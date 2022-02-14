 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Skier falls in Death Canyon. Dies   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    Teton County, Wyoming, Grand Teton National Park  
Rescue responded and found Radcliff Spencer, 27, of Wyoming, had fallen

I suppose skiing in Death Canyon has its downsides, but with a name like "Rad-cliff" you just knew it was going to happen.
 
Not ironic. It's apt.

/ducks
 
He died to death.
 
I too would like to die deep in, or maybe smothered by, some grand tétons
 
Wadded Beef: Not ironic. It's apt.

/ducks


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
CSB: 25 years ago I had a boss that was an extreme skier. He had a pic in his office of him jumping in to Corbett's Couloir In Jackson Hole Wyoming. He was a rather mild mannered guy but the balls it must have took to ski that run still amazes me.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard: CSB: 25 years ago I had a boss that was an extreme skier. He had a pic in his office of him jumping in to Corbett's Couloir In Jackson Hole Wyoming. He was a rather mild mannered guy but the balls it must have took to ski that run still amazes me.


Death Canyon isn't a ski run.  Not even an off-trail ski run. it's a farking  steep hiking trail.  what an idiot.  I hope he had his Go-pro on.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size


Apocalypse Couloir.

Holy farking shiat, man!  What the hell was wrong with him? Was he a moron?
 
Death Canyon is my favorite hike from 5 years working in Yellowstone. Beautiful place to die.
 
Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x637]

Apocalypse Couloir.

Holy farking shiat, man!  What the hell was wrong with him? Was he a moron?


Skiers fall, from time to time. It's a steep slope, with hard rock on both sides. I wouldn't take it for granite.
 
He should have gone here instead:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Death Canyon?
Apocalypse Couloir?

Sound more like where a Hobbit would toss a ring rather
than a skiing spot.
 
Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x637]

Apocalypse Couloir.

Holy farking shiat, man!  What the hell was wrong with him? Was he a moron?


I wonder how far down he got before becoming a human Pachiinko ball?
 
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teton County Search and Rescue found that Radcliff Spencer, 27, of Wyoming, had fallen while trying to ski the narrow path. "Resuscitation efforts were attempted but proved unsuccessful due to the nature of injuries sustained," the park service statement said.

I feel if you go somewhere with a name like Death Canyon or The Pit of Despair you should not expect anyone to try to rescue you. If it has a goofy name like "Nutty Putty" though that's fine.
 
AstroJesus: [Fark user image image 370x330]
[Fark user image image 370x330]


Seattle. LOL
 
The canyon does exactly what it says on the tin.
 
That is the exact opposite of irony.

/Yes, I know - welcome to Fark
 
At least he died doing what he loved!

//Getting battered by rocks and screaming in pain?
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Man, those "Truth-In-Advertising" laws are getting severe...

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Death. Canyon. You'd think those two words together would indicate a hazardous place, no?

It's certainly a place to go out with a bang, or more of a BANG! smack! smack! bumpitybumpitybumpity WHACK! *crunch* *thud*
 
This is 'Apocalypse couloir' that the skier was in - rap down, ski a bit, build an anchor, rap down again....

TGR Joins Exum Mountain Guides In The Apocalypse Couloir - Almost Live Season 5 Episode 9
Youtube 85x1N5tOcAA
 
Yellow Beard: CSB: 25 years ago I had a boss that was an extreme skier. He had a pic in his office of him jumping in to Corbett's Couloir In Jackson Hole Wyoming. He was a rather mild mannered guy but the balls it must have took to ski that run still amazes me.

I stood at the top of CC once and noped right on by to the double blues that beat me up anyway.
 
Sound Effect - Goofy Yell
Youtube UeDox0Uk_y0
 
