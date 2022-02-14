 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Granny's got a gun   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
27
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

1068 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2022 at 4:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Steven Tyler's packing? Oh, it says she's only 79, can't be him.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Ukrainians are a proud people. They will make Putin pay in blood for his conquest.  But I fear their losses will not be enough to deter him. It has never in the past.

If you want to see what they lost in Chechnya... well... I'm going to get drunk tonight.

Good luck Ukraine. Take as many of them with you as you can.

This f*cking planet... Always looking for a way to kill people. So sick of it.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Repeat?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody run.
Ukrainian grandma's got a gun
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size

/not obscure to Gen X
 
ongbok
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't this a Sylvester Stallone movie in the 80's?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't make it past the first bullet point without a typo, can we please add the mail to the banned list
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Get that grandma a sword and a tank.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Trouble? You're not the first soldier to stand here with a gun. When I was 12, the Revolution came. Tsar's men, then Bolsheviks. Boys like you marching in lines. They told us to leave. No. Then there was Stalin and his famine, the Holodomor. My parents died. Two of my sisters died. They told the rest of us to leave. No. Then the Great War. German boys, Russian boys. More soldiers, more famine, more bodies. My brothers never came home. But I stayed, and I'm still here."
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure even Spetznaz would shiat themselves if they saw babushka with an AK.
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
berylman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
She's got nothing to lose. A bulwark of geriatric defense. It's like Hobo with a Shotgun.
/honestly, I am kind of impressed though it's probably not a good idea
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Surprisingly, not a repeat from last thanksgiving....
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Walker: Everybody run.
Ukrainian grandma's got a gun
[s3.amazonaws.com image 500x500]
/not obscure to Gen X


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: .

This f*cking planet species... Always looking for a way to kill people themselves. So sick of it.


Planet's cool, but Pogo said it best:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
houstondragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mugato: Steven Tyler's packing? Oh, it says she's only 79, can't be him.


Not Another Teen Movie - Janey's Got A Gun
Youtube HN31J8s_OzQ
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This got me thinking of that (probably fake) quote conservatives love:
"You cannot invade mainland United States. There would be a rifle behind each blade of grass."

If the Russians showed up in the US, would it be as strong of a response as these Ukrainian civilians, or would they just smile and wave?
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My sister is 78 years old (yeah my middle name is "OOPS") and she is ready, as she says "come the revolution" to fight.  She owns two shotguns and two pistols at last count.  She is a gun toting liberal ready to kick ass.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: NewportBarGuy: .

This f*cking planet species... Always looking for a way to kill people themselves. So sick of it.

Planet's cool, but Pogo said it best:

[Fark user image 210x320]


Humans have always just been extra clever primates.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gombe_Chimpanzee_War
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: This got me thinking of that (probably fake) quote conservatives love:
"You cannot invade mainland United States. There would be a rifle behind each blade of grass."

If the Russians showed up in the US, would it be as strong of a response as these Ukrainian civilians, or would they just smile and wave?


Depends on whether or not Trump was shaking Putin's hand at the time.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Trained by a far-right nationalist group, I believe. So...
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ongbok: Wasn't this a Sylvester Stallone movie in the 80's?


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
pheelix
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: fatassbastard: NewportBarGuy: .

This f*cking planet species... Always looking for a way to kill people themselves. So sick of it.

Planet's cool, but Pogo said it best:

[Fark user image 210x320]

Humans have always just been extra clever primates.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gombe_Chimpanzee_War


Huh. The war was the consequence of a power struggle between 3 high ranking males while there was an unusual scarcity of fertile females. This Mr. Putin? He's OK! He's a sailor, he's in Ukraine! If we get this guy laid we won't have any trouble!
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

pheelix: RTOGUY: fatassbastard: NewportBarGuy: .

This f*cking planet species... Always looking for a way to kill people themselves. So sick of it.

Planet's cool, but Pogo said it best:

[Fark user image 210x320]

Humans have always just been extra clever primates.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gombe_Chimpanzee_War

Huh. The war was the consequence of a power struggle between 3 high ranking males while there was an unusual scarcity of fertile females. This Mr. Putin? He's OK! He's a sailor, he's in Ukraine! If we get this guy laid we won't have any trouble!


I bet that's been the cause of more human conflict than we'd suspect and it nicely explains all those incels flipping out and killing people.
 
Luse
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Trained by a far-right nationalist group, I believe. So...


Eastern Europe learned a lesson the rest of the world seemed to willfully ignore. As horrid as nazis are, Russians are worse. They're quite literally choosing the lesser of two evils.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mugato: Steven Tyler's packing? Oh, it says she's only 79, can't be him.


It's aunty Tyler

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Gun probably has a bayonet lug and a thing-that-goes-up
 
MeSoHomely
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=anmAvGrgzgQ
Every which way but loose - ma vs black widows
Youtube anmAvGrgzgQ

I can't believe that this hasn't been linked yet.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.