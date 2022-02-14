 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WKYC Cleveland)   Mayor resigns in order to spend more time searching for ice holes and hookers   (wkyc.com) divider line
32
    More: Followup, Change, Mayor, Municipality, Ice fishing, Constable, New York City, shake-up city council, Ice  
•       •       •

1155 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2022 at 1:09 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: My comments at Tuesday's workshop were made out of concern for our community; what could become of unintended consequences of new legislation, based on my prior television news reporting experience.

My experience being in a television news studio while this story was airing: Everyone was trying REALLY hard to keep a straight face and mostly failing.

You being an idiot doesn't have anything to do with "tv news experience", the tv news people were/are laughing at you.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't laugh, it's cold
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"My...humor...was grossly misunderstood."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If you need help looking for ice holes, ask the guy who was deported to Sweden.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Darn!  Forgot the condoms!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I need to try this ice fishing.  What do you use as bait to catch ice?  Ice cubes?

So if you build a shanty, are the working gals naturally drawn to it or is there a signal?  Youtube always has these answers.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
All a joke, everybody.

LOL, it's amazing how often old white people make jokes that SOUND like evidence in an involuntary commitment hearing. In public meetings. Which are official statements of their opinions about various things.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The world has plenty of comedians. We don't need "funny" politicians.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The old "I was just joking" defense.
The "You guys can't take a joke" variant.
What a weirdo.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
politics of personal destruction

Every single politician in history who's used this phrase deserved to be destroyed.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Whose Line Is It Anyway - Hollywood Director, Icehole
Youtube 0v4sOvEa7AM
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I thought it was funny.
 
patrick767
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Begoggle: The old "I was just joking" defense.
The "You guys can't take a joke" variant.
What a weirdo.


If it was a joke, I don't get it. I'm not sure anyone does. But if it wasn't a joke, what was it? He earnestly believes that ice fishing shanties lead to prostitution? Huh?

Cafe Threads: "My...humor...was grossly misunderstood."

[Fark user image 425x425]


But... I mean... what was offensive about it? Am I missing something? It seems nonsensical rather than offensive.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Useless without pictures you say?

ww1.prweb.comView Full Size
 
Scoobie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PvtStash
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Best lie to use to hide anything:
You misunderstood, i was joking when i suggested we do a thing that sounded exactly like the sort of stuff i am known to be into.

You misunderstood, that when i sounded like a blathering idiot, i was in fact just telling a joke.


Anyone and everyone that claims this "i was joking" shiat to me, is a now liar and there is nothing they can do to alter my knowledge of that.
The only other options was, you suck at telling jokes, and that's a far worse unforgivable thing to have done.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Maybe the sentiment shouldn't be "You should learn to take a joke"

but instead: "You should learn to TELL a joke"
 
PolyHatSnake
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I need to try this ice fishing.  What do you use as bait to catch ice?  Ice cubes?

So if you build a shanty, are the working gals naturally drawn to it or is there a signal?  Youtube always has these answers.


What's the ice-fishing equivalent to a "Lot Lizards welcome" sticker?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

patrick767: Begoggle: The old "I was just joking" defense.
The "You guys can't take a joke" variant.
What a weirdo.

If it was a joke, I don't get it. I'm not sure anyone does. But if it wasn't a joke, what was it? He earnestly believes that ice fishing shanties lead to prostitution? Huh?


Agree it's more nonsensical than offensive, but his resignation is more over stuff like the following. Which is offensive to many. Because he wants to ban certain teaching in schools (typical "for the children" stuff).
The guy is a nutjob.
And his position is mostly for image, and if he's portraying a bad image of the city, then he's not doing his job.

Over the course of the past year, he has made headlines for his criticism of the city's school board due to controversial writing prompts -- including prompts that focused on sex and drinking -- in a book that was assigned in Hudson's Senior College Credit Plus Writing class.
Shubert, who likened the prompts to "child pornography," called for all five of the city's school board members to resign over the incident. Despite a Summit County Prosecutor's Office investigation into the matter referring to Shubert's call for board members to resign as "reckless," the mayor proceeded to double down on his criticism.
 
rudemix [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He has probably stepped down to focus on a state or national political career. He sounds exactly like the type of ignorant, lying, hypocritical-moralist piece of vapid human shiat that constituents of the GOP cream over in anticipation of dropping a vote for.
 
Frowzy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

patrick767: Begoggle: The old "I was just joking" defense.
The "You guys can't take a joke" variant.
What a weirdo.

If it was a joke, I don't get it. I'm not sure anyone does. But if it wasn't a joke, what was it? He earnestly believes that ice fishing shanties lead to prostitution? Huh?


He wasn't joking. At some point in this man's life he banged a hooker in an ice shanty and so he believes that it's a common occurrence that should be taken into consideration.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In related news, sales of ice fishing tents have skyrocketed in the Hudson, Ohio area.
 
LadySusan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Does anyone know why they attempted to ban ice fishing and ice skating to begin with? Safety concerns? NIMBYism?
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

patrick767: Begoggle: The old "I was just joking" defense.
The "You guys can't take a joke" variant.
What a weirdo.

If it was a joke, I don't get it. I'm not sure anyone does. But if it wasn't a joke, what was it? He earnestly believes that ice fishing shanties lead to prostitution? Huh?

Cafe Threads: "My...humor...was grossly misunderstood."

[Fark user image 425x425]

But... I mean... what was offensive about it? Am I missing something? It seems nonsensical rather than offensive.


Yep, really trying to find the offense in the non sequitur but I fear we're losing brain cells with the attempts.
 
Fishbulb30w
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
csb/

About 25 years ago I was at a Hotel on Lake Superior and they had fishing huts out on the ice that they would take you out to and supply all the rods, tackle and bait. They would come and check on you every 3 or 4 hours to see if you wanted anything or to come back to the hotel.
My friend and I think this sounds like a fine way to spend the afternoon so we were in our ice shack about an hour and we were sipping whiskey, smoking cigars and had even caught an nice little lake trout and then we hear a snowmobile pull up and  there's a knock at the door, that's a little soon for them to be checking on us. We open the door and there are 2 cute young 20 something year old girls so we ask them in and offer them a drink.
After talking with them for a few minutes we figure out why they are here and thank them for dropping by but we don't have any money on us. We left our wallets back at the hotel because who knew you could buy things out on a frozen lake in the middle of winter.
The girls stuck around for about another 15 minutes talking to us and we thanked them again and said we'll remember next time and sure will recommend this place to our friends.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Well, off to pornhub then.

"What are you doing step auger?"
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Ask for "the ol' #7" and remember your crank bait and rubber waders....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Since the passing of my wife, First Lady Sherri Moyer, I have given considerable thought to the next stage of my life.

Also, considerable though to prostitutes.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.