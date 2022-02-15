 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Senior Metropolitan police commander sacked after writing his force's current drug strategy, which was apparently to consume weed, acid and shrooms while on hols   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Ironic, Metropolitan Police Service, Death of Ian Tomlinson, 2009 G-20 London summit protests, Commander Julian Bennett, gross misconduct hearing, senior Metropolitan police commander, force's current drug strategy, Criminal Investigation Department  
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I hate being on hols
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Some folks just know how to holiday!
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Puritans are as dangerous as addicts
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Are the drugs ok?
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think it shows a flexible mind to take things you learn on the job and apply them to your personal life.

Kudos to you, drugged out narc.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: I hate being on hols


I've seen Hols.  I'm not picky, but I'd have to be impaired to get in her.
 
dryknife
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Cops always have the best drugs.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
... allegedly took the drugs on holiday between February 2019 and July 2020.

I want a job that allows 18 months of vacation per year with free drugs.
 
