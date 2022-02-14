 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Hey, all you garden-variety Farks What's going on, now that Spring is approaching? Tell us all about it in your Farm Gardening Thread for Tuesday, February 15, 2022   (fark.com) divider line
31
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

80 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Feb 2022 at 7:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pasnute [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I couldn't wait!
I started some Rosemary.
Everything else has a date assigned for seeding and I will do a better job of waiting.
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I almost bought some bulbs yesterday at Sam's Club but there was no price on them. Plus I have time. Said on package they were to be planted around March-April in my area. I usually grow veggies but I loved having flowers out front last year.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Gonna go get straw bales soon.
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Zone 7B, southern NJ near the shore.  I have a flower bed that I want to cover with creeping thyme. I tried last year to use a seed starter tray and it turned moldy and nothing grew. So I got seedlings and planted them and a few survived.  I'm thinking of laying down some hummus and manure and spreading seeds.  When should I do this? Last week we had one day near 60 degrees, then yesterday was snow and 18 degrees.
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
BTW, I have a bit of steep-banked yard that goes from my yard to the street in front of my house. Total bank is maybe 30-40 feet wide and about 5 feet high. Know of any fast-growing/low-profile ground covers that would work year-round in southern WV? (Zone 6) Bonus for low cost as there's a bit of ground to cover. Mowing it is tiresome.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
360 onion seeds sowed. Next weekend it's peppers and kale.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Earguy: Zone 7B, southern NJ near the shore.  I have a flower bed that I want to cover with creeping thyme. I tried last year to use a seed starter tray and it turned moldy and nothing grew. So I got seedlings and planted them and a few survived.  I'm thinking of laying down some hummus and manure and spreading seeds.  When should I do this? Last week we had one day near 60 degrees, then yesterday was snow and 18 degrees.


Creeping thyme is hard to get established. You'll do best with lots of little plugs.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

discgolfguru: BTW, I have a bit of steep-banked yard that goes from my yard to the street in front of my house. Total bank is maybe 30-40 feet wide and about 5 feet high. Know of any fast-growing/low-profile ground covers that would work year-round in southern WV? (Zone 6) Bonus for low cost as there's a bit of ground to cover. Mowing it is tiresome.


You could sow it with red clover for the bees! Might need mowing in the fall. Anything really cheap and fast growing becomes invasive quickly.
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

whatshisname: discgolfguru: BTW, I have a bit of steep-banked yard that goes from my yard to the street in front of my house. Total bank is maybe 30-40 feet wide and about 5 feet high. Know of any fast-growing/low-profile ground covers that would work year-round in southern WV? (Zone 6) Bonus for low cost as there's a bit of ground to cover. Mowing it is tiresome.

You could sow it with red clover for the bees! Might need mowing in the fall. Anything really cheap and fast growing becomes invasive quickly.


I worried about that. Fast-growing is cheaper for me, but I wanna control borders. I drive by a house every day (I'll have to get a pic) but they have exactly what I want on a HUGE bank. I may have to look at their mailbox one day and send them a letter asking what they did. I plan to be here for a while, so if it takes years to estblish that's fine. But the less time I spend mowing a steep bank every summer is good.
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
The problem is I make a plan in December and then change that plan 3-4 times before it's even time to start seeds, and then 3-4 more times between starting seeds and getting everything planted and transplanted outside. Usually re-plant some beds halfway through the year. It always ends up a mess.

I want to do the Three Sisters (corn, beans, squash) along the side of the house but the light's poor and maybe I should just plant beans that are unstoppable anyway.

I got a copy of Maud Grieve's 'A Modern Herbal' and want to try some herbs but I don't know what I want them for or exactly what I expect to get out of it.

Basically I want to be Samwise Gamgee without putting in the work. Things'll be better when I can stop thinking and start doing.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
bouncymustard.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: [i.imgflip.com image 500x500]


Not unlike a Carolina reaper, you're bringing the heat in this thread.
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Turned and disced 27 acres for corn. And then did a small 2.25 or so garden spot up by the house for the usual...squash maters taters okra several pepper varieties peas etc. Still a ways out for us to plant but I prepare soil early and get everything ready to roll
 
CatRevenge [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Earguy: Zone 7B, southern NJ near the shore.  I have a flower bed that I want to cover with creeping thyme. I tried last year to use a seed starter tray and it turned moldy and nothing grew. So I got seedlings and planted them and a few survived.  I'm thinking of laying down some hummus and manure and spreading seeds.  When should I do this? Last week we had one day near 60 degrees, then yesterday was snow and 18 degrees.


Some advice I got from the neighborhood Master Gardener for my area (Virginia near the Chesapeake Bay) was to keep an eye on the water temperature.  It is a good indicator of ground temperature.  You probably want to wait until that is at least 60F.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

whatshisname: Creeping thyme is hard to get established. You'll do best with lots of little plugs.


Creeping thyme is slow, but inexorable; it comes for us all eventually.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Nothing to show really.  Still poking around with electronics for drip irrigation system.

Eggplants in seeds under grow lights have sprouted.  Waiting on more seeds to show up.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Plumerias didn't even lose all their leaves this year.  Winter will soon be a thing of the past thanks to human emissions!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The aerogarden this week.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dro
 
Lee451
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

solokumba: [Fark user image 700x394]


I use a lot a lot of this (in concentrate form).
Fark user imageView Full Size

We have a hell of a problem with wintercreeper and it is damned impossible to kill. Any suggestions? I live in the Northern Neck of Virginia....
 
Lee451
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Triclopyr for the win!
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Planning out a vegie garden for this year. Potatoes in some of my drainage buckets, cabbage for the main garden along with celery. Might making a trip to a karns for a roma plant or 2( still surprised how well a plant from a grocery store did).hopefully do some garlic and onions as well. Might do poblanos if I can find starter plants.(yes i probably should do seeds but my cats get into everything).
Still need to make a trip to dollar general for a couple of boxes of marigold seeds. Maybe this is the year I save the sapling Japanese maple trees that have taken root in the backyard.
 
XanthPrime
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Gonna do Marigolds.  The keep away bugs and my mother is allergic.  So keeps away bugs.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.