(People Magazine)   Luke has been at the Battersea Dogs & Cats Home for over 200 days without being adopted, despite them throwing an adoption party that no one attended. May the force be with Luke in finding his forever family in time for Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (people.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Got a followup doctor's appointment at 10:30 PT today, so I'll see you all later.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Got a followup doctor's appointment at 10:30 PT today, so I'll see you all later.


Good luck!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Got a followup doctor's appointment at 10:30 PT today, so I'll see you all later.


Hope it went well!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Just got home from doctor's appointment, plus pharmacy. Doctor ordered an MRI, so at some point Oregon Imaging Center will call me to set up an appointment.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Just got home from doctor's appointment, plus pharmacy. Doctor ordered an MRI, so at some point Oregon Imaging Center will call me to set up an appointment.


I hate the referral waiting stuff
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Otera: [Fark user image 340x605] [View Full Size image _x_]


Peek-a-Boo!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I'm off to lose at team trivia again.  BBL!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: I'm off to lose at team trivia again.  BBL!



Have fun!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: I'm off to lose at team trivia again.  BBL!


Break a leg or whatever it is they say for trivia contest, melt your brain? :-)
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
November 17, 2015 - Sophie's first day in her new home in western PA. She's quietly contemplating which (out of picture) chair leg she should start chewing on.

Fark user imageView Full Size


And now from just a couple of days ago, she's looking for evidence of squirrels near the bird feeders. (The fencing is to keep her from eating spilled seeds.)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Soon
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Tootsie will get a haircut when it is warmer.  Wait, it will be 90 on Thursday.    When we don't go back and forth between cold and warm.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Driver: November 17, 2015 - Sophie's first day in her new home in western PA. She's quietly contemplating which (out of picture) chair leg she should start chewing on.

[Fark user image 850x1133]

And now from just a couple of days ago, she's looking for evidence of squirrels near the bird feeders. (The fencing is to keep her from eating spilled seeds.)

[Fark user image 850x1134]


♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x566]

Tootsie will get a haircut when it is warmer.  Wait, it will be 90 on Thursday.    When we don't go back and forth between cold and warm.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 700x706]


Excuse me‽ Didn't your parents ever teach you not to kick the seat in front of you, HUMAN??? Really! (Hwooof)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Otera: Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 700x706]

Excuse me‽ Didn't your parents ever teach you not to kick the seat in front of you, HUMAN??? Really! (Hwooof)


Heh!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Went to my friend's mom's house this week to meet up for a hike in the woods near her house, which is about 1 hour from mine.  Beautiful waterfalls, and good company

Fark user imageView Full Size

Me and Rowena enjoying the view.  She kept jumping up on the fence, I think 'cause she wanted a better vantage point at what we were looking at.  But she was not impressed at the falls.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Sticks are more interesting for her.
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Best buds
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where is Battersea?  I'll adopt Luke.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kit Fister: Where is Battersea?  I'll adopt Luke.


The UK. GDISM.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well thats the saddest headline I've ever read here.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody attended his party?  That sounds awfully familiar.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My little guy spent maybe a few hours at the shelter.

The person I knew there said I should come see this dog that was dropped off, and I said after work. And they just said, come now.

/the benefits of being little and cute
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 700x1000]


Nice to see that door exercise thing is getting put to work.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Well thats the saddest headline I've ever read here.


The photos don't help either.  It's my sixth birthday all over again.  On the upside, I got all the cake and a nice diabetic coma.
 
paranand [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hi, all. Last week I introduced you to Stewie, a super sweet boy who lost his eyes that my brother recently adopted.
This weekend we found that he needs surgery. My brother works two jobs while having gone back to school last year to study industrial engineering at 35. He's started a gofundme to pay for the surgery. I won't post the link here directly (unless others ask for it), but EIP, in the event anybody wants to help. I've been mostly a lurker, occasional poster on fark for about 20 years, and don't feel great asking for help, but we want to save this little guy. The following text is his, and I'll let him speak for himself.
Either way, thanks for reading, and I'll keep you posted on how he's doing.


This little nugget is the sweetest, happiest, most loving creature I've ever known. Even after a life of hardship and losing his eyes, he has been a non-stop source of joy and a ray of light in every life he touches.
Right now he's dealing with an internal blockage that could quickly be fatal if he doesn't get surgery soon. We've been exploring the options possible, but every day it seems more likely it's the only solution.
I would pay every penny myself if I had it because he is 100% worth it, but unfortunately I do not. So I am turning to everyone I know and maybe some I don't to please please help save this magical little life. Every bit helps and would be eternally appreciated.
 
scanman61
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Nothing much new to report on our latest foster Deuce.  He went last week for another vet checkup and more shots, all went well.

We did learn an interesting thing about Deuce.  When it was cold last week my girlfriend put one of the dachshund's shirts on him (the dachshund has quite the wardrobe) and it settled him down like it was an off switch.  One minute running around and barking at everything, the next he's kicking back on his pillow.
 
drxym
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The dog hasn't found an adopter yet, partially because he can be shy in new situations.

So they decided to make him the center of attention at a party that nobody turned up for? What is that going to do for his self worth?
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [i.chzbgr.com image 700x1000]


The doggo's expression = "I'm beginning to resent my ancestor's decision to stop being wolves."
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

drxym: The dog hasn't found an adopter yet, partially because he can be shy in new situations.

So they decided to make him the center of attention at a party that nobody turned up for? What is that going to do for his self worth?


It is pretty weird. One of the last fosters we had before we got our cat had a mother and daughter interested in seeing her, and when they asked if I would bring this giant bundle of nerves back to the shelter I suggested they come out instead. This dog wouldn't even go in the empty shelter van unless we put my daughter in the van first and let her briefly cuddle to go get treated for pneumonia. An 85 lbs dog in the middle of a panic attack isn't exactly alluring, but seeing a dog where they're comfortable and joining them for a walk is another thing entirely.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I haven't posted in awhile, so I'll recap. Rescue dog that was severely malnourished and beaten. I ended up with him because my mom rescued him, but they couldn't bond. He spent the better part of 6 months hiding under the bed. Then slowly he'd come out for a second or two. Well, fast forward a full year. Can someone recommend a glue remover that won't hurt his fur? I can't seem to get him off me.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I was going through some old family photo albums and found a picture of Monty's great-great-great-grandfather, Mortimer...

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

The resemblance is uncanny.
 
paranand [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Woah, I just got gifted a totalfark subscription. Thank you. I'm going to make a $10 donation to the gofundme to pay it forward. Thank you ❤
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
