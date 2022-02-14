 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Finally got out of jail after that 3-year term for beating up your amputee grandfather? At last, you're free to live the American dream of shooting your little brother to death   (24ssports.com) divider line
23
    More: Florida, Murder, Daniel Arthur Redman29 years, Assault, Family, Kidnapping, Brendan Behan, Police, Ballistic trauma  
•       •       •

855 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2022 at 1:19 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
REDMAN ARRESTED FOR MURDER


files.merryjane.comView Full Size

Too bad Method Man couldn't keep him out of trouble.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes but he felt threatened, and this is Florida, so all is forgiven.
 
Northern
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

koder: Yes but he felt threatened, and this is Florida, so all is forgiven.


Was the gun OK?  Will it find a good home?
 
MBooda
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The Aristocrats?
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
From that..  "the tragedy"

You mean "the logical conclusion of events which were started years ago"

At least he didn't kill people who weren't involved w the problem
 
Snargi
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That dude is a POS even for Florida.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Who hasn't thought of capping their little brother?
AW and why doesn't he get my hand me downs?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Interesting ad choice
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He assaulted his family before, goes to jail for 3 years, and is taken back in by the family?
And I'm sure, they knew just how crazy this monster was before the first crime, too...

Dude was probably sitting in prison for 3 years thinking about how to get revenge on his family for getting him locked up...

What a shiatty situation, feel bad for the 19 year old.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: REDMAN ARRESTED FOR MURDER


[files.merryjane.com image 850x463]
Too bad Method Man couldn't keep him out of trouble.


Why is the Redman's kin dead?
 
khatores
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Who the hell wrote this? It sounds like it was done by an algorithm or maybe poorly translated. Either that or the story is much more wild than the article has room for.

"Witnesses told delegates that the suspect was the shooter who attempted to break into their home before he fled," officials said.

I was in the living room, panicking around.

...theft of an occupied conveyor belt with batteries...
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Trying to win a Darwin award on the installment plan.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FTFA:
theft of an occupied conveyor belt with batteries

Well now THERE'S a really specific crime I've never heard of before.
 
jso2897
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Another responsible gun owner.
 
MBooda
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Redman?

I thought they were the Commanders now.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
68 year old grandfather with a 29 year old grandson suggests that at least one or two people in this lineage had children before they were mature enough to raise them properly. Also helping said suggestion is the current article of events.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: He assaulted his family before, goes to jail for 3 years, and is taken back in by the family?
And I'm sure, they knew just how crazy this monster was before the first crime, too...

Dude was probably sitting in prison for 3 years thinking about how to get revenge on his family for getting him locked up...

What a shiatty situation, feel bad for the 19 year old.


Did he not just show up?

Some people are just too broken to live in society.

Early in my life, I believed that everyone was redeemable.
A person I cared for deeply started doing meth and I survived eight broken ribs, two punctured lungs, and a detached retina.

Now, the only strays I collect are the four-legged kind.
 
Farkin_Crazy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well that will make Thanksgiv.....

What do you mean, nobody wants to come? You're SUPPOSED to be with family!
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I see a perfect candidate for Florida's death row with this dangerous, feral scum, IMHO.
 
Trik
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
29, is that millennial or z'er?
 
Reyito
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: FTFA:
theft of an occupied conveyor belt with batteries

Well now THERE'S a really specific crime I've never heard of before.


The only thing I can think of is autocorrected "conveyance with battery"
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Reyito: mongbiohazard: FTFA:
theft of an occupied conveyor belt with batteries

Well now THERE'S a really specific crime I've never heard of before.

The only thing I can think of is autocorrected "conveyance with battery"


Some of the wording in TFA seems algorithmic, like they had a machine learning algorithm write it.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ThieveryCorp: 68 year old grandfather with a 29 year old grandson suggests that at least one or two people in this lineage had children before they were mature enough to raise them properly. Also helping said suggestion is the current article of events.


I had a secretary that was a grandmother at 35.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.