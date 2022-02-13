 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AZCentral)   National Treasure, Arizona version (archaeologist claims to have discovered massive trove of Coronado's 16th century expedition, that ranged as far as Kansas)   (azcentral.com) divider line
6
    More: Cool, Arizona, Santa Cruz County, Arizona, Deni Seymour, Gila River, New Mexico, history of the Coronado Expedition, history-changing site, Spanish expedition  
•       •       •

485 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2022 at 6:10 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


R.I.P. IT BELONGS IN A MUSEUM
 
Milk D
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Somacandra:R.I.P. IT BELONGS IN A MUSEUM

I would have gone with the picture of the ship sinking - but I tip my cap to you.

//count to 10
//in Greek
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What Coronado may have looked like.
fotos.arcar.orgView Full Size
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image 431x303]

R.I.P. IT BELONGS IN A MUSEUM


observer.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
tarnmoor.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


That was a good issue ...
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hmmm...let's see what university/research body she works for:

ABOUT  Dr. Deni
Dr. Deni Seymour is known as the Sherlock Holms of history (also called the Perry Mason of archaeology).

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.