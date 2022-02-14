 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston) Boobies Soon on a beach in Nantucket / While boys will still have to tuck it / Boobies come out / when girls are about / And if you don't like it, fk it   (wcvb.com) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nantucket?

At least they'll be rich boobies.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's the 21st century. How is this still a thing?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Nantucket?

At least they'll be rich boobies.


Limerick? They're gonna get stabbed.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I expect this thread to be sexual anarchy.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Bet there'll be a lot of erect nipples, since it's a Massachusetts beach.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So Nantucket Buckets?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
what is that, like two days a year that it'll be a thing to worry about?  also, it's anybody, not just the people in your dirty little fantasy.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Bet there'll be a lot of erect nipples, since it's a Massachusetts beach.


This. My dad grew up on the beach in RI. That farking water is freezing.
 
brilett
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Tucking it is a drag queen thing. I don't think most guys will go for it.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Destructor: It's the 21st century. How is this still a thing?


Limericks have been around for ages
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TommyDeuce: Nantucket?

At least they'll be rich boobies.


Surely the fake tag would be more appropriate for these boobies, as fark doesn't have a plastic tag
 
