for 4-5 centuries.  I can understand why countries like Ukraine are hesitant to pull the exact same displacement stunts they hated the Soviets for.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, tanks and troops are advancing elsewhere.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Chthonic Echoes: Trust, but verify.

Actually, don't trust. Just verify.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: He's pulled some troops back from the border so he can move them to a different location on the border.


I was going to say. I wonder if anyone universities have a sudden influx of students.
 
Stantz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This reminds me of a David Mitchell bit in QI:

Stephen Fry: And finally: how many brains did the man with two brains have?
[Long, reluctant pause]
Alan Davies: Two.
Stephen Fry: [Indulgently] Yes. [Everyone looks disgruntled] That's brilliant!
David Mitchell: IT'S SO CRUEL!
Stephen Fry: He's wise enough to spot a double bluff!
David Mitchell: It's just the technique of the bully! You hit us, and then you go: [Exaggerated innocence] "Oh what, did you think I was going to hit you? Me? Oh no, I'm reaching out my hand to stroke you." And we're here: [Miming a panic attack while being stroked] "Ahhhh! He's stroking me!"

https://youtu.be/-6vLp07ZePY?t=509
 
MindStalker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Kuta: So Russia had planned exercises with Belarus for months, and now some of the units are headed back after being there for a very long time?  This isn't an international incident.

Never trust the Defense Blob.


What about all the new troops along Russians Ukraine border that weren't there before?. And troops in Moldova, and additional Naval ships. Even if an exercise, its quite a show of force along one countries border.
Yeah, ignore me stretching and loading my guns on your doorstep, nothing to see here.
 
rue_in_winter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: This all feels like an international game of chicken.


That's because it's brinksmanship. It's basically playing chicken, but also with analysts studying the specific geomorphology of the sheer cliff everyone's hurtling towards at nontrivial speeds.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: Kinda feels like a feint but in this day and age it should be easy to see what's happening before they return to the lines if they are sent back.


I've kind of thought that this whole mess is kind of like an option play in football.  There were exercises scheduled, Putin told the military to plan them as something that could pivot to an invasion if the order was given. If the international situation and the weather seemed favorable, they could cross the line on an order.  If not, hey, they got some practice time in.  With all the hysteria that has built, Putin, ever the opportunist, has been trying to get as much out of it without investing any more than he has to.

Since neither the weather nor European reaction seem to have played out in Putin's favor, he likely won't give the go order.

This time - He'll keep pulling this stunt as long as he gets anything of value for his efforts.
 
tothekor
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Chthonic Echoes: Trust, but verify.

Actually, don't trust. Just verify.

[Fark user image 790x403]


I'm not going to believe a meme that can't spell "verify."
 
hestheone
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

EvilVanMan: Glitchwerks: This all feels like an international game of chicken.

Putin: Made you flinch!


So long as the Bidens still get their money then all is right with the world.

10% for the Big Guy.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hestheone: EvilVanMan: Glitchwerks: This all feels like an international game of chicken.

Putin: Made you flinch!

So long as the Bidens still get their money then all is right with the world.

10% for the Big Guy.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Kuta: So Russia had planned exercises with Belarus for months, and now some of the units are headed back after being there for a very long time?  This isn't an international incident.

Never trust the Defense Blob.


Just yesterday some Ukraine official was quoted as saying the country has no plans to join NATO so pledging not to do so would not be a stretch.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

King of Monkeys: If I were forced into a war I'd volunteer to join the Central Caucuses Cozy Corps because their armor features a nice inviting covered front porch that's  just made for consuming coffee and casual conversations on drizzly days.

/War, there's no hurry
[Fark user image 425x309]


Welcome to another episode of This Old Tank.  I'm Bob and today, we're with Ivan.  Ivan is a tank commander and his T-72 is needing a lot of upgrades.  How are you doing, Ivan?

"My tank is needing much help, American Bob."

We can see that.

"Iz not mine fault, American Bob.  maintenance says 'everything is operator responsibility.' "

Same as in America, Ivan.  I see a lot of rust.  We can take care of that.

"It just grows back, American Bob."

I think what we need is a nice roof over your gunner's position.  Keep the UV rays off of you

"Could have used that back in Afghanistan.  Da!  Good Idea."

We have Eric from Eric's Tank Tops.  He'll be telling us how he's gonna add a roof to your tank.

"Hi guys.  Well.  I'm gonna put a top on your tank."

Sounds complicated.

"Ivan says go.  I drink now."

Well, that's all the time we have for This Old Tank.  Tune in tomorrow when we convert a smoothbore in to a rifled main gun.  That's next time on This Old Tank.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'll believe he blinked this weekend.  First we need to get though the week without a hot war breaking out.
 
GOSH BARN IT
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: I was promised a war

What the hell am I supposed to watch until March Madness?


Black History month is full on you racist.
Watch and atone.
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
No he doesn't.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Russian force positions are well known.  If the units are being moved are withing Ukrainian MLRS or tube artillery range, it makes sense to reposition.  As soon as the first Russian aircraft crosses the border, Ukraine would want to pound troop concentrations and assembly areas.  Targeting data is already pre-plotted.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

alechemist: Parthenogenetic: I was promised a war

What the hell am I supposed to watch until March Madness?

Snooker?


I don't even know her!
 
Evil Twin Skippy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Da, pull back. We fire artillery where you stand now.
 
TWX
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: TWX: As I've said it before, while Russia was weak post-breakup, other ex-Soviet countries should have deported their Soviet-era ethnic Russians that the Soviet Union intentionally resettled there within the last couple of generations.  Russia has used those ethnic-Russian populations as both pretext to meddle and as a fifth column.  Absolutely many would have condemned that act, but Russia itself with how it handled Koenigsburg established precedent.

Even if those ex-bloc countries ultimately would have had to pay reparations to those deported it still would have been less costly than suffering continued Russian military or paramilitary meddling like we've seen in South Ossetia, Crimea, and Donetsk, and probably other regions that I'm forgetting about.

And absolutely Russia should have lost it's exclave bases in places like Crimea and Baikonur, at least the latter for military purposes.

Problem is, ethnic Russians have been living in the Dneiper basin for 4-5 centuries.  I can understand why countries like Ukraine are hesitant to pull the exact same displacement stunts they hated the Soviets for.


It shouldn't have been difficult to identify when a given person settled, and if they speak any language other than Russian.
 
