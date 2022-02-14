 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   When no one was looking, he took 50 Tanuki. He took 50 Tanuki. That's as many as 5 tens, and that is terrible   (soranews24.com) divider line
    Toyama Prefecture, Theft, Takaoka, Toyama, Tanuki, Crime, Japan  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
img.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
WHERE THE FARK IS MARIO?

THAT ASSHOLE ALWAYS DOES THIS SHIT
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
LOL @ my using the swear jar and *still* using FARK.

/Welcome to FARK
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gekkan Shoujo Nozaki-kun AMV - "Notice Me!" (AX 2015 Finalist)
Youtube dNbuphFkW3U
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tanuki are seldom cute. They stink and are prone to be mangy.
He can have "mine." And I will throw in the Hi-odori who is bullying all the other birds at my bird feeder.
 
thamike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, you're saying he did it all for tanuki?
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He did it all for what?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thamike: So, you're saying he did it all for tanuki?


Dammit!
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig:

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
maram500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where are Timmy and Tommy? And that thieving arse Tom?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's going to be real sorry he stole those when they turn back to into Italian plumbers.
img1.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread is
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cretinbob:
Fark user imageView Full Size



There's a few really old guys at my local pool that could probably do that if they put their minds to it.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [img.memecdn.com image 640x720]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That night Tanuki got snockered so enthusiastically that the sake got snockered along with him. He thumped his full belly--pla-bonga pla-bonga--and his grin fought a duel with the moon.

Tom Robbins
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HedlessChickn: LOL @ my using the swear jar and *still* using FARK.

/Welcome to FARK


It's like you don't have a head....oh.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [img.memecdn.com image 640x720]


I've been having a nice day.

Now I have a frown.
 
croesius [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That took a lot of balls, I'd say.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

croesius: That took a lot of balls, I'd say.


Indeed.
entropymag.orgView Full Size
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That's a tanuki too far
 
Greil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [img.memecdn.com image 640x720]


I clicked on this thread with both dread, yet undeniable curiosity as to what posts might be present. Was hoping to have more than the loading time to brace myself.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

puffy999: cretinbob: [img.memecdn.com image 640x720]

[Fark user image image 450x350]


The very rare Ping pong club reference
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

