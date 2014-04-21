 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   I have no idea what you're talking about, so here's a bloke who insists Beatle George Harrison has appeared in his wife's apple core   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
19 Comments     (+0 »)
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now, that's a rabid Beatles fan. He doesn't see Jesus there, he sees George.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll play if you want me to play, and I won't play if you don't want me to play.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let the dead rest. They have earned it the hard way.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Owl have none of this
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which he referred to as her "Crackerbox Palace"
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got my rind set on you...
 
SMB2811 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"his wife's apple core"

I thought this was a euphemism.
 
CFitzsimmons [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just saw a picture of George's house. That wacky Beatle had one heck of a place!
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks like a walrus to me.
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, she may be a Granny Smith now, but I'm sure she was a Golden delicious back in the day.
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Now, that's a rabid Beatles fan. He doesn't see Jesus there, he sees George.


John told everyone that the Beatles were more popular than Jesus and now we're seeing the results.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rest of the bushel were Ringos so they just threw them out.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dunno.
Was it a granny smith apple?
Any coincidence this guy sells records?
Are they making orange sunshine in the UK again?  Not that George would touch it, but some other people might.  Like blokes who work in record stores in the UK.
 
Markus5
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Corps.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That wasn't a Beatle, that was a grub.
 
cleek
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
that wasn't George Harrison. it was this guy:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hare Krishna everybody, Hare Krishna.
 
Breaker Moran [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's Bob Geldof, man.

/I don't like Mondays...
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Beatles tried to sue Apple Computers once.
It was overturned after they settled saying "Apple Computers couldn't be confused with the Music Apple Records"

Which was all fine and well until they tried to sue again because Apple released IIGS which did expanded sound chip design and had music editing software.

https://sites.udel.edu/cisc356/2014/04/21/apple-corps-v-apple-computer-1978-2006/#:~:text=Apple%20Corps%20is%20a%20multimedia,their%20earlier%20company%20Beatles%20Ltd.&text=In%201991%2C%20Apple%20Corps%20sued,violation%20of%20the%201981%20agreement.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

