(Saudi Gazette)   Scary: Experience "identical" to Squid Game to be offered. More Scary: In Saudi Arabia   (saudigazette.com.sa) divider line
Neondistraction
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is it Saudi Arabia or the UAE that basically enslaves foreign workers by confiscating their passports and forcing them to work to get them back?

Either way, that's a hard pass, thanks.
 
The Repeated Meme
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Is it Saudi Arabia or the UAE that basically enslaves foreign workers by confiscating their passports and forcing them to work to get them back?

Either way, that's a hard pass, thanks.


Pretty much any gulf state.

Three a day at least when they were building their fancy hotel in the UAE.

They only stopped trading slaves in the 60s (?)

Slaves were probably treated better: when a migrant worker dies you just go to the deportation cells and get another. Dead slaves equals lost property
 
NobleHam
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Being gay and a fan of alcohol, I didn't really need another reason not to go to Saudi Arabia, but thanks, I guess.
 
