AgentKGB [TotalFark]
I'll be honest. I don't really read non-Fark comment sections anymore.

Smaller news websites (local news, etc) never pay anyone to screen comments so they either disable comments or it turns into RWNJ-land.

Youtube comments have gotten worse somehow after Covid hit. Every CBC/CTV YT video is deluged with anti-vax kook comments from RWNJs. It doesn't even have to be a video with anything Covid-related.
 
Mrtraveler01
I'm less of a crank and more of a troll, especially when it comes to anti-vaxxers.
 
jokerscrowbar
Opinions are like arseholes
Everybody is one
 
Valter
I'm a crank for sure. All of the times.
 
kindms
The internet is toxic

if you are a broken, cynical mother farker and have a dark sense of humor its a playground. you know, farkers!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
Heh - the article is pretty apt - after all we show up around here to pontificate about whatever.  (At least those who post stuff other than contest entries, recipes, awww and such exclusively.)  There's one part of his article I'll say no on though - for me personally.  If I bother to reply to something or post - I at least give a damn to some extent on the matter.  I'm not going to reply to stuff that's of zero interest/zero relevant knowledge on my part/etc.  At least not knowingly.  That IS turning into a mess of a human being when you're gone that far

/unless you're REALLY bored maybe
//but generally, no
///also sometimes I've just proven to be wrong - thus the knowingly part
 
goatharper
In my experience, fark has become one of the friendlier corners of the interwebs. The spats are more like family quarrels. There are definitely worse places, and I often regret dipping my toe in them. But I eventually go back and get horrified all over again.
 
Fourstring
I've found myself spinning that in the last few years.

Opinions are like arseholes.
I don't want to show you mine.
 
dbaggins
I have noticed this about online life.   I also notice what a call the Outrageous Ratchet Effect.   To stand out and get attention in social media forums you often have to say something a little bit more extreme than the next person to get thumbs and likes.  Eventually you start thinking this way and actually becoming more EdgeLord than when you started.  That need for attention and validation pushes everyone to behave like howler monkeys.

I'm pretty sure that is how QAnon keeps getting nuttier, and MAGA.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
Hey.

I am not an opinion.
 
Monocultured
Not true at all. Cranks are used as an example for ideas so creatively outlandish and unbelievable that no respectable human being could conceive of them and are relegated to positions of laughable obscurity. Today, we glorify and enshrine our cranks, which makes them not really cranks at all.

Charlatans? Frequently. But cranks? Nope.
 
kindms
There is the psychology of this as well. The engineering part of it that gets really in to messed up ethical areas

I was never a facebook person before the pandemic but have spent some time there since. The red dots for mentions and likes. people whose lives seem to revolve around creating content for their pages. Its all pretty f-d up

I look at some of the people who never seem to do anything without the idea of posting about it, its very strange but again the sites are engineered to do that. Recognizing it helps but its pretty easy to fall in to that cycle it seems
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
...and we all stink.

/disagree? Ask your dog
 
Snort
Hey.

I am not an opinion.


You're a bit nutty.
 
moothemagiccow
Has gawker become self-aware? That was the most anger-baiting website I could think of until it died on the "it's our right to post revenge porn" hill
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
Kind of amusing, coming from "gawker." LOL

But it's kind of nice to see that Thiel didn't actually manage to kill them. Because he's a piece of shiat, just to be clear, not because I particularly admire "gawker."
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
I'm not going to say Gawker is... wrong on this. I do think they are missing a significant piece of the puzzle though.

I'm willing to agree with the oversimplified argument is that the internet as a general concept makes you a crank. Yet Gawker refers to "online" and "social media" like some kind of neutral guiltless party.

Twitter and Facebook live and die on "crankness" and the design of their platforms are intended to maximize it.
It does not have to be this way, other than the fact that it's the most lucrative form of user engagement.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
Hey.

I am not an opinion.

You're a bit nutty.


Yes, but who told you how I taste?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
In my experience, fark has become one of the friendlier corners of the interwebs. The spats are more like family quarrels. There are definitely worse places, and I often regret dipping my toe in them. But I eventually go back and get horrified all over again.


Fark is more cynical, but less toxic. And the politics and religion discussions are mostly contained to relevant threads, many of which are on the relevant tab.

The number of trolls we have are finite. You can block them or Favorite them in a shade of gray too dark to read unless you truly want to.
 
