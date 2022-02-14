 Skip to content
(MSN)   Code 18, we have urban whitefish. Repeat, urban whitefish
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Thanks subby. Very informative article.
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deslided:
https://deslide.clusterfake.net/?o=html_table&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.msn.com%2Fen-US%2Ftravel%2Fnews%2Fsecret-code-words-youre-not-supposed-to-know%2Fss-AATPONo%3F

We really link to slideshows? fark me what year is it?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moo, Boing, Woof.

... I've said too much.
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll never here a pilot actually say 7500, 7600, 7700.  These are "Squawk Codes" put into transponders to alert air traffic control.
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FLASH: White Rocket
Drill for nuclear launch

FLASH: Red Rocket
Kiss your butt goodbye.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BROWN ALERT!
BROWN ALERT!
EVACUATE THE LOWER CHAMBERS!
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1488
Used by white supremacists around the world, if you see this number in an email address, a t-shirt, or a tattoo, you'll know the person has a Neo-nazi ideology.
Disgraced as a pedophile, Jared from Subway tries to redeem himself, and prove he can still hang with the 1488's.
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still trying to decipher 'Galaxy 4 Watch'
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is "I can haz PDF." really a code? Isn't that just a cute way of asking for a PDF?
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Treat your contractors nicely. Otherwise you'll be receiving a PMO charge authorized by the HMFIC in charge.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PEBKAC and Code 18 go with Layer 8 Error.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DreamyAltarBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A request for "Mr Strong" in a hospital means somebody is getting unruly and needs restraint.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and a slideshow of medical slang codes would break Deslideify.

http://messybeast.com/dragonqueen/medical-acronyms.htm
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

With a RTFM recommendation for follow-up.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If you hear a Code Strong at a hospital, it means someone is being aggressive and all orderlies are needed to bring the patient under control. It's more common in psychiatric facilities but could certainly happen at any hospital with overnight beds.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

A "red rocket" is a dog's boner. Why would your butt be in danger from...

Hey, you know what? Never mind. Some secrets you should keep to yourself.

Please keep this one to yourself.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Code 18, we have urban whitefish. Repeat, urban whitefish
As apposed to a
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Coney Island Whitefish
Youtube uhOI32TUijg
.
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When in danger or in doubt,
Run in circles, scream and shout!

Heard the expression first on Lost in Space. Wouk apparently gets credit in 1951 "The Caine Mutiny"
 
Minktastic Mink! [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: If you hear a Code Strong at a hospital, it means someone is being aggressive and all orderlies are needed to bring the patient under control. It's more common in psychiatric facilities but could certainly happen at any hospital with overnight beds.


We used to get maybe one or two code strongs a week. And it was usually someone playing it safe and calling one before it escalated out of control. Shortly before I retired, we had several every shift and it was always mask-related. The chronic mandatory overtime and that bullshiat were the two primary reasons I decided to retire. No regerts.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A 1488 can be solved by a visit from the HNIC.
 
danvon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Urban whitefish? I always heard it called a Coney Island whitefish.
 
gbv23
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yeah I always heard Coney Island Whitefish

but I get why urban works too
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Be careful about using EEOC in the US. It very well could be misconstrued.
 
