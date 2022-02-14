 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Sappy: A woman embroidered a special bedsheet with her husband's hair in 1716. Creepy: Her decapitated husband   (bbc.com) divider line
14
    More: Creepy, The Opportunity, charge of her husband, Lock, own head, Experts, locks of his hair, body, death  
•       •       •

664 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2022 at 11:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The first part was creepy.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh, that's what she did with it.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There wasn't much to do before TV.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a Valentine's Day miracle! How romantic!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would it not have been creepier if she did it while he was alive?

*shrug* That's how I would've done it.
"Rapunzel ... where ya at?"
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: There wasn't much to do before TV.


If I had to choose between sitting through half an hour of whatever insipid drivel the Kardashians are up to, or learning to knit with the hair of my dead partner...
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As one does.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep it in the family
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Don't commence shenanigans
Shan't be any shenanigans
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Hair O' Her Decapitated Husband" is #37 in the Bagpipes For Dummies Vol 2.
 
berylman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone told Guillermo del Toro about this yet? Seems like his screenplay bag
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: If I had to choose between sitting through half an hour of whatever insipid drivel the Kardashians are up to, or learning to knit with the hair of my dead partner...


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
4seasons85! [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I think I remember watching and/or reading about weird things with hair in that time. I think keeping hair and using it as a form of "art" wasn't that odd. It seems pretty weird to me, but good for them I guess.
 
joepennerlives
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: Keep it in the family


That's why they call it a hairloom.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.