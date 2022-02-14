 Skip to content
"Hell of a week, huh?" "Lemon, it's Wednesday"
78
posted to Main » and Politics » on 14 Feb 2022 at 2:34 PM



covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This must mean something huge is about to drop.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

covfefe: This must mean something huge is about to drop.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been told these headlines are causing a panic
 
WheezerTheGeezer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh boy!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My prediction is that somehow they don't end up invading and Putin will be given a Nobel Peace Prize.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if Ukraine should just prepare to sabotage all of its infrastructure in the event of a Russian invasion. Blow up their own bridges. Tear up their own runways. Deny the Russians those assets.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

covfefe: This must mean something huge is about to drop.


But WHEN??
 
WheezerTheGeezer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mad_Radhu: covfefe: This must mean something huge is about to drop.

[Fark user image 425x239]


Yeeee Hawwww!
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Palined Parenthood: covfefe: This must mean something huge is about to drop.

But WHEN??


Probably Friday.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cooldaddygroove: I've been told these headlines are causing a panic


People are saying "AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA"
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wednesday is no good for me. Do you have an opening on Thursday after lunch?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Russ1642: My prediction is that somehow they don't end up invading and Putin will be given a Nobel Peace Prize.


Or worse, TFG will "fix" it and HE gets the prize.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Its open season on Russian ass. Kill as many as you like, Ivan will breed moar.

/push the big red button already
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Slav if you do, Slav if you don't.
 
WheezerTheGeezer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: covfefe: This must mean something huge is about to drop.

But WHEN??


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Palined Parenthood: covfefe: This must mean something huge is about to drop.

But WHEN??

Probably Friday.


I honestly think this might not happen Wednesday, because our intelligence has successfully eaten their lunch once again.

A month ago: Can't do a false flag attack to justify an invasion because opposition intelligence agencies said it would happen.

A week ago: Virtually the same thing again.

This week: Can't invade Wednesday, everyone will be expecting it.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Damn it. I spent my entire childhood worrying that the Russians were going to bomb us all to death. Really didn't want to go that all again
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's scheduled for Wednesday, but Russian punctuality means they'll turn up Friday afternoon.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I've been "tin-hatting" that this whole Canuckian trucker K-K-Konvoy was a diversionary tactic by Pooty-poot to take media attention away from the Ukraine.

Bonus factoid: Canucklestan has the highest population of Ukrainians outside of the Ukraine.
We better prepare for another wave of refugees.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
bluenovaman [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Russ1642: My prediction is that somehow they don't end up invading and Putin will be given a Nobel Peace Prize.

Or worse, TFG will "fix" it and HE gets the prize.


Him trying would be like Mr. Bean trying to fix things, the more he tries the worse it'll get.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Russ1642: My prediction is that somehow they don't end up invading and Putin will be given a Nobel Peace Prize.

Or worse, TFG will "fix" it and HE gets the prize.


Oh that would be hilarious.  Putin invites Trump over to get more video of him peeing on underage girls, and then announces Trump, as the real president, has convinced him to a cease fire.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: I've been "tin-hatting" that this whole Canuckian trucker K-K-Konvoy was a diversionary tactic by Pooty-poot to take media attention away from the Ukraine.

Bonus factoid: Canucklestan has the highest population of Ukrainians outside of the Ukraine.
We better prepare for another wave of refugees.


I'll prepare by loosening my belt. Damn do they make some good food.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
CNN had John farking Bolton on earlier, screeching about immanent war with Russia, and as we all know anything that human-shaped pile of sadness and fecal matter says is wrong. So I think this means Vladimir Putin has ceased to exist and Ukraine is now going to be inverted by Mockulons from the planet Derp. Probably by Wednesday.
 
WheezerTheGeezer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: I've been "tin-hatting" that this whole Canuckian trucker K-K-Konvoy was a diversionary tactic by Pooty-poot to take media attention away from the Ukraine.

Bonus factoid: Canucklestan has the highest population of Ukrainians outside of the Ukraine.
We better prepare for another wave of refugees.


Let's give them most of Manitoba.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There maybe some substance to this.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/russia-ukraine-attack-by-end-week/

Russia has moved some long-range artillery and rocket launchers into firing position, threatening Ukraine, according to a U.S. official.
Some Russian units have left their assembly areas - the bumper-to-bumper formations seen in satellite photos - and are beginning to move into "attack positions," according to the official. This movement marks a change since Sunday, when some of the units had left the assembly areas but had not yet taken what could be viewed as attack positions.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ukraine General:  Everyone take tomorrow off.  Let's get rested for Wednesday
Putin:  heh heh heh
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They're driving an '84 ... sheepdog.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

covfefe: This must mean something huge is about to drop.


^^^Terminal MSNBC brain
 
Russ1642
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

DoctorWhat: They're driving an '84 ... sheepdog.

[Fark user image 800x525]


It's the military version of this

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Some clarity- the comments President Zelenskiy posted in English on his Facebook page are from a speech he gave in Ukrainian hours ago. The former comedian's sarcastic sentiment was lost in translation and has thus spooked markets/ media.


- annmarie hordern (@annmarie) February 14, 2022


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Putin's just butthurt that Russia's athletes had to cheat at the Olympics on other nations' teams rather than Russia's.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The last time that a team from Los Angeles won a Super Bowl was during the Cold War.

Everything old is new again.
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
No, it's Anna Howard Shaw day!
Liz Being A Valentine's Day Denier | 30 Rock
Youtube SXdxS2_4yKo
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Russ1642: My prediction is that somehow they don't end up invading and Putin will be given a Nobel Peace Prize.

Or worse, TFG will "fix" it and HE gets the prize.


If TFG "fixes it," the entire earth will be scorched and all that is left is just TFG and a Nobel Prize.  Even though there is no one alive to hear it, his acceptance speech will go on for 60 hours.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
is that Wednesday our time or their time?
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: There maybe some substance to this.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/russia-ukraine-attack-by-end-week/

Russia has moved some long-range artillery and rocket launchers into firing position, threatening Ukraine, according to a U.S. official.
Some Russian units have left their assembly areas - the bumper-to-bumper formations seen in satellite photos - and are beginning to move into "attack positions," according to the official. This movement marks a change since Sunday, when some of the units had left the assembly areas but had not yet taken what could be viewed as attack positions.


As well, there has been no deescalation or even token deescalation. Unfortunately intel shows the opposite happening.

While The U.S. and other countries have publicly announced Putin's intentions and taking the surprise element out of an attack, that, unfortunately, only works up to a point.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's about time for a Russian cover of Fortunate Son.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Russ1642: DoctorWhat: They're driving an '84 ... sheepdog.

[Fark user image 800x525]

It's the military version of this

[Fark user image 850x637]


Pretty sure this is the military version of that:

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yay more war. Thought$ and prayer$.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Yay more war. Thought$ and prayer$.


Thanks Putin!
 
freidog
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Yattering: Damn it. I spent my entire childhood worrying that the Russians were going to bomb us all to death. Really didn't want to go that all again


Kind of amusing we've gone from hide under this little plastic desk in the event of a nuclear war to give a down vote to this guy on 4chan over the last 40 odd years.  Both seem equally effective though.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dusk-You-n-Me:

Some clarity- the comments President Zelenskiy posted in English on his Facebook page are from a speech he gave in Ukrainian hours ago. The former comedian's sarcastic sentiment was lost in translation and has thus spooked markets/ media.


- annmarie hordern (@annmarie) February 14, 2022


[Fark user image image 850x539]


So the president of Ukraine is now playing Facebook games with his country as the stake?  This smells even fishier than the original post smelled.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is all of Russia's military infrastructure in such disrepair? We waste a lot of money on US military equipment, programs, and infrastructure, but at least SOME of that money goes toward actual funding of the military. That taxi-way looks like it was laid in about '86 and then forgotten about.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dave0821
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

JulieAzel626: Mrtraveler01: There maybe some substance to this.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/russia-ukraine-attack-by-end-week/

Russia has moved some long-range artillery and rocket launchers into firing position, threatening Ukraine, according to a U.S. official.
Some Russian units have left their assembly areas - the bumper-to-bumper formations seen in satellite photos - and are beginning to move into "attack positions," according to the official. This movement marks a change since Sunday, when some of the units had left the assembly areas but had not yet taken what could be viewed as attack positions.

As well, there has been no deescalation or even token deescalation. Unfortunately intel shows the opposite happening.

While The U.S. and other countries have publicly announced Putin's intentions and taking the surprise element out of an attack, that, unfortunately, only works up to a point.


There is no surprise element to this attack.
When you have 100 battle groups and over 130k troops surrounding a country there's really no surprise left other than the actual time they step off the line.
That's only going to be a really small surprise
More of a finally they committed
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Dusk-You-n-Me:

Some clarity- the comments President Zelenskiy posted in English on his Facebook page are from a speech he gave in Ukrainian hours ago. The former comedian's sarcastic sentiment was lost in translation and has thus spooked markets/ media.


- annmarie hordern (@annmarie) February 14, 2022


[Fark user image image 850x539]

So the president of Ukraine is now playing Facebook games with his country as the stake?  This smells even fishier than the original post smelled.


This is basically the Ukraine president right now.

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.