(Popular Science)   On this Valentine's Day, why not get your sweetheart some AI generated candy hearts? Let them know that they are your "stank love" and "sweat poo" or perhaps your "hole"   (popsci.com) divider line
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
morbotron.comView Full Size
 
Famous Thamas
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My Hag always works for me.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
LOVE 2000 HOGS YEA
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
THUMB UP
ME WANNA
FLESH SLOP
CASH ONLY
DIGIT OP
CAT XIAO
 
talkertopc
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
YOU
REAR

With or without lube?
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Apparently, everything is now PnP... which used to mean partynplay (meth and sex) now we have porn n politics...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Be my bear
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

genner: Be my bear
[c.tenor.com image 424x238] [View Full Size image _x_]


Well not wrong wrong - just wrong for him
 
phishrace
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Bears, hogs, yaks and cuds?

Seems like AI has a bit of a beastiality thing going on. NTTAWWT
 
genner
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: genner: Be my bear
[c.tenor.com image 424x238] [View Full Size image _x_]

Well not wrong wrong - just wrong for him


This is why animated gif's should auto-play!
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Windmill Cancer Survivor: Apparently, everything is now PnP... which used to mean partynplay (meth and sex) now we have porn n politics...[Fark user image image 425x242]


When did it stop meaning pen and paper?

/Old
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


                          BE MY DOG
 
