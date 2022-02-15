 Skip to content
(USA Today)   If you were a Catholic "baptized" by a certain Catholic priest in Phoenix, you might want to sit down and read why Subby put that word in quotes   (usatoday.com) divider line
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Catholic Diocese of Phoenix on its website confirmed Fr. Andres Arango used the words "we baptize you in the name of the father and of the son and of the Holy Spirit," instead of the correct phrase "I baptize you in the name of the father and of the son and of the Holy Spirit" in English and Spanish.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Imagine dying and going to Hell and them telling you it's because of a technicality.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If you don't use the exact words the spell might not work, or who knows what you might get.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

KarmicDisaster: If you don't use the exact words the spell might not work, or who knows what you might get.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
homeless_need_help [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
sed 's/We/I/g'

I think we're good - purgatory runs on Unix, right?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So, they're Jews now?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

vudukungfu: So, they're Jews now?


Nah, Mikvah's only for adult converts and requires different prayers. More Hebrew.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"If you were baptized using the wrong words, that means your baptism is invalid, and you are not baptized."

Yeah, if God exists, I'm sure his/her/their primary concern is that the verbiage must be exactly correct. JFC... (pun intended)
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man I was really worried they were just getting baptized in piss.
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

433: Man I was really worried they were just getting baptized in piss.


I was worried about kids getting violated.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: KarmicDisaster: If you don't use the exact words the spell might not work, or who knows what you might get.

[Fark user image 245x245] [View Full Size image _x_]


I said the words! Look, maybe I didn't say every tiny syllable but basically I said 'em, yeah.
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I mean, this sucks for true believers and all, but it's far better than the rape fest I presumed upon reading the headline.
 
BigChad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm just gonna go ahead and leave this here...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: 433: Man I was really worried they were just getting baptized in piss.

I was worried about kids getting violated.


Give it time.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: 433: Man I was really worried they were just getting baptized in piss.

I was worried about kids getting violated.


I know, but that's not funny.

BigChad: 'm just gonna go ahead and leave this here...


Damn it's like you're the new messiah, bringing us the edgy truths!
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: "If you were baptized using the wrong words, that means your baptism is invalid, and you are not baptized."

Yeah, if God exists, I'm sure his/her/their primary concern is that the verbiage must be exactly correct. JFC... (pun intended)


I doubt John the Baptist used those exact words either so that means Jesus wasn't baptized and ended up in Hell. Heck of a trick for God to play on himself.
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is so stupid.

Since Baptism is considered essential to salvation (by some), even the Catholics allow, in life-and-death situations in which a priest or deacon is not available, anyone, including atheists, to baptize so long as they do so in the correct manner and with the correct intention (to baptize).

If the Catholics are able to wrap their heads around non-believers being able to baptize if there is a true intent to do so, I'm pretty sure that a shift in pronouns is not going to invalidate baptisms.  Even for them.
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs:
I doubt John the Baptist used those exact words either so that means Jesus wasn't baptized and ended up in Hell. Heck of a trick for God to play on himself.

I mean... he DID go to Hell.  Got tired of it after three days and left, which pretty conclusively proves that if Hell exists it does so with round trips.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If God isn't going to let me into heaven over the priest performing my baptism without using the right words, I think God is kind of pedantic and not a God worth worshipping.
 
olorin604
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The validity of the babtisms is dependent on being able to prove adequate fiscal contributions.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: If you don't use the exact words the spell might not work, or who knows what you might get.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They're now running a special on re-baptisms for affected people. $50 plus fees, and an annual 10% tithe in one or fifty-two payments.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: If God isn't going to let me into heaven over the priest performing my baptism without using the right words, I think God is kind of pedantic and not a God worth worshipping.


You can stop using capitalization.   This is all just a big joke.   You are meat.
 
neilbradley
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's all made up bullshiat anyway, so no harm/no foul.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: KarmicDisaster: If you don't use the exact words the spell might not work, or who knows what you might get.

[i.imgur.com image 600x315]


In the same vein, the priest simply misread the baptismal font.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sounds like a class action suit waiting to happen. According to the Catholic Church's doctrine, if any of those people who were fraudulently baptized subsequently died, their souls are damned for all eternity.

Either the parents who paid the church to prevent that from happening should be financially compensated for an infinite amount of spiritual anguish inflicted on their offspring,

Or,

The Catholic Church should admit that no such consequences actually occur to the unbaptized, and the entire Church is a scam extorting money from the credulous.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Name_Omitted: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs:
I doubt John the Baptist used those exact words either so that means Jesus wasn't baptized and ended up in Hell. Heck of a trick for God to play on himself.

I mean... he DID go to Hell.  Got tired of it after three days and left, which pretty conclusively proves that if Hell exists it does so with round trips.


Yeah but theologians got the reason Jesus went to Hell wrong. It wasn't to save the souls of the dead, it was just a practical joke.
 
robodog
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So are all the kids who died in the intervening years supposedly damn to eternal damnation? I mean really guys, tell the priest to not do that anymore and move on, to split hairs like that is just going to drive more folks from the church, it's like some crusty old cardinal never got over Vatican II and is taking it out on the parisheners of this church or diocese .
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter. We all become Mormons in the end thanks to postmortem baptismal.

mormonwiki.comView Full Size
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs:Yeah but theologians got the reason Jesus went to Hell wrong. It wasn't to save the souls of the dead, it was just a practical joke.

Who doesn't want to visit someplace warm after a long winter?  That's what the Devil was tempting him with for 40 days.  "Can I get you into a timeshare?  Come on, what'll it take?"
 
thisispete
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Name_Omitted: This is so stupid.

Since Baptism is considered essential to salvation (by some), even the Catholics allow, in life-and-death situations in which a priest or deacon is not available, anyone, including atheists, to baptize so long as they do so in the correct manner and with the correct intention (to baptize).

If the Catholics are able to wrap their heads around non-believers being able to baptize if there is a true intent to do so, I'm pretty sure that a shift in pronouns is not going to invalidate baptisms.  Even for them.


Yeah, I think someone higher up will give the ok. As you correctly point out, paragraph 1256 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church says:

The ordinary ministers of Baptism are the bishop and priest and, in the Latin Church, also the deacon. In case of necessity, any person, even someone not baptized, can baptize, if he has the required intention. the intention required is to will to do what the Church does when she baptizes, and to apply the Trinitarian baptismal formula. the Church finds the reason for this possibility in the universal saving will of God and the necessity of Baptism for salvation.

This is why converts from many other Christian denominations aren't re-baptized in their initiation into Catholicism.
 
