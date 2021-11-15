 Skip to content
(US State Department)   Get your bela ass out of Belarus   (travel.state.gov)
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But how bad is it, really - is waffle house still open?
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah Belarus. Where the men are men and the sheep are afraid.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: But how bad is it, really - is waffle house still open?


Waffle House opens intentionally in places where USA government shuts down.
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure there are very valid reasons to be in Belarus.

I just can't think of any.

So just GTFO
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These travel warnings for countries like Belarus, Myanmar, etc. always leave scratching my head. Is there some sort of kink out there that some people have to vacation in nations that are on the verge of a war, or engaged in massive human rights violations?
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Belarus is expected to assist Russia in the invasion or Russia might pull a classic about-face and attack Belarus instead or in addition to Ukraine. Putin really doesn't like Lukashenko and is currently propping him up.
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having left Belarus years ago, I strongly suggest everyone else leaves too. Once Lukashenko is dead, it might a nice place to visit.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

danvon: These travel warnings for countries like Belarus, Myanmar, etc. always leave scratching my head. Is there some sort of kink out there that some people have to vacation in nations that are on the verge of a war, or engaged in massive human rights violations?


Always possible someone could be there as part of an NGO or aid mission.
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

danvon: These travel warnings for countries like Belarus, Myanmar, etc. always leave scratching my head. Is there some sort of kink out there that some people have to vacation in nations that are on the verge of a war, or engaged in massive human rights violations?


Many US citizens will have family / friends in the country. Or aid workers.
No normal person visits Belarus in February for vacation.
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Null Pointer: I'm sure there are very valid reasons to be in Belarus.

I just can't think of any.

So just GTFO


Unless you know someone that lives there, really there isn't a reason to visit, especially in the dead of winter.
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

greentea1985: danvon: These travel warnings for countries like Belarus, Myanmar, etc. always leave scratching my head. Is there some sort of kink out there that some people have to vacation in nations that are on the verge of a war, or engaged in massive human rights violations?

Always possible someone could be there as part of an NGO or aid mission.


True, but this specific travel warning references US citizens who were harassed/detained, etc. for speaking out, or being associated with protests in Belarus.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

danvon: These travel warnings for countries like Belarus, Myanmar, etc. always leave scratching my head. Is there some sort of kink out there that some people have to vacation in nations that are on the verge of a war, or engaged in massive human rights violations?


If you look at the deployment map ... yeah, GTFO out of Belarus.  Go now.
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool.  Thanks for the heads up.

//cancels travel plans to Belarusian potato museum
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a Bella @$$ might look like
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
ace in your face
‘’ 1 hour ago  

danvon: These travel warnings for countries like Belarus, Myanmar, etc. always leave scratching my head. Is there some sort of kink out there that some people have to vacation in nations that are on the verge of a war, or engaged in massive human rights violations?


1. Yes. Dark Tourists. 2. This often applies to expats, journalists and those who hold dual citizenships 3. Missionaries, who are also basically dark Tourists.

My childhood neighbor had been living in Myanmar with his wife who was from there. When shiat started to go down they fled back to the US with their two children leaving like 4 businesses (dayspas and a restaurant) and their dog behind. They managed to get friends to get the dog to Thailand, where they could pick it up. Now they live with his parents in Seattle on the street we grew up on.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

danvon: These travel warnings for countries like Belarus, Myanmar, etc. always leave scratching my head. Is there some sort of kink out there that some people have to vacation in nations that are on the verge of a war, or engaged in massive human rights violations?


North Korea is nice this time of year.
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

danvon: greentea1985: danvon: These travel warnings for countries like Belarus, Myanmar, etc. always leave scratching my head. Is there some sort of kink out there that some people have to vacation in nations that are on the verge of a war, or engaged in massive human rights violations?

Always possible someone could be there as part of an NGO or aid mission.

True, but this specific travel warning references US citizens who were harassed/detained, etc. for speaking out, or being associated with protests in Belarus.


Local mafia aka police force have been randomly arresting anyone they grab. Lots of foreigners live and work in Minsk. And by lots I mean 1000s not millions. Thugs grab someone beat them up to send a message.
Sviatlana stand a chance at getting elected. But she won the election.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My white ass is waaay ahead of you.

try to keep up.
 
guilt by association
‘’ 1 hour ago  

danvon: These travel warnings for countries like Belarus, Myanmar, etc. always leave scratching my head. Is there some sort of kink out there that some people have to vacation in nations that are on the verge of a war, or engaged in massive human rights violations?



I looked at Belarus out of curiosity a few years ago. Throwback to Soviet times and cheap.
 
maxheck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay. Went through this assholery in my childhood.

Spoiler alert, the Soviet Union lost, but not without a whole lot of dollars and rubles and blood spent.

Plus a lot of reactionary rhetoric on both sides making things even more polarized.

Buuuut... And this is what Putin is looking for... Wartime President, in a nation that is feeling down about themselves.

So wave that flag and chant that anthem, fellow Rus!
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the other thread about Russia pulling some troops back from Ukraine is true, harassing US citizens via a Moscow puppet nation like Belarus could be a way for Putin to impotently lash out.
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

danvon: These travel warnings for countries like Belarus, Myanmar, etc. always leave scratching my head. Is there some sort of kink out there that some people have to vacation in nations that are on the verge of a war, or engaged in massive human rights violations?


I remember reading about a guy who intended to visit every country in the world. He showed up in Somalia and the government, what little there is of one weren't sure why he was there. They basically escorted him to a hotel that he couldn't leave until he left the country. I don't normally victim blame, but a white guy walking through Mogadishu is just asking to be kidnapped.
 
maxheck
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Worst part for Putin is this is going to make NATO even stronger.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

danvon: These travel warnings for countries like Belarus, Myanmar, etc. always leave scratching my head. Is there some sort of kink out there that some people have to vacation in nations that are on the verge of a war, or engaged in massive human rights violations?


Some yahoos took a class trip to Afghanistan the week the US was going to pull out and travel warnings were posted. Just don't know what people are thinking sometimes.
 
danvon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ace in your face: danvon: These travel warnings for countries like Belarus, Myanmar, etc. always leave scratching my head. Is there some sort of kink out there that some people have to vacation in nations that are on the verge of a war, or engaged in massive human rights violations?

1. Yes. Dark Tourists. 2. This often applies to expats, journalists and those who hold dual citizenships 3. Missionaries, who are also basically dark Tourists.

My childhood neighbor had been living in Myanmar with his wife who was from there. When shiat started to go down they fled back to the US with their two children leaving like 4 businesses (dayspas and a restaurant) and their dog behind. They managed to get friends to get the dog to Thailand, where they could pick it up. Now they live with his parents in Seattle on the street we grew up on.


My wife ordered a booklet, or whatever you want to call it, from a company that does vacations to exotic, unusual, or off-the-beaten-path locations. I can't remember then a,e, buts a legitimate, well established company.  It had stuff like Galápagos Islands, Andes, Himalayas, Falkland Islands, Borneo, Mongolia. But not in the major cities. Interesting places, and locations that your average travelers won't even think about.

One of the places was farking Afghanistan. Seriously. Are you kidding me?
 
EL EM
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Cancel your trip, Rochelle.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

EL EM: Cancel your trip, Rochelle.


Hopefully she's still in Milan
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And go to Mars?
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

danvon: These travel warnings for countries like Belarus, Myanmar, etc. always leave scratching my head. Is there some sort of kink out there that some people have to vacation in nations that are on the verge of a war, or engaged in massive human rights violations?


My cousin has a problem with that. She went to India, loved it, went to Ukraine and Germany and Liechtenstein, had a wonderful time, then decided to visit Africa because it was so wonderful and exotic. So she flew into Congo. Spent her much of her two weeks there trapped in a shiatty hotel while gangs of crazies were shooting each other to pieces literally in the streets around her hotel. When she was finally able to get out, there were bodies being burned under piles of tires at the airport and the roads going to it.

I doubt she even considered looking at the State Department website to check on the situation there. She's rather pollyannish about lots of things. "Oh, all those news articles about how bad things are, are just the racist American press" etc etc.

She isn't nearly as intelligent as she thinks she is.
 
maxheck
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Before anyone gets too cocky, this is what TFG wanted for a July 4 parade in DC:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tenatra
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

danvon: These travel warnings for countries like Belarus, Myanmar, etc. always leave scratching my head. Is there some sort of kink out there that some people have to vacation in nations that are on the verge of a war, or engaged in massive human rights violations?


Remember this guy? Miles Routledge - getting to roleplay as a damsel in distress. He's back.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Royce P
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's fine, as long as Bald and Bankrupt keeps posting videos from there...
 
danvon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Charge his stupid ass for his extraction.
 
danvon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Tenatra: danvon: These travel warnings for countries like Belarus, Myanmar, etc. always leave scratching my head. Is there some sort of kink out there that some people have to vacation in nations that are on the verge of a war, or engaged in massive human rights violations?

Remember this guy? Miles Routledge - getting to roleplay as a damsel in distress. He's back.

[Fark user image image 649x387]


Oops, post above was supposed to a response to this.

Charge his stupid ass for his extraction.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

danvon: ace in your face: danvon: These travel warnings for countries like Belarus, Myanmar, etc. always leave scratching my head. Is there some sort of kink out there that some people have to vacation in nations that are on the verge of a war, or engaged in massive human rights violations?

1. Yes. Dark Tourists. 2. This often applies to expats, journalists and those who hold dual citizenships 3. Missionaries, who are also basically dark Tourists.

My childhood neighbor had been living in Myanmar with his wife who was from there. When shiat started to go down they fled back to the US with their two children leaving like 4 businesses (dayspas and a restaurant) and their dog behind. They managed to get friends to get the dog to Thailand, where they could pick it up. Now they live with his parents in Seattle on the street we grew up on.

My wife ordered a booklet, or whatever you want to call it, from a company that does vacations to exotic, unusual, or off-the-beaten-path locations. I can't remember then a,e, buts a legitimate, well established company.  It had stuff like Galápagos Islands, Andes, Himalayas, Falkland Islands, Borneo, Mongolia. But not in the major cities. Interesting places, and locations that your average travelers won't even think about.

One of the places was farking Afghanistan. Seriously. Are you kidding me?


As an avid traveler and somewhat dark tourist, I would love to go to Afghanistan. If I was a man I would probably risk it but as a woman absolutely not. There are a lot of places in the world where I don't really feel I can go as a woman, even with the accompaniment of a man, and it's a very stifling feeling. Probably one of the many reasons I sort of hate men.
 
danvon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ace in your face: danvon: ace in your face: danvon: These travel warnings for countries like Belarus, Myanmar, etc. always leave scratching my head. Is there some sort of kink out there that some people have to vacation in nations that are on the verge of a war, or engaged in massive human rights violations?

1. Yes. Dark Tourists. 2. This often applies to expats, journalists and those who hold dual citizenships 3. Missionaries, who are also basically dark Tourists.

My childhood neighbor had been living in Myanmar with his wife who was from there. When shiat started to go down they fled back to the US with their two children leaving like 4 businesses (dayspas and a restaurant) and their dog behind. They managed to get friends to get the dog to Thailand, where they could pick it up. Now they live with his parents in Seattle on the street we grew up on.

My wife ordered a booklet, or whatever you want to call it, from a company that does vacations to exotic, unusual, or off-the-beaten-path locations. I can't remember then a,e, buts a legitimate, well established company.  It had stuff like Galápagos Islands, Andes, Himalayas, Falkland Islands, Borneo, Mongolia. But not in the major cities. Interesting places, and locations that your average travelers won't even think about.

One of the places was farking Afghanistan. Seriously. Are you kidding me?

As an avid traveler and somewhat dark tourist, I would love to go to Afghanistan. If I was a man I would probably risk it but as a woman absolutely not. There are a lot of places in the world where I don't really feel I can go as a woman, even with the accompaniment of a man, and it's a very stifling feeling. Probably one of the many reasons I sort of hate men.


I would love to see Afghanistan. Especially the north. But, not right now, or in the foreseeable future. Same with Iran.
 
maxheck
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fun fact, he got one tank parked by the Lincoln Memorial and very few people showed up. Was hardly the NK parade he wanted.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

danvon: These travel warnings for countries like Belarus, Myanmar, etc. always leave scratching my head. Is there some sort of kink out there that some people have to vacation in nations that are on the verge of a war, or engaged in massive human rights violations?


Very outdated now, but that is exactly what this guy does for this book.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Jimmy's getting angry
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

danvon: ace in your face: danvon: These travel warnings for countries like Belarus, Myanmar, etc. always leave scratching my head. Is there some sort of kink out there that some people have to vacation in nations that are on the verge of a war, or engaged in massive human rights violations?

1. Yes. Dark Tourists. 2. This often applies to expats, journalists and those who hold dual citizenships 3. Missionaries, who are also basically dark Tourists.

My childhood neighbor had been living in Myanmar with his wife who was from there. When shiat started to go down they fled back to the US with their two children leaving like 4 businesses (dayspas and a restaurant) and their dog behind. They managed to get friends to get the dog to Thailand, where they could pick it up. Now they live with his parents in Seattle on the street we grew up on.

My wife ordered a booklet, or whatever you want to call it, from a company that does vacations to exotic, unusual, or off-the-beaten-path locations. I can't remember then a,e, buts a legitimate, well established company.  It had stuff like Galápagos Islands, Andes, Himalayas, Falkland Islands, Borneo, Mongolia. But not in the major cities. Interesting places, and locations that your average travelers won't even think about.


So, visit New York state and stay in Buffalo? Sounds charming.
 
Alebak
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

danvon: These travel warnings for countries like Belarus, Myanmar, etc. always leave scratching my head. Is there some sort of kink out there that some people have to vacation in nations that are on the verge of a war, or engaged in massive human rights violations?


I don't doubt that there are some weirdos in the mix, I'd also say that there is people there for business or working for some relief organization.

As for Belarus, I'm surprised that they're doing a "get the fark out" warning for them, do they expect fighting there, or maybe they think the local strongman is gonna scoop up some hostages?
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gleeman: danvon: These travel warnings for countries like Belarus, Myanmar, etc. always leave scratching my head. Is there some sort of kink out there that some people have to vacation in nations that are on the verge of a war, or engaged in massive human rights violations?

Some yahoos took a class trip to Afghanistan the week the US was going to pull out and travel warnings were posted. Just don't know what people are thinking sometimes.


Good friends traveled to Iran about 10-15 years ago.

They flew into either Armenia or Azerbaijan and then traveled by road into the northern mountains of Iran.

Still think they were crazy.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Do not Travel to _____ due to the arbitrary enforcement of laws, the risk of detention,unusual and concerning          _______ military buildup along border with ________, COVID-19 and related entry restrictions._________ citizens in _______ should depart immediately via commercial or private means

You realize how many combinations of countries this applies to right now?
 
maxheck
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

danvon: These travel warnings for countries like Belarus, Myanmar, etc. always leave scratching my head. Is there some sort of kink out there that some people have to vacation in nations that are on the verge of a war, or engaged in massive human rights violations?


I've been to Myanmar. Basically if you keep your mouth shut and don't talk shiat about the regime, it's an amazingly beautiful place worth visiting. That actually applies to any bar in the southern US.
 
danvon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Jimmy's getting angry: danvon: ace in your face: danvon: These travel warnings for countries like Belarus, Myanmar, etc. always leave scratching my head. Is there some sort of kink out there that some people have to vacation in nations that are on the verge of a war, or engaged in massive human rights violations?

1. Yes. Dark Tourists. 2. This often applies to expats, journalists and those who hold dual citizenships 3. Missionaries, who are also basically dark Tourists.

My childhood neighbor had been living in Myanmar with his wife who was from there. When shiat started to go down they fled back to the US with their two children leaving like 4 businesses (dayspas and a restaurant) and their dog behind. They managed to get friends to get the dog to Thailand, where they could pick it up. Now they live with his parents in Seattle on the street we grew up on.

My wife ordered a booklet, or whatever you want to call it, from a company that does vacations to exotic, unusual, or off-the-beaten-path locations. I can't remember then a,e, buts a legitimate, well established company.  It had stuff like Galápagos Islands, Andes, Himalayas, Falkland Islands, Borneo, Mongolia. But not in the major cities. Interesting places, and locations that your average travelers won't even think about.

So, visit New York state and stay in Buffalo? Sounds charming.


More like travel to Peru, and take buses, trains, donkeys up the mountains and stay in inns in tiny villages where you eat with the locals, and learn about their customs. Or go to Mongolia and  travel across the land on a Bactrian camel, and sleep in yurts.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What can you get in Byelorussia that you can't get anywhere else, except for that rash and bad breath, and some Nazi occupation souvenirs?  Dictator, head of government, sold separately.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

edmo: Do not Travel to _____ due to the arbitrary enforcement of laws, the risk of detention,unusual and concerning          _______ military buildup along border with ________, COVID-19 and related entry restrictions._________ citizens in _______ should depart immediately via commercial or private means

You realize how many combinations of countries this applies to right now?


Sounds like a few US states I've been to also...


/wish I was being snarky
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Other than visiting family there, who would want to go there?
 
maxheck
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I've had a few "Bus talks" where the guide said "Ok, as soon as the bus stops, we are not talking about this."

Wasn't on a bus, but we had a really great talk with a Zimbabwe native while we were in Botswana.

Myanmar, Zimbabwe, Cambodia etcetera.

They *usually* don't do shiat with western tourists, but... bite your lip.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

maxheck: Before anyone gets too cocky, this is what TFG wanted for a July 4 parade in DC:

[Fark user image 850x570]


I would totally fly to DC to see a bunch of T-34s in a parade.
 
