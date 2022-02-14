 Skip to content
(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   A Georgia government employee is accused of faking pregnancy to take seven weeks of paid leave. An investigation began after a co-worker reported she might be wearing a fake pregnancy stomach. Again   (ajc.com) divider line
    News, Fraud, Grand jury, Jury, 43-year-old Atlanta resident, Indictment, state agency, State, Inspector General's office  
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Another reminder of why some people can't have nice things. Intolerance, ignorance, suspicion, cynicism, well... you know the rest.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I kinda wish I had thought of this scam myself.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Aristocrats!!!
 
This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin'
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's crazy...Georgia gives state employees maternity leave?!
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This Honkey Grandma Be Trippin': That's crazy...Georgia gives state employees maternity leave?!


Of course. They don't mind giving themselves the same kind of socialism they fight tooth and nail to deny their citizens.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Oh, THAT Georgia
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'll bet she's a looker, and just needed time off for clown school or rehab.

Was there a go-fund-me for the kids when they got cancer and needed burying'?

Probably wanted the state agency job, 2.5 kids, a dog, but didn't want to put the time in so she could run for political office.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Could be worse...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
An investigation by the Inspector General's Office revealed that in March 2021, a co-worker noticed a lower portion of Folsom's stomach coming apart from her body. The co-worker told officials that they believed Folsom was wearing a fake pregnancy stomach.

This lady is likely guilty of what she's charged with but the stomach thing is boggling.
People simply do not know where the stomach is located.
IF YOU DO KNOW then I challenge you to ask the next person you come into contact with to point directly at their stomach and they'll probably be way off.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I asked my boss if I could take my birthday off, and she said no.

My boss is my mom.

To add insult to injury, she told me not to spill the beans about my brother's surprise party, which made it all the more apparent who's the favoriye twin.
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is her name Maggie Lizer?
 
adamatari
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And to think, in some other rich countries you get 6 weeks paid leave every year just for working full time.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: An investigation by the Inspector General's Office revealed that in March 2021, a co-worker noticed a lower portion of Folsom's stomach coming apart from her body. The co-worker told officials that they believed Folsom was wearing a fake pregnancy stomach.

This lady is likely guilty of what she's charged with but the stomach thing is boggling.
People simply do not know where the stomach is located.
IF YOU DO KNOW then I challenge you to ask the next person you come into contact with to point directly at their stomach and they'll probably be way off.


Let me guess, you get angry when someone mistakenly refers to the vulva as the vagina as well?

//The problem I would have is finding a shade of prosthesis to match
//And the hair, one with enough hair would be hard to find.
 
adamatari
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In fact, in the other Georgia you get 24 days plus 15 paid holidays...
 
Bob_Laublaw
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's easier to fake an infected hemorrhoid. It's unlikely anyone will ask to see it, except for maybe the accountants. They're kinda messed up.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Is this her? There was no picture in the article.
 
