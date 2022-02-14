 Skip to content
(Channel 3000 Madison)   Rain. Sleet. Snow. Inebriation. Allegedly   (channel3000.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2022 at 8:12 PM



p89tech
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But did he fark an ostrich?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure my mailman is a tweaker.

He gets the job done though.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Newman Doesn't Work in the Rain
Youtube Bw_MOtnhIxw


It wasn't Newman.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hot mail carrier thread?
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dad?
 
kendricd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was after 4pm in Wisconsin. It's happened to the best of us.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is his name Louis DeJoy?
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Mrs. Cake.
 
p89tech
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Dasher McHappenstance: [Fark user image 480x252] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Did he break 20mph? The speed demon!
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Damn it, Clavin!
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
