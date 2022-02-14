 Skip to content
(NPR)   Surely it'll be fine. We're much more technologically advanced than the Anasazi   (npr.org) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have a lot more mouths to feed too
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe we should build some more golf courses and car washes?
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: We have a lot more mouths to feed too


that part no one ever talks about.  more houses, more cities, more everything.  or walk into your local CostCo / grocery store.  Pallets and pallets of sports drinks, water, ionized water, de-ionized water, re-ionized water, de-re-pre-ionized sports drinks, and swimming pools everywhere.  we're all pointing to climate change, and I 100% agree it is a thing, but, so much water is wasted on other things, IMO.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another more generalized term for Anasazi is "Ancestral Puebloans".
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't call me Shirley. Unless I'm wearing my slut dress and heels.  Then call me Slutty Shirley.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we invested in nuclear power AND a water pipeline, we could be pumping huge amounts of water from the Mississippi River to the Southwest.
 
CFitzsimmons [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DVD
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Build a 3 giant, filtered straws going from the Pacific to the western side of the Great Divide.  Deposit lots of water at the base of the mountains.  Problem solved!

/not really
//but the oceans are rising anyway, right?
///Delay them with some solar-powered straw-sucking!
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ho can that be? With the Polar Caps melting, shouldn't we have more water?
 
sprgrss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
remove all the dams
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: Ho can that be? With the Polar Caps melting, shouldn't we have more water?


There's more money in the economy than ever but unfortunately for me, it's in other peoples' bank accounts.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coming soon

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: Ho can that be? With the Polar Caps melting, shouldn't we have more water?


It's almost the area doesn't border an ocean.

Also, go drink a bunch of saltwater. Let us know the results.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DVD: Build a 3 giant, filtered straws going from the Pacific to the western side of the Great Divide.  Deposit lots of water at the base of the mountains.  Problem solved!

/not really
//but the oceans are rising anyway, right?
///Delay them with some solar-powered straw-sucking!


Honestly, that's something I have thought of too.  Why not desalination plants, pump the distilled water directly to the aquifers?  Use the resulting salt for all the things we normally use salt for, like fries and canned meat.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is still more than enough water to grow food in the West.  However, some kinds of food require significantly more water per calorie than others (ie: meat, nuts).  There is a lot of money invested into growing those inefficient foods along with some cultural significance, so politics will fark things up, of course.

I'm more worried about the wildfire threat and rising electricity prices as hydro-power resources dwindle.  Even the local nuke plant is raising prices as the cost of water to drive its turbines is going up.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: Another more generalized term for Anasazi is "Ancestral Puebloans".


Ancestral Puebloan is preferred since Anasazi means "ancient enemies" in Diné/Navajo.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are.

That's a big part of the problem.
 
DVD
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grumpfuff: stuffy: Ho can that be? With the Polar Caps melting, shouldn't we have more water?

It's almost the area doesn't border an ocean.

Also, go drink a bunch of saltwater. Let us know the results.


_______________________

It'll taste like a Fark edition of Maker's Mark?
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But now with the number of water molecules available to us declining, it really is time for us to get real about how much water there is for us to use."

It's an Extra Big-Ass Drought, now with fewer MOLECULES.
 
maudibjr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: If we invested in nuclear power AND a water pipeline, we could be pumping huge amounts of water from the Mississippi River to the Southwest.


I don't think you understand just how expensive it is to pump water over long distances.

Although at least a water pipeline spill won't render the land a hazardous waste zone
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Researcher Williams said roughly one-fifth of the current megadrought can be attributed to human-caused climate change.

So 80% of this is for magical reasons and not because of trying to build the biggest cities in the desert out of spite?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

meat0918: I don't think you understand just how expensive it is to pump water over long distances.


My thought was we use heat from reactors to boil the water and the steam is sent through the pipeline easier than pumping it as water. When it reaches a point that it flows downhill, a condenser turns it back to liquid and it empties into reservoirs.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: AlgaeRancher: We have a lot more mouths to feed too

that part no one ever talks about.  more houses, more cities, more everything.  or walk into your local CostCo / grocery store.  Pallets and pallets of sports drinks, water, ionized water, de-ionized water, re-ionized water, de-re-pre-ionized sports drinks, and swimming pools everywhere.  we're all pointing to climate change, and I 100% agree it is a thing, but, so much water is wasted on other things, IMO.


100%
The water is vastly over allocated. I was just in a meeting with a certain county and heard they want to change laws to be less conversation minded so that growth can continue. I guess water will just somehow appear.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Maybe we should build some more golf courses and car washes?


I think it would be pretty to have a large pond right next to the stadium and holographic Lombardi Trophy and other crap so this whole project is really beautiful and stuff even thought it took a whole crapton of diesel fuel and steel to make this stadium "green"
 
WTP 2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
FTA: multi-decade megadrought occurred in the 1500s, when the West was still largely inhabited by American Indian tribes.

so global weather change is the fault of Native Americans...so says science !
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There aren't water shortages in places that AREN'T A FARKING DESERT! STOP TRYING TO GROW FOOD IN THE DESERT!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Just a matter of time before they start eating each other.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: There aren't water shortages in places that AREN'T A FARKING DESERT! STOP TRYING TO GROW FOOD IN THE DESERT!

[Fark user image image 425x239]


The Indigenous peoples and the Spanish did fairly well with growing crops out here.  It's all the cities and military bases and hydraulic fracking that are causing issues.  If Arizona had two million instead of seven million, things wouldn't be as bad.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

meat0918: mrmopar5287: If we invested in nuclear power AND a water pipeline, we could be pumping huge amounts of water from the Mississippi River to the Southwest.

I don't think you understand just how expensive it is to pump water over long distances.

Although at least a water pipeline spill won't render the land a hazardous waste zone


Not just long distances but also huge elevation gains.  Also, given that the prairie states are having their own water issues, they should be a priority.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: There is still more than enough water to grow food in the West.  However, some kinds of food require significantly more water per calorie than others (ie: meat, nuts).  There is a lot of money invested into growing those inefficient foods along with some cultural significance, so politics will fark things up, of course.

I'm more worried about the wildfire threat and rising electricity prices as hydro-power resources dwindle.  Even the local nuke plant is raising prices as the cost of water to drive its turbines is going up.


Nuts are actually a very efficient use of resources, since they provide wood, oil, protein, and depending on the type of nut, can be used for flour or meal. They store well, and once a grove is established it will provide nuts for several years without further management.

We just don't use them effectively. We use them as luxury goods instead of necessities, so a lot is wasted.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: If we invested in nuclear power AND a water pipeline, we could be pumping huge amounts of water from the Mississippi River to the Southwest.


Well, my idea was to re-direct water from the Red River near the headwaters of the Mississippi (think Fargo) that tend to flow north to Canada and flood a lot of towns from time to time towards the Green River (think Jackson) project in Wyoming. A whole bunch of people told me I was stupid to pump water up 6,000 ft.  Nuclear power might help with that, and Wyoming has a lot of wind power, could add some solar.

Anyway, the main part of this is people think I'm stupid for trying to solve a problem.  At least I have company.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: There aren't water shortages in places that AREN'T A FARKING DESERT! STOP TRYING TO GROW FOOD IN THE DESERT!

[Fark user image image 425x239]


It's not even food. AZ exports alfalfa to China
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: We are.

That's a big part of the problem.


sadly this.

Our technology allowed us to build these cities where we never should have in the first place.

Our technology is driving the global warming that is driving the drought.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

question_dj: Just a matter of time before they start eating each other.


or moving to your city and voting.
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: meat0918: I don't think you understand just how expensive it is to pump water over long distances.

My thought was we use heat from reactors to boil the water and the steam is sent through the pipeline easier than pumping it as water. When it reaches a point that it flows downhill, a condenser turns it back to liquid and it empties into reservoirs.


Solar.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

blastoh: Gyrfalcon: We are.

That's a big part of the problem.

sadly this.

Our technology allowed us to build these cities where we never should have in the first place.

Our technology is driving the global warming that is driving the drought.


I remember stepping out of the semi at the Quartzite Truck Stop, must have been in July or August.

The heat was beyond tolerable, must have been 115 in the shade.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: baronbloodbath: There aren't water shortages in places that AREN'T A FARKING DESERT! STOP TRYING TO GROW FOOD IN THE DESERT!

[Fark user image image 425x239]

The Indigenous peoples and the Spanish did fairly well with growing crops out here.  It's all the cities and military bases and hydraulic fracking that are causing issues.  If Arizona had two million instead of seven million, things wouldn't be as bad.


Water usage in Arizona is around 70% for agriculture, 8% for industrial, and 22% for residential and commercial.  An acre of farmland will typically use more water than an acre of residential housing.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

stuffy: Ho can that be? With the Polar Caps melting, shouldn't we have more water?


It's because you touch yourself
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Record-breaking snowfall in California's Sierra Nevada and big snow storms blanketed the Northern Rockies in December. But a hot, dry start to the year has since dropped snowpack levels to below average in many places.

I don't understand why they don't just blow more snow. Keep those snow machines going all winter long and we'll have plenty of snow melt runoff to fill the reservoirs, plus all that snow will increase the planet's albedo, reflecting more heat back into space and reducing global warming. Problem solved.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: DVD: Build a 3 giant, filtered straws going from the Pacific to the western side of the Great Divide.  Deposit lots of water at the base of the mountains.  Problem solved!

/not really
//but the oceans are rising anyway, right?
///Delay them with some solar-powered straw-sucking!

Honestly, that's something I have thought of too.  Why not desalination plants, pump the distilled water directly to the aquifers?  Use the resulting salt for all the things we normally use salt for, like fries and canned meat.


Or, you know, don't live in a farking desert!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: baronbloodbath: There aren't water shortages in places that AREN'T A FARKING DESERT! STOP TRYING TO GROW FOOD IN THE DESERT!

[Fark user image image 425x239]

It's not even food. AZ exports alfalfa to China


I'm not aware of China. I am aware of Saudi Arabia.
 
fastfxr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: "But now with the number of water molecules available to us declining, it really is time for us to get real about how much water there is for us to use."

It's an Extra Big-Ass Drought, now with fewer MOLECULES.


Having a hard time with this one as well.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

chitownmike: NM Volunteer: DVD: Build a 3 giant, filtered straws going from the Pacific to the western side of the Great Divide.  Deposit lots of water at the base of the mountains.  Problem solved!

/not really
//but the oceans are rising anyway, right?
///Delay them with some solar-powered straw-sucking!

Honestly, that's something I have thought of too.  Why not desalination plants, pump the distilled water directly to the aquifers?  Use the resulting salt for all the things we normally use salt for, like fries and canned meat.

Or, you know, don't live in a farking desert!


https://phys.org/news/2022-02-san-diego-blown-la.html

San Diego uses desal and their water rates are starting to go way up as a result.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
its almost like you can't do constantly increasing, year over year, amounts of water-intensive farming in the middle of a bone-bleaching zero water zero humidity desert.  who would have thought?
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: NM Volunteer: baronbloodbath: There aren't water shortages in places that AREN'T A FARKING DESERT! STOP TRYING TO GROW FOOD IN THE DESERT!

[Fark user image image 425x239]

The Indigenous peoples and the Spanish did fairly well with growing crops out here.  It's all the cities and military bases and hydraulic fracking that are causing issues.  If Arizona had two million instead of seven million, things wouldn't be as bad.

Water usage in Arizona is around 70% for agriculture, 8% for industrial, and 22% for residential and commercial.  An acre of farmland will typically use more water than an acre of residential housing.


An acre of farmland feeds more people than an an acre of residential housing.
If we embraced drought tolerant foods and grew them here, we could feed people using less water. We don't because money and profit.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: San Diego uses desal and their water rates are starting to go way up as a result.


this.  build efficient power plants.  desalinate the ocean for the water for residential.
agriculture needs to just STOP, mostly.

this is the cost of living in a desert.  if you dont like it move to the plains (tornadoes) or move south (hurricaines).
everywhere you go has a downside - but its not right to expect someone else to just suck up the cost of that for you.  you live there, you pay it.
 
Artcurus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: DVD: Build a 3 giant, filtered straws going from the Pacific to the western side of the Great Divide.  Deposit lots of water at the base of the mountains.  Problem solved!

/not really
//but the oceans are rising anyway, right?
///Delay them with some solar-powered straw-sucking!

Honestly, that's something I have thought of too.  Why not desalination plants, pump the distilled water directly to the aquifers?  Use the resulting salt for all the things we normally use salt for, like fries and canned meat.


desalination takes a farkton of  energy.  so everyone screams about the amount of power but won't upgrade the infrastructure
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ski9600: NewportBarGuy: Maybe we should build some more golf courses and car washes?

I think it would be pretty to have a large pond right next to the stadium and holographic Lombardi Trophy and other crap so this whole project is really beautiful and stuff even thought it took a whole crapton of diesel fuel and steel to make this stadium "green"


WTF are you talking about?
 
