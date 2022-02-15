 Skip to content
(Asbury Park Press)   If you're well enough to do TV interviews, you're well enough to meet court filing deadlines   (app.com) divider line
    Monmouth County, New Jersey, James Prudenciano  
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Idiot.
Plain and simple.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Seems like the argument should have been that the interviews wrecked him to the point that he was THEN incapable - pleading stupid basically.  Mighta flown, I can see it happening with a person that insisted on trying to walk around after major harm that soon
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Seems like the argument should have been that the interviews wrecked him to the point that he was THEN incapable - pleading stupid basically.  Mighta flown, I can see it happening with a person that insisted on trying to walk around after major harm that soon


If you can do television interviews and walk around, you can pick up a phone and call some lawyers.
 
maram500
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Frankly, if you're well enough to do an interview with the TV equivalent of the National Enquirer, then you're well enough to find an attorney and file a suit.

You're also too stupid to win said suit.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hahahahahahahahaha.


Hahahahahahahahahaha.

The trails aren't properly lit and not well maintained?  It's a farking nature park, not a strip mall asshole.

I decided to do some googling.

It's a penis!! The trail is an elementary school kids drawn penis.... and he couldn't walk it.

Also, all the official trails are paved.  Which means if he got lost walking the penis or he went off the official trail, which is not the responsibility of anyone.  If they were to "maintain" all the possible areas someone could walk it would be a parking lot, not a native trail.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Seems like the argument should have been that the interviews wrecked him to the point that he was THEN incapable - pleading stupid basically.  Mighta flown, I can see it happening with a person that insisted on trying to walk around after major harm that soon

If you can do television interviews and walk around, you can pick up a phone and call some lawyers.


Heh - you might want to read that one again.  Saying he could have plead that by being an idiot and doing interviews including traveling and walking around, he wrecked himself to the point he no longer could look for a lawyer, at a time he thought he had plenty of time left to do so.  Thus the pleading stupidity.  It really does work sometimes if you can plead that minor stalling was your only intention but then you shot yourself in the foot by trying to do too much.  Depends on the judge, the stupidity, and quite possibly zodiac signs and shiat.  Judges do what they do - and sometimes they'll pity the fool if you give them enough of a framework to hang that on

/of course sometimes they'll just laugh and say oh well dumbass instead - roll the dice
 
