 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KING 5 News)   No, 21-gun salutes have not been banned from military funerals. Anal sex does mean the baby will be a boy. An orgasm is not a type of tomato. Pigeons cannot be turned into tiny rashers of bacon   (king5.com) divider line
10
    More: Misc, Military funeral, Arlington National Cemetery, military funerals, United States Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Veteran Affairs, Flag of the United States, military funeral honors, Military life  
•       •       •

434 clicks; posted to Main » on 14 Feb 2022 at 3:17 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When my Dad died last year we chose to schedule his service at the veterans cemetery when this was available. Some families may not have that flexibility of may have family members who don't handle gunshots well.  This person is an idiot.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Throw in something about sunscreen and you are good.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Throw in something about sunscreen and you are good.

If I could offer you only one tip for the future
Sunscreen would be it


But, you know, sunscreen isn't just for wearing anymore
It removes stains
It can substitute for butter in many recipes
And leaving an opened tube of sunscreen in your fridge helps keep it smelling coconut fresh


To learn more about sunscreen contact the sunscreen marketing board.


/From: https://youtu.be/iEUsXDZ4lNI
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I bet you I could make pigeon bacon.
 
Clockwork Kumquat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Headline may have accidentally a word.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user image

Hol' up...
 
drtgb
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
One of the big problems is finding enough vets to fire the rifles. At the last funeral I attended, the aged squad marched in at something like a shuffle. The coordination in firing was pretty bad. It was a bit painful to watch. Taps was prerecorded.

I did admire the squads dedication to honoring a fellow vet. They were there out of respect. Most were Korean War vets. Some were Vietnam. Difficult as it was for them, they showed up.

Like a lot of service organizations, the VFW and the like are way down in numbers.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Anal sex usually means the babby will be a Republican.

...or a Marine.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Throw in something about sunscreen and you are good.


There is no sex in the champagne room.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Lack of personnel is no excuse. Just give one of the pallbearers an AR-15 with 21 bullets.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.