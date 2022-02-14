 Skip to content
(National Post)   52,000 American funders, inculding multiple NASA employees are funding the Canadian trucker convoys. Only 36,000 Canadians are funding them. So, what is the USA's responsibility for the damage done?   (nationalpost.com) divider line
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
There's a responsibility to freeze the bank accounts of people who fund terrorism before they fund more terrorism. There's WoT laws to do so.

Old & Busted: 2nd American Civil War
New Hotness: Canadian War on Terror
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Tell you what, just give us the names of the ones you want and we'll ship them to you. Is bulk-rate okay?
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If the Canadians want to invade and bring us socialized medicine and vaccine mandates I'll start stitching maple leaves on T shirts now.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Other large donations include $25,000 from a London, Ont. based vice-president of the AutoCanada car dealership chain

Fark user imageView Full Size


DUMBASS
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm...  Responsibility for the damage done?

How 'bout the needle?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hackers also released a spreadsheet of raw donor data containing names, emails and dollar amounts of nearly 93,000 individuals who purportedly donated money to the Freedom Convoy.

Right wingers are invariably shiat at infosec.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kat09tails: If the Canadians want to invade and bring us socialized medicine and vaccine mandates I'll start stitching maple leaves on T shirts now.


I will gladly vote to be annexed, though there's two other states between Canada and me.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seizing the GoFundMyInsurrection account ought to do it.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bet we're going to find out, as we've basically crowd-funded domestic terrorists in Canada.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: The hackers also released a spreadsheet of raw donor data containing names, emails and dollar amounts of nearly 93,000 individuals who purportedly donated money to the Freedom Convoy.

Right wingers are invariably shiat at infosec.


I dunno - Trump ate what he couldn't flush...

Explains a lot, really.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: The hackers also released a spreadsheet of raw donor data containing names, emails and dollar amounts of nearly 93,000 individuals who purportedly donated money to the Freedom Convoy.

Right wingers are invariably shiat at infosec.


I almost laughed out loud when I read that it was all unencrypted.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Freeze their assets and neuter them. Like, for real neuter them.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Individual, to start.  There is a much bigger specter, but individuals made that choice.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I come up with 63.63%(repeating, of course).
 
minorshan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How far back to we have to go before we both get to blame the the colonialist Britain?

At least Rupert Murdoch. But he comes from a wealthy Scottish family, which may have to do with, blah, blah, blah, that's when history gets fuzzy.
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm not certain, but I like Australia and my USA (only said mine, because I'm in the USA, but it effected other countries) as the first victims of Murdoch, but I'm pretty sure his greed and prejudice have killed tons of people.

That being said...

Fark user imageView Full Size


It's hard to see students rejecting their mentors :(
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A coffee house is missing it's barista.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Morally "Correct" People: Doxing is bad, mmkay?

Also Morally "Correct" People: They are republicans, DOXX them!!!
 
minorshan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Also, sorry, meant to mention, any donors to this shiat, especially outside the US, need to go have a think.

But also, that bad ideas are contagious, but especially bad when they're being funded by dumb wealthy people whose money dates back to colonialism, especially to trick every poor white person into defunding government funding that might help them because "we" can give promise to make sure you make 8% more than your colored buddy!
 
