(Twitter)   Caption these lurkers   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Man, that "Hairy Pussies" website is not at all what I expected!
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If Father Beavis catches us on this porn website we'll be excommunicated!
 
Octafrye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Clothes of brass?  Hair of brown??  What in the actual...?"
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Y'know these things can't even play CDs?"
 
lakefivedi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I think it is safe to come out now, Mango Mushroom Man has left the room."

"That was scary, he was so close."
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The spice must flow and the version with Sting was better.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Thanks to the power of our social media platform LitterBox, we can now coordinate our forces and begin to the rid the world of our arch nemesis, dogs!"
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You see Steve!  I told you there was some messed up sh*t in his search history."
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it Caturday yet?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't look at the comments.
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"At last my minion, we control the device that shall deliver us yum-yums at our command"
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I... I don't know what us cats cost, but after seeing that I sure don't want to be 'free'."
 
LF1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear Fluffy said there used to be a mouse up here ...
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's dangerous to go alone."
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Why does Fark have all of these pictures of us peeking through a hole in the ceiling?"
 
stuffy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So this is whats been killing us?
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"We can't gap to this."
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"We can't fap to this."

/eff you, autocorrect
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Let's buy that boat."
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
🤨
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"I dont get why the hoomans always laugh when the Slocombe lady talks about her cat."

/voting
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Holy crap, over there! It's Jar-Jar. DON'T MAKE EYE CONTACT DON'T MAKE EYE CONTACT"
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Meow said the dog?

What nonsense is this?
 
Dodo David [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Let's delete all of Drew's files while he isn't looking.
 
