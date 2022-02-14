 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Surrender experts France says Russia has "all elements" in place to not surrender starting a war   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How do you prevent a Russian invasion on Wednesday?

Pay the soldiers on Tuesday.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
US says the same thing.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/russia-ukraine-attack-by-end-week/
 
Jesterling
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Have Biden call Putin and say "Hey Ester, get the fark off the Ukraine Border, or I will wrap a chain around your head, wise guy".  IF putin does not immediately submit, pull the military back, and allow himself to be captured and gitmoed for life, then nuke the shiat out of russia.

Problem solved.
 
Flaming Gas Bag
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The old French "surrender" trope, huh?
 
Daer21
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Expect China to be taking notes.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The hell they do.  I saw oxygen AND rhodium chilling out at Buffalo Wild Wings less than two hours ago.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
akm-img-a-in.tosshub.comView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
As I said in the other thread, thanks to global warming they may have already missed their window.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Don't get me wrong, Russia is perfectly capable of bombing every part of Ukraine and creating a humanitarian crisis on a scale Europe hasn't seen in 77 years. But if they really try to roll in and hold territory, prepare to see lots of pictures of heavy armor stuck in two feet of mud.
 
sleze
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Flaming Gas Bag: The old French "surrender" trope, huh?


It's been 80 years since the WWII surrender.  I guess the joke gets old after 100?  Are there still any good Napoleon or US Civil War jokes still in practice?
 
