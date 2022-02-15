 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   Apropos of nothing, man busted selling classified info to foreign government will be spending a dozen years in prison   (cbsnews.com) divider line
4
    More: Dumbass, Jury, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Jonathan Toebbe of Annapolis, Submarine, Plea, Arraignment, Alford plea, Toebbe's outreach  
•       •       •

103 clicks; posted to Main » on 15 Feb 2022 at 12:30 AM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Excelsior
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's why turnip was just giving it away to russia.

Checkmate!
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It really doesn't seem like enough though, does it?  In light of minimum sentencing for non violent crimes, trying to be a spy is a walk in the park.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If you're elected by republicans, you can sell whatever you want to the soviets. And every single one of them will call you "a good businessman."
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How much can I bet that the 'unnamed country' is Israel?
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.