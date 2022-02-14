 Skip to content
(Vancouver Is Awesome)   Gassy Jack down, I repeat GASSY JACK IS DOWN. I'd give it five minutes before going in if I were you   (vancouverisawesome.com) divider line
9
Philibuster [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Good.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I...did not know that Vancouver was Gastown.

Who runs Vancouver?
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: I...did not know that Vancouver was Gastown.

Who runs Vancouver?


Is Gassy Jack related to Immortan Joe?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
With everything else going on in the world, this doesn't move the needle on my 'give a fark' meter.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Remember kids, if you don't like something, it's totally OK for you to break the law!
 
genner
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Remember kids, if you don't like something, it's totally OK for you to break the law!


That's exactly what someone who likes the thing would say.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
WhippingBoi: "Remember kids, if you don't like something, it's totally OK for you to break the law!"- Some Boston Founding Father Guys 

media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When the authorities agree with the protesters but the proper process of removal would be a pain, let a little agreed upon vandalism to create a fait accompli. Now the process would involve the restoration of the monument, which would involve money and additional protests. Perhaps this opens the window to a better figure.
 
