(Lehigh Valley Live)   Don't take your hiking group to a trail that hasn't been closed due to safety concerns for three years if you all want to come back alive   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
    Carbon County, Pennsylvania, 72-year-old woman, Lehigh River, Lehigh Gorge State Park, Hiking, Death  
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Has been not hasn't been, the hell  autocorrect?
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've seen this movie.  There's either a monster or a crazed serial killer back there. Don't go.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There had been at least 10 deaths there since the 1970s, authorities said

They should just let the bodies pile up, like on Everest, as a warning to others.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to blow up the waterfall.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A man and a boy are walking through the woods..
The boy turns to the man and says, "these woods sure are scary."
The man turns to him and says, "you're telling me, I have to walk back alone."
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is there such a seemingly well maintained trail leading to a 200 foot cliff?
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, subby.

cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
72- year-old woman on an icy, hazardous, closed trail?   buh-bye.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: [Fark user image 850x850]

Why is there such a seemingly well maintained trail leading to a 200 foot cliff?


Natural selection?
Also, possibly, a literacy test.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WelldeadLink: Time to blow up the waterfall.


Don't do that! Think about the effects both up- and down-stream. They'll no longer be the rivers and lakes that you're used to.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh, these 'permission slips' look like Power of Attourn letters
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The victim was a member of the Philadelphia Korean Hiking Club
Reportedly, they moved slow along the tail.  Inchon along, actually
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: [Fark user image 850x850]

Why is there such a seemingly well maintained trail leading to a 200 foot cliff?


I feel like they should have a gate or something.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: [Fark user image 850x850]
Why is there such a seemingly well maintained trail leading to a 200 foot cliff?


Because nobody has any brakes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: 72- year-old woman on an icy, hazardous, closed trail?   buh-bye.


I forgot my boot chains yesterday and had to penguin walk part of the way. Not that crazy of a trail, however.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

atomic-age: cryinoutloud: 72- year-old woman on an icy, hazardous, closed trail?   buh-bye.

I forgot my boot chains yesterday and had to penguin walk part of the way. Not that crazy of a trail, however.


I've been up the falls trail in very icy conditions, so I can certainly understand how the woman fell.  Every step has to be planned in some places.  It's a nice trail in dry conditions.
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: [Fark user image 850x850]

Why is there such a seemingly well maintained trail leading to a 200 foot cliff?


To make it easier to get to Suicide Drop.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If a simple slip or trip means you fall to your death you're at a much higher risk level than these people were prepared for.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: [Fark user image 850x850]

Why is there such a seemingly well maintained trail leading to a 200 foot cliff?


That looks like Hangover. I'd never ride it but I bet the views are fantastic.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: [Fark user image image 850x850]

Why is there such a seemingly well maintained trail leading to a 200 foot cliff?


There're all kinds of great, gorgeous trails that have some form of exposure to them. People need to make their own decisions about their safety.

I ride mountain bike a lot, and I have no personal need to ride any sort of crazy exposure. I've got the fitness & skill to ride it - what I don't have is the hubris to need to ride it. Those videos online of idiots riding hair's-breadth trails are just infuriating, as they seem unwilling to consider all it takes is one mistake. One mistake and your loved ones lose you. It really is on you to know WTF you're doing and not kill or injure yourself.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: jtown: [Fark user image 850x850]

Why is there such a seemingly well maintained trail leading to a 200 foot cliff?

I feel like they should have a gate or something.


THIS!

About thirty feet before the "Cliff O DEATH.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kobrakai: jtown: [Fark user image 850x850]

Why is there such a seemingly well maintained trail leading to a 200 foot cliff?

That looks like Hangover. I'd never ride it but I bet the views are fantastic.


The views are really great but very, very brief on your down.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldernell: I've seen this movie.  There's either a monster or a crazed serial killer back there. Don't go.


I think it is a loose nut, probably needs a washer and tightening up. It is usually the one behind the keyboard, but you should check around maybe the other keyboard.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Warning signs don't apply to YOU. Duh.

Just ignore them. Always a great idea.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was on that trail in 2018 (it was still open) and yes, the trail was a bit trecherous (even in July) but the scenery was beautiful. I drove from WI to Massachusetts for my brother's wedding and decided to sightsee in PA on the way back. I went to Valley Forge, Gettysburg, and Falling Waters. I also stayed in Jim Thorpe a few days doing family research since my 4x great grandfather settled there in the mid 1700's and there is a monument to him on Summit Hill. Not much else to do in Jim Thorpe other than family history and hiking/canoeing.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kobrakai: That looks like Hangover. I'd never ride it but I bet the views are fantastic.


Yep.

There is a crap-ton of gorgeous & fun & often techy riding in Sedona and I love it. But I see no need to risk life & limb for it. Hell, if I'm out there the last thing I want to do is get hurt & not be able to ride more.

The trick is that where that "get off & walk" line is going to be is different for everyone based on multiple factors. Skill, experience, fitness, fresh or tired, mood, familiarity with the area, all of it.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Amateur hikers with smart phones in their hands don't even glance at your primitive warning signs. If they get in trouble they will call for help or maybe a rescue chopper to get them back to civilization.

/ I have had to yell at a few of these idiots, they were trespassing on watershed property.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
With Sedona's Hangover trail specifically, the spot on the MTB trail with the 200ft drop isn't even the dangerous part. Everyone not an idiot with a deathwish dismounts & walks that.

The real dangers where riders actually get injured most are riding the tech features and most often executing the technical and genuinely treacherous slickrock descents in the later half. Nobody who isn't already very experienced should try Hangover on a lark or anything. Seriously; go mountain bike for a couple years & get really good first and even then you ride that trail with good sense & humility or it will bite you.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Um, grammar query.

(Not a Grammar Nazi or a troll.)
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Warning signs don't apply to YOU. Duh.

Just ignore them. Always a great idea.


It's Amuridah. Fweedummmmmmmmmbth!
 
berylman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The victim was a member of the Philadelphia Korean Hiking Club, police said.

Though neither Korean or Philadelphian I have an odd interest in becoming an honorary member of this association. Sounds like fun...except for the accidents and stuff
 
boozehat
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It hasn't been closed due to safety concerns..... so i should avoid it?
 
kobrakai
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: kobrakai: That looks like Hangover. I'd never ride it but I bet the views are fantastic.

Yep.

There is a crap-ton of gorgeous & fun & often techy riding in Sedona and I love it. But I see no need to risk life & limb for it. Hell, if I'm out there the last thing I want to do is get hurt & not be able to ride more.

The trick is that where that "get off & walk" line is going to be is different for everyone based on multiple factors. Skill, experience, fitness, fresh or tired, mood, familiarity with the area, all of it.


I have a few friends that have ridden it but it's far above my skill level for sure.
 
dryknife
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If you come to a fork in the trail, take it.
 
