 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Do you have a flag?   (bbc.com) divider line
33
    More: Awkward, United Kingdom, Diego Garcia, Chagos Archipelago, Mauritius, official reason, Maldives, Mauritian government's excursion, Foreign Office  
•       •       •

1070 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2022 at 1:30 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been known to raise a few....
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The picture from TFA looks a lot like Diego Garcia. Is that included in the ChagosArchipelago? It is geographically but does Mauritius also lay claim to it? That might be a bit awkward.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Cake or Death subby?

Well, we're out of cake.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Too obscure for Fark?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Andre has a red flag, Chiang Ching's is blue
They all have hills to fly them on except for Lin Tai Yu
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Falklands 2.0
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They do have a flag, Subby. That's the problem.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dbrunker: Too obscure for Fark?

[Fark user image 442x325]


baby, we dig our man.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: dbrunker: Too obscure for Fark?

[Fark user image 442x325]

baby, we dig our man.


He's a righteous man.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: The picture from TFA looks a lot like Diego Garcia. Is that included in the ChagosArchipelago? It is geographically but does Mauritius also lay claim to it? That might be a bit awkward.


From TFA
Fark user imageView Full Size

Diego Garcia
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The Martians landed on Chagos!  And they raised a flag?
 
rogue49
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They're all dressed to kill, eh?

Travestis exécutifs' :D
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
All property is theft, Vyvian.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: The picture from TFA looks a lot like Diego Garcia. Is that included in the ChagosArchipelago? It is geographically but does Mauritius also lay claim to it? That might be a bit awkward.


It is indeed included.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: The picture from TFA looks a lot like Diego Garcia. Is that included in the ChagosArchipelago? It is geographically but does Mauritius also lay claim to it? That might be a bit awkward.


Yes they claim it. Good luck with that.

So the timeline is
(1) As a Colonial power, the UK acquired the islands from France
(2) The UK administered the islands from Mauritania
(3) When Mauritania went independent, the UK paid them money to buy the islands
(4) When Mauritania whined, the UK paid compensation to the laborers who were moved off the islands
(5) Mauritania wants a do-over
(6) Global warming says hi. Be a shame if anything happened to these atolls here.

The islands are a gazillion miles from Mauritania. Fark them. This is a lot of fuss over nothing.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"the UK government said it had "a long-standing commitment, first made in 1965, to cede sovereignty of the territory to Mauritius when it is no longer required for defence purposes".

I believe the UK is now defending their size. As the UK has gotten older it has been shrinking and people are starting to wonder if they can keep it up or if they'll become flacid and no longer be able to maintain their stiff position. A lot of old countries have this problem and it really shouldn't be anything the UK should worry about.
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I think the UK has the much stronger claim, in that they were there first and they have a navy.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh, fLag. Sorry, I'm accustomed to Brit slang.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Three UN bodies have ruled that the archipelago - more than 5,000 miles away from the UK - is part of Britain's old empire and should be handed to Mauritius.

France still has Reunion(French: Réunion) and it's the longest domestic flight from France to there according to Jeremy Clarkson
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
British Guano futures are poised to take a hit in stock trading.
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What a Mauritian flag might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trevt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Indeed
Eddie Izzard- Do you have a Flag?
Youtube hYeFcSq7Mxg
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I was just thinking this weekend: FARK flags.

With the possible exception of the rainbow flag.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Old_Chief_Scott: The picture from TFA looks a lot like Diego Garcia. Is that included in the ChagosArchipelago? It is geographically but does Mauritius also lay claim to it? That might be a bit awkward.

From TFA
[Fark user image 425x239]
Diego Garcia
[Fark user image 425x340]


Yeah, but they raised their flags on two un-inhabited atols, not Diego Garcia, even though that also belongs to them.

USA could just pay Mauritius instead of the UK for the lease, if it came to that.
 
MBooda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Been there, done that, got the t-shirt.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
onestr8
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yeah. I'm sure the UK/US will just hand over Diego Garcia. It's not like they use it or that it has any strategic importance.

So if the flag is taken down, it is a provocation?
What if it is strafed every few minutes until it's buried under a pile of volcanic powder and spent munitions? Is that okay?

Then what?
 
dryknife
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My Mauritius CSB

When I was about 8-9 I got obsessed with treasure hunting and time capsules. One day I decided to start an exploratory dig of the neighbour's front yard to see what treasure was hidden in the ground.
I get down about 18" into the neighbour's lawn on my first hole and find a coin. I cleaned off the dirt and rust so I could read the coin. It was from Mauritius. I didn't know where that was and ran inside to check the atlas.  It was an island country so this coin was likely pirate treasure in my highly-experienced 9 year old opinion.
I don't know how a coin from Mauritius ended up in the dirt beneath my neighbour's lawn in BC, Canada, but at the time I was sure I had found a buried cache of treasure. My parents made me end the dig after that first hole since our neighbour wasn't too pleased to have an overgrown gopher digging up his nice lawn.
I've still got that coin somewhere in my collection of things n stuff.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"The ceremony, led by the Mauritian ambassador to the UN, took place on the atoll of Peros Banhos..."

"...which, in Portuguese, means...  wait a minute!  Somebody's been messing with the teleprompter!"
 
dywed88
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: The picture from TFA looks a lot like Diego Garcia. Is that included in the ChagosArchipelago? It is geographically but does Mauritius also lay claim to it? That might be a bit awkward.


Yes, that is the entire reason for this situation. The US wanted a base in the area (and explicitly required no local population on the island to agitate for independence or control or to get tied up in bad PR in the US from decolonization) and the British agreed to give them one. So the British "bought" it from their colonial government and then forcibly expelled the population.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dywed88: Old_Chief_Scott: The picture from TFA looks a lot like Diego Garcia. Is that included in the ChagosArchipelago? It is geographically but does Mauritius also lay claim to it? That might be a bit awkward.

Yes, that is the entire reason for this situation. The US wanted a base in the area (and explicitly required no local population on the island to agitate for independence or control or to get tied up in bad PR in the US from decolonization) and the British agreed to give them one. So the British "bought" it from their colonial government and then forcibly expelled the population.


ROFL, you need to read up on the history of Diego garcia.

Not to mention RTFA more closely because Peros Banhos isn't Diego Garcia.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.