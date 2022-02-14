 Skip to content
(Lost Coast Outpost)   If you're on probation it's probably a good idea to leave the 21 firearms, 3800 rounds of ammunition, and ounce of meth to somebody else. Probably   (lostcoastoutpost.com) divider line
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3800 rounds? Sounds like a range day.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is an ounce of meth a lot?  Clearly 21 guns and nearly 4K rounds is normal, but I don't know how to judge that amount of meth.
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Is an ounce of meth a lot?  Clearly 21 guns and nearly 4K rounds is normal, but I don't know how to judge that amount of meth.


it's not good. trust me, i understand this story in ways many of you will never know. but NOT from me. don't ever date drug felons, PROMISE me that, my farkers....
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
WAY less than that can get you serious time.....depending on state and intent

https://www.criminaldefenselawyer.com/resources/criminal-defense/crystal-meth-possession.htm
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
and IF you already have a felony, those guns are gonna make it WAY worse.....
 
alienated
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Im not going out a a weak limb here and declare that that large amount of lead was not the most the person had was around on a normal dai;ly basis. Yes, the meth also, but that amount., Farks sake
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I was told there'd be no meth.
 
Valter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What the heck is this story....?

Not even on a good day.
 
