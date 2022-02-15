 Skip to content
(The US Sun) Ever wondered why Target has the big red balls in front of their stores?
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you don't enjoy the Sun on your big red balls, you can't enjoy anything, really.
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Bollards.
 
nytmare
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I don't doubt they're bollards, they look like bollards, but they are way too far apart to be effective at bollarding.
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Decepticons.  The answer is always Decepticons
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm guessing not the first time she's encountered big red balls
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

nytmare: I don't doubt they're bollards, they look like bollards, but they are way too far apart to be effective at bollarding.


Poser bollards.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I always wanted to take a junk car and play giant sized pinball with them. Surprised nobodys done it yet...
 
