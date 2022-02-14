 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Sweet and innocent van-lifers may be ridin' dirty   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
31
    More: Followup, .357 Magnum, Brian Laundrie, Revolver, official autopsy report, Pathology, Death, Coroner, Cartridge  
•       •       •

1746 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2022 at 8:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Doesn't sound like a safe weapon.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeez. Can we be done with this now? Two people are dead, we know who did both killings.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So did he come back as a zombie, or was that just the media coverage.
 
jtown
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Lol at the 38/357 bafflement
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
marked as a .38 special on one side of the barrel and as a .357 magnum on the other


I have a Smith & Wesson .357 Magnum.  Whenever I take it to the range, I shoot .38 rounds.  They cost less than half as much as the larger rounds.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

wax_on: Jeez. Can we be done with this now? Two people are dead, we know who did both killings.


Not as long as there is money to be made from people clicking links or watching commercials on cable news.

I don't know who is worse: him for killing her, or her for being stupid enough to remain in an abusive relationship that got her killed.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

wax_on: Jeez. Can we be done with this now? Two people are dead, we know who did both killings.


Be glad you don't live in the county where he died. It's been a mainpage feature on our local news website for months now
 
Inaditch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: I don't know who is worse: him for killing her, or her for being stupid enough to remain in an abusive relationship that got her killed.


Here's a fine example of an ignorant and toxic statement.

The guy who killed someone is much, much worse. He's 100% responsible for his actions. She is 0% responsible for his actions.
 
thiefofdreams
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: wax_on: Jeez. Can we be done with this now? Two people are dead, we know who did both killings.

Not as long as there is money to be made from people clicking links or watching commercials on cable news.

I don't know who is worse: him for killing her, or her for being stupid enough to remain in an abusive relationship that got her killed.


The abuse was both ways. The last cop stop they had they almost arrested her for assaulting him.

It was a toxic relationship put in a pressure cooker called a van and done for the likes.

There is a reason most people that successfully travel around in vans/motor homes are either single or have been married for decades.

Most relationships get tested by road trips. Living on one could ruin any relationship.

Yes this story sucks. Yes both of them dead sucks. No it was not some cookie cutter he was the abuser it was toxic from both of them.

But we will keep on dragging up their skeletons cause Instagram influencers need a few hundred more clicks.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: wax_on: Jeez. Can we be done with this now? Two people are dead, we know who did both killings.

Not as long as there is money to be made from people clicking links or watching commercials on cable news.

I don't know who is worse: him for killing her, or her for being stupid enough to remain in an abusive relationship that got her killed.


It's not necessarily stupidity that keeps people in abusive relationships. There's a whole lot of psychological manipulation and other sad shiat going on.
 
slantsix
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

thiefofdreams: Claude Ballse: wax_on: Jeez. Can we be done with this now? Two people are dead, we know who did both killings.

Not as long as there is money to be made from people clicking links or watching commercials on cable news.

I don't know who is worse: him for killing her, or her for being stupid enough to remain in an abusive relationship that got her killed.

The abuse was both ways. The last cop stop they had they almost arrested her for assaulting him.

It was a toxic relationship put in a pressure cooker called a van and done for the likes.

There is a reason most people that successfully travel around in vans/motor homes are either single or have been married for decades.

Most relationships get tested by road trips. Living on one could ruin any relationship.

Yes this story sucks. Yes both of them dead sucks. No it was not some cookie cutter he was the abuser it was toxic from both of them.

But we will keep on dragging up their skeletons cause Instagram influencers need a few hundred more clicks.


You don't actually know that.

What we do know is that he killed them both. Regardless of the reason. She did not kill him.

Imagine white knighting a murderer. GTFOH.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Doesn't sound like a safe weapon.


Why?
 
thiefofdreams
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

slantsix: thiefofdreams: Claude Ballse: wax_on: Jeez. Can we be done with this now? Two people are dead, we know who did both killings.

Not as long as there is money to be made from people clicking links or watching commercials on cable news.

I don't know who is worse: him for killing her, or her for being stupid enough to remain in an abusive relationship that got her killed.

The abuse was both ways. The last cop stop they had they almost arrested her for assaulting him.

It was a toxic relationship put in a pressure cooker called a van and done for the likes.

There is a reason most people that successfully travel around in vans/motor homes are either single or have been married for decades.

Most relationships get tested by road trips. Living on one could ruin any relationship.

Yes this story sucks. Yes both of them dead sucks. No it was not some cookie cutter he was the abuser it was toxic from both of them.

But we will keep on dragging up their skeletons cause Instagram influencers need a few hundred more clicks.

You don't actually know that.

What we do know is that he killed them both. Regardless of the reason. She did not kill him.

Imagine white knighting a murderer. GTFOH.


We do know it because it was on camera and a police report was filed.

Denying reality doesn't change the fact you all are guessing at shiat and making up a narrative to fit an Instagram story.

Every their farking friends said it was a toxic relationship and the abuser roll shifted back and forth.

I know this and I marginally followed the story.

Yes get mad at people that actually listened to all the news reports and didn't just bandwagon jump on the Instagram he bad narrative.
 
thiefofdreams
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

slantsix: thiefofdreams: Claude Ballse: wax_on: Jeez. Can we be done with this now? Two people are dead, we know who did both killings.

Not as long as there is money to be made from people clicking links or watching commercials on cable news.

I don't know who is worse: him for killing her, or her for being stupid enough to remain in an abusive relationship that got her killed.

The abuse was both ways. The last cop stop they had they almost arrested her for assaulting him.

It was a toxic relationship put in a pressure cooker called a van and done for the likes.

There is a reason most people that successfully travel around in vans/motor homes are either single or have been married for decades.

Most relationships get tested by road trips. Living on one could ruin any relationship.

Yes this story sucks. Yes both of them dead sucks. No it was not some cookie cutter he was the abuser it was toxic from both of them.

But we will keep on dragging up their skeletons cause Instagram influencers need a few hundred more clicks.

You don't actually know that.

What we do know is that he killed them both. Regardless of the reason. She did not kill him.

Imagine white knighting a murderer. GTFOH.


Imagine ignoring police reports and reality to try and sound badass on the internet.
 
moike
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: marked as a .38 special on one side of the barrel and as a .357 magnum on the other


I have a Smith & Wesson .357 Magnum.  Whenever I take it to the range, I shoot .38 rounds.  They cost less than half as much as the larger rounds.


When I practice trigger pull I use my Taurus .357 loaded with a random mix of .357, .38, and snap-caps. I spin the cylinder, and slap it closed to randomize the order.  I never know what kind of kickback to expect, so I try to keep my pull/break consistent.

BOOM, Pop, BOOM, click, Pop, BOOM.

Anybody watching me shoot just thinks I'm shiat at reloading my own rounds.
 
wxboy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A few feet away, searchers discovered a green backpack, a tent, and flares, as well as a piece of paper and a red hat with the logo "Moab Coffee Roasters."

Someone get their advertising team on the phone, stat!
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: wax_on: Jeez. Can we be done with this now? Two people are dead, we know who did both killings.

Not as long as there is money to be made from people clicking links or watching commercials on cable news.

I don't know who is worse: him for killing her, or her for being stupid enough to remain in an abusive relationship that got her killed.


"Nice Guy"-like typing detected.
 
slantsix
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

thiefofdreams: slantsix: thiefofdreams: Claude Ballse: wax_on: Jeez. Can we be done with this now? Two people are dead, we know who did both killings.

Not as long as there is money to be made from people clicking links or watching commercials on cable news.

I don't know who is worse: him for killing her, or her for being stupid enough to remain in an abusive relationship that got her killed.

The abuse was both ways. The last cop stop they had they almost arrested her for assaulting him.

It was a toxic relationship put in a pressure cooker called a van and done for the likes.

There is a reason most people that successfully travel around in vans/motor homes are either single or have been married for decades.

Most relationships get tested by road trips. Living on one could ruin any relationship.

Yes this story sucks. Yes both of them dead sucks. No it was not some cookie cutter he was the abuser it was toxic from both of them.

But we will keep on dragging up their skeletons cause Instagram influencers need a few hundred more clicks.

You don't actually know that.

What we do know is that he killed them both. Regardless of the reason. She did not kill him.

Imagine white knighting a murderer. GTFOH.

Imagine ignoring police reports and reality to try and sound badass on the internet.


Let me be crystal clear so your pea brain can understand it.

She may have been abusive. We KNOW he was abusive. HE KILLED HER.

He. Killed. Her.

You are trying to make their behaviours equal. They clearly weren't. I feel like I'm taking crazy pills.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

slantsix: thiefofdreams: Claude Ballse: wax_on: Jeez. Can we be done with this now? Two people are dead, we know who did both killings.

Not as long as there is money to be made from people clicking links or watching commercials on cable news.

I don't know who is worse: him for killing her, or her for being stupid enough to remain in an abusive relationship that got her killed.

The abuse was both ways. The last cop stop they had they almost arrested her for assaulting him.

It was a toxic relationship put in a pressure cooker called a van and done for the likes.

There is a reason most people that successfully travel around in vans/motor homes are either single or have been married for decades.

Most relationships get tested by road trips. Living on one could ruin any relationship.

Yes this story sucks. Yes both of them dead sucks. No it was not some cookie cutter he was the abuser it was toxic from both of them.

But we will keep on dragging up their skeletons cause Instagram influencers need a few hundred more clicks.

You don't actually know that.

What we do know is that he killed them both. Regardless of the reason. She did not kill him.

Imagine white knighting a murderer. GTFOH.


Given the documented police encounters we know about, if hadn't killed her she might have killed him later.

The situation seems to have been that bad.

/ It's the cops' fault
// They should have done their damn jobs and arrested them
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hunh, maybe something. I don't know. Like van, ya know. Life.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: marked as a .38 special on one side of the barrel and as a .357 magnum on the other


I have a Smith & Wesson .357 Magnum.  Whenever I take it to the range, I shoot .38 rounds.  They cost less than half as much as the larger rounds.


Same bullet, different length and all .357 revolvers can fire .38.  .38 is not actually .38 though, it was, I believe, intentionally misnumbered when smokeless powder first came out, so that people would not try to load it into black powder .36 caliber guns, because it would have wrecked them.

Or I heard something to that effect.  I probably got the details wrong it was so long ago.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
More like Van Death, amiriteguize?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wxboy: A few feet away, searchers discovered a green backpack, a tent, and flares, as well as a piece of paper and a red hat with the logo "Moab Coffee Roasters."

Someone get their advertising team on the phone, stat!


Moab doesn't need advertising, unfortunately.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: wax_on:
I don't know who is worse: him for killing her, or her for being stupid enough to remain in an abusive relationship that got her killed.


I'll save you the mental gymnastics on this one. The person murdering the other person is worse. By a wide margin.
 
Salmon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is there a Netflix series yet?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

notgonnatellu: More like Van Death, amiriteguize?


Death Van for Cutie?

/You know who else had death vans?
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Sin_City_Superhero: marked as a .38 special on one side of the barrel and as a .357 magnum on the other


I have a Smith & Wesson .357 Magnum.  Whenever I take it to the range, I shoot .38 rounds.  They cost less than half as much as the larger rounds.

Same bullet, different length and all .357 revolvers can fire .38.  .38 is not actually .38 though, it was, I believe, intentionally misnumbered when smokeless powder first came out, so that people would not try to load it into black powder .36 caliber guns, because it would have wrecked them.

Or I heard something to that effect.  I probably got the details wrong it was so long ago.


Brass case diameter is .379 inches

Bullet is .357 diameter.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

slantsix: She may have been abusive. We KNOW [...] HE KILLED HER.


We know both of those thing. We know she beat him because there is video footage of her admitting it. We know he killed her because he returned without her then went missing after the police questioned him then was found dead next to a note confessing he killed her.
 
jonas opines
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: wax_on: Jeez. Can we be done with this now? Two people are dead, we know who did both killings.

Not as long as there is money to be made from people clicking links or watching commercials on cable news.

I don't know who is worse: him for killing her, or her for being stupid enough to remain in an abusive relationship that got her killed.


Here, I'll help.

It's the murderer.  The murderer was worse.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Inaditch: Claude Ballse: I don't know who is worse: him for killing her, or her for being stupid enough to remain in an abusive relationship that got her killed.

Here's a fine example of an ignorant and toxic statement.

The guy who killed someone is much, much worse. He's 100% responsible for his actions. She is 0% responsible for his actions.


Thank you for saying this. I gave more of my life to an abusive relationship than I should have, but I was a minor, afraid of him, and my parents were shiat, complete absolute shiat about it. By the time I got out, I was fully ready to kill him if it came down to it, and it almost did.

/Parents, if you catch someone choking your tiny daughter, just farking kill him.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.