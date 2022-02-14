 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   CHP clarifies these two simple littering tricks. Everything else is illegal. Bonus: so is harassing deer from a snowmobile   (ktla.com) divider line
20
    More: Amusing, Automobile, Transport, Law, Walking, Vehicle, Vehicles, Editor's note, California Vehicle Code  
•       •       •

1027 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2022 at 10:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...rolling duck pond.  Got it.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: So...rolling duck pond.  Got it.


No. CLEAR water.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Presumably that's for chicken trucks?

I know in north Georgia you can spot them due to the trail of feathers behind them. They have to be open cages or they'd show up to the processing plants pre cooked.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"According to the CHP, a driver can technically spill clear water onto the roadway or feathers from live birds. However, the law stipulates that they have to be live birds."

Live only at the time of feather separation? Or, live at some hypothetical time when a CHP officer pulls over a vehicle to ensure that the source of said feathers is a living bird.  What if you're driving a truck full of mostly live chickens, but a few expired en route to their destination? Is the fine pro-rated by living/dead bird ratio, assuming that the source of individual feathers cannot reasonably be ascertained.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I've seen CHP pull over garbage trucks for not having their load covered and letting trash blow out onto the highway.

SR-134 near Scholl Canyon.

I've also had the unfortunate experience of traveling too closely behind a trailer of live hogs...

"Too closely" includes five trailer lengths.  (I thought that was enough.  Apparently not.  Next stop was the car wash.)
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Presumably that's for chicken trucks?

I know in north Georgia you can spot them due to the trail of feathers behind them. They have to be open cages or they'd show up to the processing plants pre cooked.


Okay that makes sense. I had a very strange imagining of someone plucking a bird in a car.
 
jtown
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Loris: jtown: So...rolling duck pond.  Got it.

No. CLEAR water.


I said DUCK pond.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bughunter: I've seen CHP pull over garbage trucks for not having their load covered and letting trash blow out onto the highway.

SR-134 near Scholl Canyon.

I've also had the unfortunate experience of traveling too closely behind a trailer of live hogs...

"Too closely" includes five trailer lengths.  (I thought that was enough.  Apparently not.  Next stop was the car wash.)


I won't drive behind any vehicle with 'exposed' loads, even if they appear to be tied down or whatever you want to call being in a non-solid container (e.g. wire mesh, cages with large holes, etc.).  At highway speeds, 1 second is anywhere from 7 to 10 car lengths depending on your relationship with the speed limit, and I figure you need a good 1.5-2 to make a safe swerving/brake-slamming decision.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Peki: TheGreatGazoo: Presumably that's for chicken trucks?

I know in north Georgia you can spot them due to the trail of feathers behind them. They have to be open cages or they'd show up to the processing plants pre cooked.

Okay that makes sense. I had a very strange imagining of someone plucking a bird in a car.


"Don't even try it, buddy."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: bughunter: I've seen CHP pull over garbage trucks for not having their load covered and letting trash blow out onto the highway.

SR-134 near Scholl Canyon.

I've also had the unfortunate experience of traveling too closely behind a trailer of live hogs...

"Too closely" includes five trailer lengths.  (I thought that was enough.  Apparently not.  Next stop was the car wash.)

I won't drive behind any vehicle with 'exposed' loads, even if they appear to be tied down or whatever you want to call being in a non-solid container (e.g. wire mesh, cages with large holes, etc.).  At highway speeds, 1 second is anywhere from 7 to 10 car lengths depending on your relationship with the speed limit, and I figure you need a good 1.5-2 to make a safe swerving/brake-slamming decision.


Riding my motorbike behind anyone hauling mattresses and shiat.
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bughunter: I've seen CHP pull over garbage trucks for not having their load covered and letting trash blow out onto the highway.

SR-134 near Scholl Canyon.

I've also had the unfortunate experience of traveling too closely behind a trailer of live hogs...

"Too closely" includes five trailer lengths.  (I thought that was enough.  Apparently not.  Next stop was the car wash.)


It's even better when on a motorcycle
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Once again Big Chicken has its way
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I pour out the last of my soda and ice, and when I'm out in the country I'll even throw apple cores out the window.  I like to live dangerously.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
According to Trivial Pursuit Genus Edition, there were three things that were not considered litter when dropped from a vehicle, and it was dirt, straw, and chicken feathers.

/may not have been California, specifically
///can't recall, but I recall the answer
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I have been behind a landscaping truck and have a baseball sized rock drop and take a bounce and wind up halfway through my windshield. I am very leery about following any trucks that have anything that might turn into a projectile. One time I was driving down the BQE behind a truck filled with flattened cars and he hit a bridge and took off the top three cars . Fortunately they all flew off to the shoulder otherwise I would have probably been in a bad situation.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ravage: bughunter: I've seen CHP pull over garbage trucks for not having their load covered and letting trash blow out onto the highway.

SR-134 near Scholl Canyon.

I've also had the unfortunate experience of traveling too closely behind a trailer of live hogs...

"Too closely" includes five trailer lengths.  (I thought that was enough.  Apparently not.  Next stop was the car wash.)

It's even better when on a motorcycle


Never had to follow a hog truck on a bike, but I did encounter what I presume was some kind of animal processing waste spilled on a road. It was late at night, and detouring around would have taken probably 20 minutes. I sucked it up and went through the 20 yards of ick instead. The bits that flung up in the radiator smelled kinda gross for a few weeks.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Good to know that I'm not breaking any laws

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

For the record, this is a chicken truck.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.