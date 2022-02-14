 Skip to content
(Twitter)   In honor of Valentine's Day, behold the glory that is the completely remastered version of Titanic   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well done.  The expression on the cat's face in the dancing scene was perfect
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Does...does he f*ck the cat?!
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Does...does he f*ck the cat?!


Still a better love story than Twilight.
 
covalesj
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Does...does he f*ck the cat?!


They needed the car scene, with a cat paw reaching up and slapping the foggy window.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That was dumb as hell.

And also very funny.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oh, wow. It's finally watchable.
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Cat would have shoved him off the door.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Cute, but the Jurassic Park one was better.
 
